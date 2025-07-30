About a week ago, I had an explosion of grief. It roused me roughly, smacking the sleep off my frazzled pillow. I never knew grief lay buried in the pit of my stomach.

But, it does.

Or it did.

Yes, grief. Old and new and ancient in parts.

I felt it escaping through my eyes and some shivers. Heaving from the darkness and gushing in rivers. Flashing images of good times and good people blurred by. Other peoples hurt, hurts more than your own, sometimes. And I guess it lives in the depths of my belly. Underneath the fast-food and fast times are past crimes from past times.

My grief woke me up to say its good-byes.

Oh, how sorry I was to see it cut ties.

