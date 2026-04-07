The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
5h

How much has changed in a mere 18 months! It's as if Trump's accession to the US presidency has accelerated a process that would have carried on anyway, but at a slower pace.

At the rate things are moving now, God knows what the world will look like in 18 weeks or even 18 days.

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Melanie Ann Dunne's avatar
Melanie Ann Dunne
2h

Just a question, yes I agree with the whole illusion of democracy, but was he actually Commander in chief since the first election? And just pretended Biden ‘won’ for the second term. I mean do people actually believes Biden is even human? 😅

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