I was crossing the road on Bishop street and spinning towards the green mile - with the ear-phones plugged in, head down and kinda zoned out. Listening to some nonsense on Youtube, when I happened to glance up at the front of a passing Land Rover turning at the junction, and heading in the direction of the house and back into the centre of town.

06 G 66.

I did a double take to check the arse of the car. I hadn’t mis-read the number plate. Now, I would’ve preferred to have seen any other county of the alphabet than G on the plate, I don’t mind admitting. A faint shiver ran through me for a second and I randomly wondered if the vehicle might be trying to encircle me. Then, another thought struck me. Who the fuck would ride around with that type of number-plate? All day, everyday.

And why was I seeing it?

I was hoping to enjoy the summery weather with a coffee and sandwich but now pictures of heaven and hell appeared. Anyway, I fidgeted with the phone to tune in some music protection for the journey ahead and kept shuffling towards the green mile for my second trot of the day. Near the turning point of the road my eyes zoned in on a beautiful orange coloured dragon-fly. Darting in front of me and then zig-zagging to the side of me. I couldn’t catch him with the phone-camera and was slightly annoyed. But, by the time I reached the concrete bench on the way back began consoling myself with the deli-breakfast roll in my paw.

Afterwards, I sat and smoked and felt a kind of love seeping out through my eyes for the nature all around me. I could imagine myself never leaving this place, or wanting to. And of how I’d never noticed its simple magnificence all these years.

But, leave I must, someday. Someday soon. Today, lessons were beginning to move from my mind and nourish my body. Or, so it felt, for awhile or two.

Later, in the fading sun, a future vision of my last day on the green mile appeared. I soaked it in and tried to hold it warmly in my gaze.

“ …and as I walked the last few steps, out through the brown rusty gates, I paused to look back one last time. Surprised to find my heart pulling at me to tarry a little while longer. For, I had lost and found myself, a dozen times over, right here on the plain, dusty path and grassy verges. In the dark skies and golden sunsets, where butterflies glided lightly amongst the thistles and stinging nettles. What began as a prison-yard stroll threatened now to open up the whole damn world “

