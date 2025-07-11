The fragrances of the mind bathe in the calm intensity of a summer sun’s kisses. A maze of tunnelled highways starched clean of their gloom and griminess and windowless tears. As a blaze of golden yellows serenely unpick ancient locks on winter darkened doors, grinning and giggling as they go.

“ Hush, now, ‘tis summer “ they seem to smile at any scalding thoughts desperate to remain hidden or to cower in the wilderness.

The branches of the apple-tree bend and sway with the weight of pregnant apples. It is not a day for the vulnerabilities of love or loss but of the possibilities of birth. Some pause to graciously accept the natural charge of the sunlight on worn-out bones and for the strength of the love in the sun’s radiance. There must be strength in love too. A hardy bunch of growing apples, told me so.

Soon, quietness and light illuminate the hallways. The fragrances of the mind now a fresh, earthy cologne. Every door hangs open.

Bar one.

The last revealed only when all else is balmed in stillness.

Idly, I pick some stray un-ripened apples from the nearest branch and pray my soul will nourish them. I rap my knuckles on the timbered portal. Awkwardly and out of practice. Nervous too.

Inside, he is sitting and waiting patiently. Smiling and delighted to see me.

And eating a juicy apple from the branch above my head.

Share