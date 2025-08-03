One of the celebrated Irish minds of a generation past is the reasoning center that is Michael McDowell. McDowell, like many of both a mindful and mindless nature in the nation, has been slowly ‘ sitting up and ateing a bit ‘ over the last while, as we’d say here in the West of Ireland. I find him a curiosity more than anything else nowadays. As he mooches about in the back kitchen pouring a drop of milk into his bowl of Rice Krispies. Not quite sure whether to put the spoon in his mouth or shove it into one of his armpits. Yet, slowly, he’s starting to snap, crackle and pop some sleep from his eyes.

For those unaware, McDowell is a former attorney generalissimo, three-term Irish TD, former Minister for Justice, and leader of the now dearly departed Progressive Democrats party. A party he lead into the 2007 General election with eight TD’s and efficiently and effortlessly slimmed down to a party of two after the same election. Losing his own seat into the bargain.

In recent years, he’s settled comfortably into the Seanad as a some time outspoken and effective independent senator. But, one who still tends to go missing on All-Ireland final Sundays. His unique selling point as a politician is his undoubted intellect. In a modern political landscape where intelligence is outsourced to AI or ideological banana plantations, his unique mind ability differentiates him even more obviously from his peers than in previous decades. Unfortunately, his mind is also his Achilles heel, I feel.

Whether through politics or profession ( a long-standing barrister & senior counsel), an inner superiority complex throbs away, even still, as he shuffles towards the mid-point of his eighth decade on planet earth. But, to give him his due, McDowell’s done the state a little service at various points along the way, and in recent times too.

The Irish Times still afford him an opinion column, pieces of writing he usually publishes on his own website too. His latest post, on July 30th, is quite stunningly direct on immigration.

Finally.

“ Trump, alas, is right on migration. The European Union member states need to get real. According competence to the EU in relation to external migration and asylum seeking has turned out to be a disastrous error. The European Union is – and has been – utterly incompetent to deal with the inevitable conflation between external migration and asylum seeking. Schengen is in suspense, and the much vaunted migration pact simply will not work “

Further on he says the following…

Is the term “racket” too extreme? I don’t think so. Only the very naive or the wilfully ideologically blind believe that there is some absolute international right for would-be migrants in Vietnam, Somalia, the Maghreb, sub-Saharan Africa or elsewhere to demand entry to and permanent residence in the individual EU member states based on asserted asylum need.

- Michael McDowell, July 30th, full article -EU weakness shows up in migration as well as tariffs.

Well, well, well, I guess with June’s pride bunting boxed away on time this year, July must’ve been far-right experimentation month down at the law library. Tragically, though, McDowell is three years late to the type of wedding, he once upon a time, enthusiastically used to wedding plan. For example, in 2004, it was McDowell who proposed a citizenship referendum to end automatic birth-right citizenship for those born on the island of Ireland. A referendum passed with an overwhelming majority at the time. If ever a single, item-line political milestone highlighted how far we have travelled as a country in twenty years, it might well be this one.

Today, a good chunk of that majority, seem oblivious to the EU sponsored carpet-bombing of the country-side sheds with economic migrants. These human trafficking slatted houses, erected with invisible IPAS signage, are not the blue and white trademark of Kelly’s in Portlaoise anymore and filled with hay. But, the most visible icing on an immigration cake gone hay-wire and threatening to block all the main arteries pumping blood into the beating heart of the nation.

This complete, complex destruction of a common, shared Irish reality is not alone almost fully complete but is a mere short number of years away from being an Irish reality totally forgotten by the majority and consigned to the legend of myth.

Unfortunately, McDowell’s harsh words and newfound zeal for applying his considerable intellect to the current immigration crisis is an endeavour arriving far too late. His intuition ought to have led his mind to this place a lot, lot sooner. But, alas, it didn’t.

It would be easy to offer up something conciliatory at this point. Words along the lines of: Better late than never - but that would be to miss the tip of the current arrows pointed in our direction. The digital and physical times ahead are an all-out war on mind matters and human attention. The more time lived in the head, the greater the potential dangers to be faced.

Opening your eyes, just a little, and this can be seen everywhere. From Gaza to to the Galway races. Nothing is quite as it seems. In a certain sense, the intellectually refined, inclined and reclined are likely to suffer most in the new epoch and more quickly too. The times ahead, I feel, will require a transition from human trust in the logical production processes of the mind and packaged consumption of the world that way, to a much more intuitively guided system of living. Well, to have any hopes of entertaining notions of enjoying the experience rather than suffering through it. A splitting of realities in a very real sense. A choice between selecting one of the emerging AI induced realities taking shape and assaulting human consciousness, or attempting to create your own. Most people don’t or won’t expend the energy to attempt the latter, and even more probably, don’t believe my hypothesis about the former.

So, lets amuse ourselves and return to the matrix of matted cowpats for a few paragraphs more.

