I’m ten days between worlds now. The challenge, if there is a conscious one, is to lose my mind. To lose my mind without actually losing it entirely, obviously. A tricky proposition but a worthwhile one, I feel.

The green mile is a private road leading to the single, solitary residence at the end of the grassy laneway. Today, I met the owner out on patrol in his car. As he approached me, he slowed and then stopped and rolled down the window.

“ Is that your coffee cup left up there on the bench? “ he enquired, cheerfully enough.

I looked off into the distance trying to remember how many coffee cups I’ve left on his concrete sofa over the last few days. I concluded the probability was high the offending cup in question was mine and chose not to lie.

“ Ah yeah, probably, I’ll pick it up when I get up there “

The truth broke the ice. So, we lit a couple of cigarettes and proceeded to engage in a twenty minute conversation. He, lamenting the occasional acts of skulduggery that break out on the green mile after the sun goes down, and me, content to mostly listen and nod my head. We were agreed on the declining state of the town in general, especially over the last couple of years. We were also of the same mind as to the exact causes for this creeping disintegration, which helped to improve my mood.

My new friend informed me that the county council, who manage the public park in the town, is actively discouraging dog walkers from walking their dogs in the park. A post Storm Eowyn directive, apparently. One side-effect is increased foot and dog traffic on the man’s road. As an overall result, the privately owned green mile has found itself inheriting an over-flow of the public park’s dog-shite. As good a metaphor for the state of the nation as your likely to find.

I had the devil’s own job of deactivating my Facebook account this evening. A decision I decided upon three days ago; a self imposed thirty day directive which has taken 72 hours to fully implement. I suppose, I am afraid of missing updates from something or someone important. At any rate, it is finally done now and so living will be forced to fill in the gaps.

A kind soul, has issued an invitation to climb Croagh Patrick next weekend and it is one I’ll likely take up. I’m in better shape to tackle it this year, I think. I have been scribbling things down each day in a copy-book and one is a prayer I have been working on which I might try out while scaling the heights.

“ God, I surrender to your will, kicking and screaming in protest right to the very end. Filled with nothing but empty promises, pride, and sin. I can’t find my way. Please help me and light the path ahead. Please fill me with your love in my hours of weakness, and I will not forget to love you during my hours of strength “

That’s all I got, today, folks.

