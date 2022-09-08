The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
Sep 11, 2022

Fair play to the entire family. I too would ho to jail if they tried to make me say a boy is a girl. Our eyes do not lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dermo's avatar
Dermo
Sep 8, 2022

Might not agree with them in all their beliefs but I would back them in defending those beliefs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The West's Awake
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture