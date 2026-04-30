The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Sunshine's avatar
Sunshine
10h

Read this three times Gerry. You are correct, this is an energy vampire, but more accurately, a spiritual vampire. You were bringing up images of Imbolc, we are on the cusp of Bealtaine. So that's subversive on its face. Suffering is part of life. Pregnancy is magical, the word "had" is another subversive word, I don't buy that anymore. AI is a redundant system. It only builds upon a closed system, never innovating or caring. If I saw correctly, the caterpillar munches and eats its way through life. The butterfly exists only to Imbolc. Bealtaine shona!

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J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
4m

The thing about vampires, at least this is what I gleaned from my reading of Bram Stoker, etc., is that they must be invited in by their victims. They can't just barge in uninvited and sink their teeth into a fresh neck.

Same is true for AI I suspect.

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