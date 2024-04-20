Share this postThe West's AwakeClimate Change an Irish Leaving Cert subject starting in 2025.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCurrent AffairsClimate Change an Irish Leaving Cert subject starting in 2025.The West's AwakeApr 20, 2024∙ Paid27Share this postThe West's AwakeClimate Change an Irish Leaving Cert subject starting in 2025.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore249ShareBuy the author a coffee. ☕️Revolut to 085 1214347This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext