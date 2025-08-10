I can't move.
An intense four days boils down to three simple words.
I can’t move.
I don’t mean in the literal, physical sense. But in a more comedic, Micky Flanagan type of manner. I can go out but not out, out.
If you know what I mean. And you probably don’t.
Brigid is no more and my drivers licence is kaput. Curiously, I was prepared for the first but not for the second. A story for another day.
So, I can’t move. Hmmmm.
Immobility reduces the world to a daily perimeter scope of a couple of miles of shoe leather.
For the moment, at least.
Of course, it is a test. Not a driver’s test but a divine one.
Another.
Hot and heavy the tests seem to arrive this year. From the skies and through the letter-box.
Down by the river, I console myself aloud. Sure, a few of them must’ve been passed as aren’t they all so different.
Four days and three words.
I can’t move.
A slow-flashing amber light but not the full red. Or so it feels, after four days and three words.
A divine pause. Hmmm.
Breathe in, Breathe out. For as long as it takes.
I take another steely-eyed breath, and then another, and imagine proceeding with caution.
Careful, to look both ways.
Hmmm. Yes, I think I can move.
Little by little.
I can move differently and sure and slow. Don’t these times demand it.
And so I will, so I will.
Yes, I can move.
Turn the image from mind to matter.
But, first, I’ll find some peace in this clump of nettles.
Looks like a fairy nest you found there. ;))
No should you! When the timing is right, it will all come together. Loving the old grain silo in the background. I am a farm raised gal with many stories of truth to tell. as are you - I listen.
Blessings ~