A big problem, infrequently mentioned, facilitating the Irish population take-over is the consistent visual propaganda. The matrix of mainstream media and politics makes the viewer still believe in an old, basic truth no longer valid:

Ireland is filled to the brim with Irish people.

Zap on any Irish television station, news channel or political programme and, by and large, you will find that the vast majority of the cast of characters informing us are Irish people. Political debate and exchanges from elected representatives in Dail Eireann and the Seanad, will be the same - a vast majority of Irish faces and accents not reflective of the new society they’ve helped to create.

Of course, the trick is a simple one. The viewer is subliminally hypnotised into believing the population of Ireland is of a similiar nature and make-up to the one on their screens and not the one in front of their eyes. Unhappily, it most certainly is not. For more accuracy, walk into a petrol station, supermarket, hotel, cafe or motor-factors and just take a gander around. Watch, observe and listen. Silently tot, just how many times the voices and faces around you are not of this land. I think you’ll be kinda shocked by just how many of these scenarios result in math where the figure is over fifty percent.

The reality of the Irish elites is not the reality of the ordinary. They are actually the ones stuck in a time-warp and because they have been spinning around in it for quite some time they probably believe we still have time. When the truth is: time is very nearly up.

Out in the real world, greater problems face those trying to overcome the obstacles presented to them. Not least that they are consuming and negotiating them in isolation, without a map and without the foundational support of a nation behind them anymore.

Current Irish reality which might best be described as a mix of digital intoxication while trying to hold down a job, might tilt on its axis tomorrow, and the day after that again, and one must be ever mindful that other reality mixes also exist simultaneously and threaten to suck people in or tempt them in. Quite exhausting to keep up with, so more and more I try not to. This is especially problematic in the arena of the written word. In this regard, intuition is the new authentic fact-check. Does this feel right as opposed to what the supposed facts point to.

Which leads me back to Senator McDowell.

The McDowell article quoted above and below actually commences with a commentary on the EU/US tariff negotiations. Three years ago, or maybe even two, I would have loved to have read this piece. But, that word ‘alas’ again.

I am somewhere else now.

It remains to be seen whether the so-called deal on tariffs announced on Sunday between the United States and European Union, imposing a general 15 per cent tariff on nearly all EU member states’ exports to the US, is a serious economic setback for the bloc in general or the Republic in particular.

- Michael McDowell, July 30th, full article -EU weakness shows up in migration as well as tariffs.

Leaving aside, that it is pretty clear the last five months of this year promises to be more barren on the US export front in comparison to the first seven months; especially, once the panicked US stockpiling of Irish goods, in the early part of 2025, are thrown into the fifteen percent US tariff mixing bowl. Another, non-fact based problem emerges from the mist. McDowell is talking in a tone of sane economic metrics and sane political thinking that no longer lives.

Once more, another reality might well exist in this tariff negotiation and outcome. Not spoken of. But, it involves stepping into deeper less certain waters. It is to comment on the obvious choreography, body language and inauthenticity of the whole Trump and Van der Leyen tariff summit.

Far too sweet to be wholesome or in any way real. With all loose ends and months of aggravation points neatly knotted and bow-tied into a deal, ready for the next piranha pool cycle of news and social media. At the end of this bizarre afternoon-tea dressed up as a negotiating summit, the first two words to pop into my head were from an altogether different reality. Although, I was trying to contemplate the whole tariff situation from a more McDowellian world.

The words skipping across my skies were:

Jeffrey Epstein.

Logically speaking, his name should be totally unconnected to the world of tariff negotiations. But, where there is geo-politics there is darkness and nothing is darker than the looming shadow of Epstein and the reach of that inter-connected web seems infinite. A darkness that spews all other shades of black.

The landmark, ruddy durability of the Epstein affair, and the world’s addiction to it, in an age of technologically induced easy forgetfulness, is significant. This scandal seems to cross the manufactured divides of the last five years. Popping up everywhere with stubborn stick-ability. Almost akin to marching across the freezing ice frontiers of the Artic and stumbling across a narrow fissure in the ice. On first, and second look, it seems a mere nasty and dangerous pitfall but easily traversed with a hop, skip and a jump. But, on closer examination, draws the eye again and again, hinting at more. A potentially deep, ancient and infinite crevice. A lightning bolt crack so thunderously black it may well only bottom out at the centre of the known universe and whatever is down there is filled with molten lava and things that go bump in the night. For, it speaks of realities too frightful, evil and energy sucking to invite into a human inner world for too long, lest they begin to feed there too. But the name keeps oozing to the surface and resonating around the world.

A most vibrational question is being asked and no amount of distracted thinking, intellectualism, or AI seems able to wipe it out at the present time. For, it may be the question and answer that reveals everything.

If it is, I doubt any of us are ready for it.

Please consider the monthly 7 euro subscription or 70 euro annual subscription for readers who can afford it.

Readers can make once off contributions to my work - by clicking the link —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Donations also accepted via Revolut app to 085 1214347

Share

.