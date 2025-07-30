The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seanie's avatar
Seanie
9h

Underneath the fast food and fast times are the past times and past crimes. Lovely line that. For me faith conquers grief. It's a great gift and it's why I am often defensive of the Catholic church and it's traditions. It's not that it is by any stretch perfect but I think if we lose that faith, we lose Ireland as we know it. It going to be an uphill battle against the forces of the state with all its might.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Depswah's avatar
Depswah
10h

Whoa is...I also experienced this plight of flight - Took some time for to get by it. Yet, tis gone and happiness to be rid of it!

Blessings friend ~

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture