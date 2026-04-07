I wrote the following piece in early October 2024 ahead of the US Presidential election. It references dark forces championing Trump’s re-election. Those forces now seem fully in control of his presidency, while often masked as angels of light or some kind of force for good. Nothing could be further from the truth. I am republishing unchanged the piece. These times spawn a thousand new rabbit-holes and I discuss my own trip down the Trump rabbit-hole six or seven years ago. It’s a time for real people, real connections and real networks not digitally intoxicating narratives and AI generated fakery.

OCTOBER 2024.

Before we radar in on why darker forces, and previous enemies of the man, might well now desire a Donald Trump win in the 2024 US presidential election; we must first take a slight detour for some personal background. Nothing new for regular visitors to this piece of Substack real estate.

I suppose, to begin, let’s try the following suit of clothes on for size to see how it might fit:

Rabbit-holes are potentially both very beneficial and a highly destructive force.

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In fact, a rabbit-hole might more accurately be described as a swallow-hole, for that is exactly what sinking down one threatens to do - swallow your life whole. I’ve been down several during my time shuffling around this earth. None more so than the Trump rabbit hole. A development that began, rather idly and innocently, some-time in 2018, to discover why exactly the corporate media and political elites possessed such a visceral hatred for the man. For it most definitely seemed visceral. I stumbled into, rather than sprinted into, this particular rabbit-hole. Six or seven years ago, I was more positive than negative about the possibilities of someone like Donald Trump but mostly I was curious. Curious to see how a brash, loud, ego-laden business-man would run the biggest and most powerful economy on earth. And curiouser still, to discover why so many hated him with such instinctive gusto.

This rabbit-hole took me to some wild and wacky places. Supreme Court judge nominations, mass illegal immigration, Operation Warp speed, the seedier side of campaign financing on places like opensecrets.org, and election interference to name but a few. In summation, you might say, the whole experience brought me to Epstein Island and back. Darkness seemed everywhere.

My wanderings and ponderings came to a shuddering full-stop on January 6th 2021. My conclusion was the bad guys or darker forces had won the day in a most forceful manner with a breath-taking display of power. Politics, I concluded, was rotten to the core. On both sides. That was my feeling then and not much has swayed my thinking in the interim period. It was time to leave the Trump rabbit-hole, exhausted, and get on with life.

By the end, I was consuming five to six hours a day of US political and post-2020 election content. My own experience is that the benefits of rabbit-hole excavation only really manifest after you scrape your way back to the surface and breathe in some fresh air. Truths are unearthed, no doubt, sometimes explosive truths but the huge problem is that everything, and I mean almost everything, becomes visible only through the prism of your rabbit-hole. Not a great way to fashion a life or place from which to convince the world around you as to the widespread merits of your discoveries.

My conclusions, though, regarding the 2020 US Presidential election have not changed much from then to now: It was a stolen election, and in a sense, legally stolen through the proliferation of mail-in voting and vote harvesting ushered in under the guise of Covid panic through the relaxation of rigorous voting checks and balances in various individual states. The illusion of democracy died in early 2021, in my mind, and remains, more or less un-resurrected, ever since that fateful January day. Occasionally, a wave of optimism on this subject sweeps through me but rarely lives for more than a week or two.

As a result, today, I look at the 2024 US presidential election with different eyes. Most of the same characters, on both sides of the fence, are still in place which is useful. Political debate, while pretty basic in 2020, is now completely out-the-window and instead we are treated to a very bad series of X-Factor. The electorate, as it were, encouraged to vote for the candidate with the best viral-clip or the funniest memes.

Now, one interesting nugget I note in this election cycle is just how much easier President Trump is able to access all media. This has been especially true for the last couple of months. Very interesting, indeed. Last night, he appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, and it bears no repeating that Elon Musk has dedicated his company - Twitter/X - towards Trump’s re-election. But, in many ways, these two points and two characters are a smokescreen to what really is afoot, I think. Underneath, the mega-level of media reach accessible to Rogan and Musk, lies a cottage industry of influential “ independent “ political, comedic, and entertainment type podcasts. Almost all of them existed in 2020 but which have now grown up and matured over the last four years. These tech vehicles - combined - have huge reach and influence; Gript is an Irish example of one such entity.

President Trump has appeared on all of these second-tier platforms in recent weeks and months. Garnering hundreds of millions, if not billions of views. All of these various media businesses primarily exist on Youtube. Now, Trump’s access to these platforms and in-depth conversations on them, in 2020, was close to non-existent, and indeed, would’ve spelt almost instant de-platforming or vast shadow-banning for anyone silly enough to entertain the notion. This is instructive. Not of the media personalities operating on YouTube, but, of Google and Youtube. Google has taken a position on Trump, in my view, and the final decision is that they can live with Donald J. Trump being the next president of the United States. My guess, at this moment in time, is that he almost certainly will be the next President of the United States.

Why?

Interesting question and my answer is probably not one shared by many but here it is for what it’s worth: The illusion of democracy must prevail and the only person in the western hemisphere capable of delivering the illusion of democracy is Donald J. Trump. The darker forces, at this late stage, are in a bind and have possibly come round to the idea of a truce of sorts and a gamble too.

In exchange for the illusion of democracy they are betting Trump will be mostly controllable or distractible. The bad guys, in other words, will be free to pursue a majority of what they seek. Not all but enough.

