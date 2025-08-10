An intense four days boils down to three simple words.

I can’t move.

I don’t mean in the literal, physical sense. But in a more comedic, Micky Flanagan type of manner. I can go out but not out, out.

If you know what I mean. And you probably don’t.

Brigid is no more and my drivers licence is kaput. Curiously, I was prepared for the first but not for the second. A story for another day.

So, I can’t move. Hmmmm.

Immobility reduces the world to a daily perimeter scope of a couple of miles of shoe leather.

For the moment, at least.

Of course, it is a test. Not a driver’s test but a divine one.

Another.

Hot and heavy the tests seem to arrive this year. From the skies and through the letter-box.

Down by the river, I console myself aloud. Sure, a few of them must’ve been passed as aren’t they all so different.

Four days and three words.

I can’t move.

A slow-flashing amber light but not the full red. Or so it feels, after four days and three words.

A divine pause. Hmmm.

Breathe in, Breathe out. For as long as it takes.

I take another steely-eyed breath, and then another, and imagine proceeding with caution.

Careful, to look both ways.

Hmmm. Yes, I think I can move.

Little by little.

I can move differently and sure and slow. Don’t these times demand it.

And so I will, so I will.

Yes, I can move.

Turn the image from mind to matter.

But, first, I’ll find some peace in this clump of nettles.