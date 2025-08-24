I managed to escape the confines of Tuam and the green mile for a few hours today, and headed off to dip the feet in the glacial waters of Lough Na Fooey, high up in the mountains. The cool waters helped short circuit the algorithms rocking and rolling around in my head for the last couple of weeks. Well, for a short while at least.

I think we all know, to lesser and greater degrees, that the mind is under siege and constant enemy missile fire. All the time. Whether we be awake or at rest. The volume of data injected into our brains, on an hourly basis, is frightening. The mobile signal-less Lough Na Fooey helped illuminate this fact of life even more.

When you look around at the world at large, the output that of all this accumulated, rapid-fire data-centre garbage is puking back into the atmosphere is more frightening still. An increasing number of people seem less recognisably people. Or, perhaps, I am becoming less recognisably one of their brethern.

For example, the present tense, is most difficult to access. And getting harder by the day.

Take “ I am “ for instance. A form of the verb “to be”.

Ah, yes, a timely reminder the two words are a state of being. As are most verbs in the here and now. Not merely vehicles to drive us somewhere else. To places like: I am a cunt who is consistently stuck in my head. Which, while true, is but a distraction away from a natural state of presence, and clever, luring seduction back into an unnatural looping state of brain cuntishness and self destruction.

“I am ” ought best be breathed in and breathed out with steady, regular and present beats. And not thought about at all, at all. Yet, it isn’t. Our minds, aided and abetted by some powerful artificial assistance takes the couplet and transmutes them into something else entirely. Something dark and cloudy.

“ I am “ becomes a question.

“ Are you really ? “

Fundamentally, we are encouraged to doubt ourselves in the present. Doubt ourselves into oblivion. To live in a reconstructed past or a future perfect. Or forget ourselves entirely in a future past perfect. As if our minds are not confused and doubting Thomas’s enough already. The key addiction is to not let go of our mind entrapments for any length of time. Not even thirty seconds.

Why, though?

Is it because the still mind offers the key to unlocking the other portals within ourselves?

The doors marked heart and soul. These are doors to be kept jammed shut in the new abnormality.

Again, why?

Attention is tradeable real estate, and attention lives in the mind.

But, presence is a gold that can neither be bought nor sold by Goldman Sachs.

Nor stolen either. Not yet anyway.

The algorithms haven’t figured out how to monetize presence because it lives in a different realm. Undoubtedly they are probably working on it. The more times I access a piece of stillness in myself, the more shockingly obvious is the noise of my mind when the silence dumps me back into the data driven garbage. And of how problematic this situation is and debilitating too.

It’s hard to see the verb “ I am “ surviving another ten years at the current rapid pace of change and attack.

“ I am “ could soon move to “ Ah, he wasn’t really “

I had a grand bit of peace on the lake today but a grand bit of war on the digital timelines too.

Please consider the monthly 7 euro subscription or 70 euro annual subscription for readers who can afford it.

Readers can make once off contributions to my work - by clicking the link —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Donations also accepted via Revolut app to 085 1214347