Sometimes, when you slow down just a touch nature performs a magic trick. It allows the world to come to you. To feast upon you even. A humbling world stripped of thoughts but filled with wonder. Of course, the worries and addictions of the egoic mind hate this atmospheric landscape for it offers no majestic place for the self at its heart, instead, incessantly urges a swift return to the dissolving circus of cheap magicians and a consciousness filled with smoke and mirrors.