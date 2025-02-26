The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

John Waters on JD Vance's comments on Irish Hate speech laws.

The West's Awake's avatar
The West's Awake
Feb 26, 2025

Snippet from our latest podcast episode Through The Looking Glass - on The Scholar Gypsies Youtube Channel.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture