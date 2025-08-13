Over the last week or so, three data points keep recycling onto my digital timelines. First up, India day, and all the hullabaloo in the media regarding alleged attacks on the Indian community in Ireland which apparently led to the postponement of Indian celebrations of their national day in Ireland this year. Due, in the main, to fears of attracting hate and acts of violence. Questionable to say the least.

The second viral item is Gareth Sheridan. A thirty five year old entrepreneur and businessman, best known as the founder of pharma company Nutriband. Sheridan has decided he’s gonna run for the presidency of Ireland of all things and just barely makes the age requirement. The things Irish millennials will do to find affordable housing these days is quite remarkable, Ted.

Finally, the last of the trio, is the Mise Éire festival. An event organised by Steven Kerr and others celebrating all things Irish. A bit of chat, music and banter. A nine hour event, taking place in ten days or so, causing also sorts of bizarre media fury and uproar.

An invisible thread links all three, I’d venture. Especially, with the outrageous levels of hype attending to the India day and Gareth Sheridan story-lines in Irish media circles.

The reason for the intense focus on the plight of Indian nationals by the Irish government and media seems clear to me. India represents good migration to Ireland Inc and the politicians that Ireland Inc controls. Both sectors would like more of it. Indians are the largest ethnic grouping of economic migrants living here. Primarily employed in the tech and health sectors.

Put, a different way, the government believe if they win the Indian argument with the Irish people they can win all immigration arguments in one fell swoop and possibly make a case for more hate speech laws too.

Generally speaking, and to engage in a bit of light hearted stereo-typing, I like Indians. They seem to generally go about their business quietly and also seem family-orientated. Just as I like the chilled Brazilians with their tanned, over-tattooed dudes and attractive, jiggedy assed ladies.

But, obviously, there are far, far, far too many of both ethnic groups living and working in Ireland. These two countries fill the number one and number two slots on the net inward migration numbers board coming into Ireland. These are not economic migrants masked as refugees but simply economic migrants. The Irish government are, and have been, lashing out visas to both groups, at startling rates, for pushing on a decade now.

The government don’t want to have the numbers game argument, though. Because they’d lose it heavily. The hate argument, on the other hand, is one they believe they can win by utilizing hate and fear as a weapon of mass submissiveness.

Now, at the same time as all of this India business is going on, the European Union are pushing hard for Ireland to implement more in the line of hate speech laws. Threatening huge fines etc, etc. if legislation is not introduced over the next couple of months. Bizarrely, this is not an Irish fight with Irish fighters defending us. But, a face-off between the Trump administration and the EU dictatorate in Brussels. Both sides are agreed on only one thing. It is not a right of the Irish to decide these pesky, minor little details.

Into this mixing bowl we throw the unknown name of Gareth Sheridan. Well, unknown until about five days ago that is. He’s this year’s wild card choice for the Irish presidential fantasy election. Immediately, the media have fallen in love with him. The intense attraction is based on a single reason. They love him so they can media-abuse his adopted daughter to pursue a multicultural agenda.

The digital reaction to both the Indian controversy and Gareth Sheridan have so far had the desired effect. Lots and lots of manufactured reaction, some actual racist response, and enough negativity to start stirring the far-right pot good and fast again. The state, media, and government do not want nuanced considerations of these two narratives. They want to engineer a hate response, and if at all possible, engineer a hate event. At this moment in time, the government need some kind of triggering event to help them along.

So, I believe, this is the primary reason the Irish media and political establishment have taken such a weird, over-the-top reaction to the Mise Eire festival. A pretty well-known group of speakers and musicians for the last few years and not, by anyone’s calculation, living in a village within an ass’s roar of one titled far-right.

The original location for the festival, a community centre, in Drumshambo, closed its doors to the organisers soon after agreeing to host the event. Very quickly, the state, far-left and media, along with the backing vocals of a band of aging, virtue-signalling musical fruitcakes successfully transformed a festival into a political statement. No accident, I’d say. And changes the energy entirely.

Mise Éire is now a statement about freedom of speech. A line in the sand day. A debate the government is desperate to have at precisely this moment. But, they need to have it with people they hope to isolate and prod into reaction. Prod into over reaction. In the media and government spin logic, Drumshambo community centre saying No to this festival equates to average Ireland saying Yes to more Hate speech laws.

A new, undisclosed location has been sourced for Mise Éire but I wouldn’t be under any illusions. The state will know where it is and my sense would be they probably privately want the event to go ahead now but to keep the organisers looking over their shoulders in the days leading up to it.

On the day, the Irish State might well try to engineer trouble. The media over-reaction is the clue and evidence. The other simultaneous narratives at play is another clue. As the state needs a triggering event before the Dáil returns to business in September.

Hopefully, all goes ahead as planned and it’s a day of warmth and good Irish vibes. It would beneficial if some of the independent elected politicians, who supposedly defend free speech in Dublin, lent the weight of their voices to back this event publicly. And headed out West to support and protect it from state interference.

