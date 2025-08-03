The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Seanie
3h

McDowell at his core is just a politican. He blows with the wind. His main concern is keep his column with the Irish times , his political career, his legal career an his big house in ranelagh . My conflict as a Catholic is to maintain our Irish culture but at same time look after people around the world that need our help. I've often much more conflict with the liberal left elites in our own country than the poor people coming into the country trying to make a better life for themselves. I've never met an immigrant into the country that I didnt identify with. The left in Ireland are the elites that invariably went to the best schools with their big houses talking down to people. . There not from the working class.

Ronan Mcgregor
4h

I do like him from a political standpoint, but I was disappointed that he did not take the fore after Maria Steen with Martin it really felt like something was in some form of a beginning, my only thing that nags me on McDowell is I think there is a classism issue brought on by the intellect, but this is not a time to gripe about class or any other suedo reality that people tell themselves to believe we are all up against it as a people and the numbers ain't looking good. Would it stand to any Irish person to look down their nose in any fashion at any person on the same page, we are few enough in numbers given what we face as a people.