Clues to this line of thinking are often to be found in the foot-notes and not on the page itself, I believe. Steve Bannon, the face of the America First movement, and Trump’s greatest ally, strategist and cheer-leader is currently serving time in prison. This is most probably a politically motivated short-term jailing but even that detail isn’t the main point. The bigger picture on this detail is very revelatory. Steve Bannon is scheduled to be released from prison next week, a week before the election. If we rewind the clock back four years there is ZERO chance Bannon would’ve been released from prison until after the voting had taken place on November 5th. He’s too big a risk and fly in the ointment.

Another inconvenient truth, and a consequential one, is a Trump loss, whether by means legitimate of illegimate, risks detonating unhealed wounds in the United States as a result of the stealing of the 2020 election. In addition, at this juncture, the US is losing badly an endless, unpopular war in Ukraine along with the madness erupting across Israel and the middle-east. The bad guys are in a delicate and vulnerable position. The darker forces and agendas corrupting the western world have no recent wins to point to and so very badly need the illusion of democracy to live, or risk complete chaos in the months ahead. The ultimate collapse and unravelling of what we know to be “the West” could materialise very quickly indeed.

Now, I utilise these words and terms “ bad guys “ and “ dark forces” as a placeholder. If you consume the external world in a strictly conscious, logical, literal and straight-forward sense you can probably offer forth a list of specific names, groups, companies, and countries in response to the use of the above terms. Personally, I’m more in a space of feeling now to say these forces are energetic. And while many of these people are fully conscious of where they stand and how dark and dangerous what they promote is, I would argue, for more, it is a subconscious trap and many might not be fully conscious of the devilishness of their actions. Herein lies the risk for the ordinary person.

At present, if we were to say the forces of good and evil in the world are both gathering steam - in terms of magnitude - for some type of face-off in the near future, I might, as an addendum say: the present moment then offers the greatest risk of getting sucked into the darker energies quite unbeknownst to oneself. As almost everything in the external world is not as it seems. At home and abroad. The US 2024 presidential election is a great example of this, I believe. So, endeavouring to ensure all within the inner world is as it seems is of paramount importance.

The good news, for me at least, is the next couple of months promises to be a wild ride. I can relatively enjoy the experience of observing the US 2024 election and shenanigans in the aftermath with the added benefits of some of the information garnered back in 2020 without embodying the diamond-tipped, toxic negativity rabbit-hole boring tends to engender in myself. At this stage, ten days out, I would say we are in the temporary eye of a global storm where both bad guys and good guys in this crazy world of ours need Trump to win the 2024 US presidential election.

The global macro - economic and political picture has worsened considerably for the United States through-out the Biden adminsitration which is hardly a surprise given a dementia-ridden pensioner and a hysterically laughing hyena are sitting a-top of it. This has allowed these darker forces - the ones actually deciding outcomes - to proceed with their competing agendas almost unhindered ( but with less and less cheer-leading, I might add). One of the end results of this on-going delinquent behaviour pattern is war as mentioned above. War, or the threat of war, abounds in almost everywhere corner of the globe, an almost unthinkable situation to envisage as recently as four years ago. In short, the bad guys at the heart of the West have received most of what they wanted in the first place. The production of copious amounts of fear, anger, death, negativity and chaos around the non-western world. While the FIAT money machines keep spitting out profits in their general direction. This can’t last, and this won’t last. Meanwhile, the streets of many western societies, Ireland’s chief amongst them, seem increasingly filled with a sedated or inoculated peoples. Oblivious to what should be staring them in the face but almost hypnotised or anaesthetised into acquiescence.

However, the increasing future threat, as I see it, is that the powerhouses driving the west - this undemocratic merge of : dangerous ideology—big media—big corporate— weak political have been getting pulverised by countries like Russia, China and the countries aligning around BRICS. Some leaders of these countries are by no means forces for good and freedom but most possess a recognisable common trait. They are tough guys. The Biden Administration, European Union and NATO are what we might call pretend tough guys.

To explain the above and end this piece I’ll use a boxing quotation. One used by the boxing coach Teddy Atlas, Mike Tyson’s teenage boxing trainer. Again, his is a controversial view on Tyson’s career and describes the flaws inherent in Tyson’s character as an explainer of his defeats as a fighter. Most boxing fans would think of Tyson as the supreme tough guy but Atlas took a very different view of him and used his fights with Evander Holyfield to crystalize his point.

“ To be the Viking, the Titan, the Samurai, to be the Warrior - to be those things, it has to be inside you. When the moment comes, you have to believe it. There are certain places you can't lie, That's why the Boxing ring is called the Chamber of Truth….

Great Fighters, when the fight comes to them find a way to overcome. Tyson found a way to disappear. Great fighters find a way to show up…..Tyson didn't bite Holyfield's ear because he was this savage or hungry animal. Stop the crap. He was looking for a way to get himself out - because he knew he wasn't that guy, he wasn't a Warrior - or a Samurai - and when you're not "That Guy" - Guess what you have a great talent for recognising……….when somebody else is "

The west can no longer be deemed a great fighter or great defender of freedom. Post pandemic they’ve done a passable imitation of one but that mask is slipping as a queue of Evander Holyfield’s around the world begin tapping them on the chin. Most of the non-western world have woken up to the fact the Western Emperor has very little clothing left. And these western forces aren’t beyond ripping our ears off as a last stand to saving themselves.

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