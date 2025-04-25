The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Secret societies & the Irish resistance.
  
The West's Awake
46
Rightsizing & the weaponization of the 2022 census against the elderly.
Time to "Right-Size" our political class and not the elderly.
  
The West's Awake
27
Tucker & Conor McGregor Interview - Thomas Sheridan, John Waters & Gerry O'Neill discuss..
  
The West's Awake
19
Controversial Soros funded UK think-tank at heart of Ireland's new Disinformation Strategy.
Minister Patrick O'Donovan fails to mention Institute of Strategic Dialogue's input into Irish government's new disinformation strategy at launch.
  
The West's Awake
34
The Quiet.
  
The West's Awake
6
90 days.
An essay on Trump, China and Ireland's future
  
The West's Awake
28
A decision and a little news......
Published on The West's Awake  
Ep.6: Meditations in a tool-shed
Trump, Tariffs, Conor McGregor and Charlie Haughey
  
The West's Awake
4
Why Trump just saved Big Pharma in Ireland
Tariffs day surprise.
  
The West's Awake
39

March 2025

