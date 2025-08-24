The West's Awake

Eoin Clancy
7h

Great spot for a swim and a relax, one of the hidden gems of Ireland. I was there a few weeks back trying to relax with the family but I felt like a foreigner and this made the mind race and race. Driving around Ireland every day for my job I feel the same. I don't need to be plugged into Internet to make me sad at what's happening, I witness with my own eyes daily the incredible destruction of our beautiful land.

I am and I will be forever heart broken by what our little world has turned into.

Mary Farrell
6h

Bio digital convergence. People are not the same any more. People are acting differently. I find many people now working in the service sector are like zombies. And angry, Many are angry and rude its almost as if they hate you fhr being there. I initially put it down to the suffering during the covid program but it's more. And it's not just those who took the vaccine. It's everywhere. Sites online dedicated to this and not many are talking about it.

