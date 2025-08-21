Heaven holds a sense of wonder,

And I wanted to believe that I'd get caught up,

When the rage in me subsides. - Silence, Tom Ferry, Going Deeper.

“ I’ll do it tomorrow “ he whispered.

“ You seem so very certain there’ll always be another day “ the mirror sighed back.

Step into the room and drink it in.

Observe the sounds.

Outside and in.

Ball them up from the dirtied ground,

Over and over,

Again and out loud.

Fill a bin

with this noisy clutter,

of tarred illusions

and crumpled up sin.

Scrub the walls of its grimy grandeur,

a mere magnolia brushed sickly thin,

with smokey fumes and gold-tinted alluring,

After all that,

Observe what might be left,

Removed of words and her palate cleft,

Strolling with patience in glistening raiment,.

Hushed and reverent, a mighty silence,

Stilled of visions from the city pavements.

From the creases of her dress,

a new world unfolds.

Clear, and crystal, a new story untold.

Now, listen gently, for the releasing fear,

As a last hissing judgement

Sets forth from an old world’s leer,

From people and places you can no longer hear.

Share