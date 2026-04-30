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Artificial Intelligence is tiresome to speak about nowadays. The every-where-ness of it feels like an inevitability cloak. A cloak promising invincibility but one weighing down on mankind with invisible stones sewn in along the hem-line. Sleep fell fitful last night and so I began thinking on this subject matter again.

Birthing a paragraph, a line of a song, a child, a picture from a box of crayons or even stacking turf in handsome lines along the bog bank are all acts of creation. In one form or another. It may seem odd to equate a child to four sentences in a digital book but there is a connection. An important one.

Is there anything truer, more creative, innocent or wonder-filling than the arrival of a new-born baby into your arms?

Can you remember the moment it happened?

My response was “Wow”

Then, holy fuck.

In olden days, this bundle of new wonder announced its imminent arrival by inviting his or her mother to suffer for her new joint creation. Rarely, do we congratulate new mothers or new parents by saying:

“Congratulations, on your new creation”

or to extend an olive branch to the seed planting Dad,

“ What a beautiful baby you created together “

Instead, we say they had a baby rather than created one. Yet, it is the most creative act imaginable. We often think of creativity in artistic form only—an artist, a poet, a lyricist, a writer, a musician. It is a mistake to do so and childbirth is a good reminder of one of the most important characteristics of powerful, inevitability-cloak-piercing types of creativity.

The ability to suffer.

Most often, the truest, most long-lasting creations and outputs boil down to the creator’s capacity to suffer for them.

Now, if we layer Artificial Intelligence into this bubble-stream we might say the following:

Artificial Intelligence thieves creative suffering through digital seduction. It is an invitation to not agonise. An offer to bypass anguish. A temptation to avoid soaking in uncertainty for too long. The seduction is alluring, though, as many can be and not without obvious plus points. But, in the end, not dissimilar to the distractive pleasure of a quick roll in the hay over the tedium of walking through shadowlands into something closer to hay-making. Artificial Intelligence knows not of truth or love—and you can even ask it the reasons why. Only of facts and patterns and probabilities and the introduction of creeping self-doubt. Truth is always a surprise of some sort, often messy and the best ones are the exception to every known rule. In my experience, at any rate.

The effect of all this lack of suffering is to minimise the transmutation of natural energy which occurs when the ugly caterpillar suffers just long enough to embody the beauty of the new butterfly. A new truth, a new creation.

A new world too.

If Artificial intelligence was able to fear, it would be the fear of us creating a new world without it. We just need to suffer a little for the creation. But, suffering requires energy. And what we’re dealing with is an energy vampire and not just one of the electrical variety.

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