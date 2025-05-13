Revolut donations to The West’s Awake on: 085 1214347

I’m not sure when traces of my soul first began the annoying habit of elbowing-in to dot some i’s and cross a few t’s on my auld scríbhneoireacht. Maybe always. It shows up unexpectedly, and rarely in a paragraph you’d expect soul to be important or demanding of precise spirit nourishment.

At times, this anam of mine resonates strangely and edits my work like an even more cuntish version of Vincent Browne. But, an editor not concerned a jot with grammar, story-lines, deadlines and dense intellectual thinking, or even facts and pursuing narratives. Inconveniently, it doesn’t make apparitions by that fashion at all, at all.

I only know it is present when I become obsessed with a sentence.

Now, it is a glorious self indulgence to describe myself as a writer, I know. But, it is a label that rather suits me lifestyle wise, at any rate. In my last piece, I referenced a couple of appearances I made in the district court. On one of these occasions I was forced to engage the legal services of Me, Myself and I incorporated. At one point, the Judge enquired of me my current occupation. To which I replied rather magnificently “ I’m a writer “. You know, just in case he might’ve mistaken me for just any old run-of-the-mill legal expert versed in the finer points of the Road Traffics Act, 1961.

His reaction to the “ writer “ word was quite amusing but one I’ve encountered before on my travels - a startled little pause of breath and dart of the eyes - before continuing on as if I hadn’t said the blasphemous thing aloud at all. As if someone equal parts mad and dangerous, and quite possibly intoxicated by unvaccination, had just stumbled into his domain. Best for all concerned to ignore and move on.

However, the moment was a test of me in a way. Do I really believe in the truth of these words that I scribble down, and the truth of that word I pin to my own collar. Do I believe it when it matters in front of a packed public gallery, lawyers and a dozen cops looking on. Indeed, do I feel the echo of it on the dark nights staring at my own reflection in some frozen puddle on the side of a road.

Well, happily, the short answer seems to be Yes.

I find that I do, and found further, during this scoundrels-only court conclave the word massaged my shoulders, unfurrowed my brow and brushed a strengthening smile across my face.

So, I guess, if I am writer of words I must honor these words as a gift afforded to me to explore my hidden truths and scrub away some of the accumulated grime caked around this soul of mine at least some of the time. On these occasions when I’m quite suddenly and diligently invested in the outcome of a sentence the same recurring question keeps repeating in my mind. The question is never about how the sentence reads but something entirely else.

“ How does that sound? “

The same base question, again and again, over and over, with a few tweaks and adjustments of word placement or introduction played to a tune of cajoling mind babble.

“ And now ?“

“ No “

“ and how does it sound now? “

“ Worse “

“ Try it again… “

“ …and again “

“ …one more time “

On and on, until the question and question mark evaporate and are replaced with the gentle tingling of an emotion. A true emotion. When the final word drops into place, it clicks open the combination lock to somewhere else. Perhaps only for a moment or two but long enough to absorb that the small truth uncovered and the final words that unlocked it were worth the wait. Worth the effort. The aroma of madness and pain around the process then too becomes part of the prize.

Now, It’s all very fucking exhausting. Which is why I invest sparingly in sentences. I need to make a little go a long way or else I’d never get anything published or ever stop talking to myself. I suppose, though, the key point here is that my philosophy on words is they are meant to be spoken rather than read. The final judge and jury of the voice writing is the voice in my mind simultaneously speaking the words, and this voice is often chiding me with the demand of finding a few precise ones to help unshackle the gates to my soul.

Simplicity is my preferred modus-operandi. One of the reasons I steer clear of people and voices like Jordan Petersen and Russell Brand is for this very reason. Over complication of expression. Extensive vocabularies are worn as glittery garments to be admired in their own right and are utilised almost as a veil preventing true comprehension of the words. Thought streams go on and on basking in the glow of their own ingenious construction. A by-product of this, though, is the listener can sometimes feel less than when we are all equal to.

I often take to the notion of publishing a book and exert quite a bit of energy musing about how I might publish one without putting myself through the bothersome torture of actually writing the damn thing. A book of short meanderings and previous scribblings, perhaps. Given what I’ve said above it might well need to an audio-book, most probably. I quite like the voice of the A.I. dude currently reading my articles uninvited on the substack app at the moment. Since I’ve started on substack I have produced over 500 written pieces and I have another 50 pieces I’ve published but then zapped later on. I spent some time scanning through my old work, today. It is truly amazing how few hits the back catalogue list contains. Not everything lives on.

Curiously, though, the pieces still faintly pulsing are the ones where my trusty old editor had his hand gently steering the tiller.

Political Postscript: A carrot to the more politically attuned who suffer this type of writing with patient silence. I’m gonna be interviewing Hermann Kelly on a Livestream this evening too find out how he managed to get himself ousted from the Irish Freedom Party by that seductive old Ennis crooner, Frank Sinatra. Should be interesting!

Regular readers please consider upgrading your free subscription to a paid one.

Revolut donations to The West’s Awake on 085 1214347

Share