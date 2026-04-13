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Sunday evening’s fuel package announcement contained the theatrics and faux-gravitas of the March 2020 lockdown moment. A big empty stage, three lecterns and three politicians facing mainstream camera lens attempting to bookend a week of protests.

By the end, it became increasingly apparent Independent Sean Canney is the de-facto leader of the Irish government and band-aiding it together. Well, for the next couple of weeks at any rate. Taoiseach Martin looked ashen-faced and beaten, Harris spoke with a few extra scoops of his painfully contrived earnestness, Canney made more ordinary, empathetic remarks while at the same time seeking to sit on both sides of the protest fence at once—an impossibility to pull-off for more than a day or two more.

Missing, though, was Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan. Architect of the Garda deployment of public order units at the weekend to Whitegate, Galway and O’Connell Street. O’Callaghan’s was a curious omission. For he and the new Garda Commissioner are the ones guaranteeing the €500 million in cheques Taoiseach Michael Martin, Harris and Canney were writing on RTE News.

For what good is the watered-down fuel deal if the safety of port facilities which O’Callaghan and Kelly somewhat miraculously lost on Wednesday and then somewhat miraculously found again by Sunday morning were to be taken once more?

Hmmm.

I have extensively written about the effective relationship O’Callaghan and Kelly have developed in recent months since Kelly stepped into the Garda Commissioner’s role, replacing Drew Harris. My synopsis at the time, and one I still believe holds true, is that elements within Official Ireland realise—far too late—that Irish progressive-left social policies have over-stepped the mark hugely in this nation and these elements are now trying to take a half, or a quarter-step, back from the brink. From lockdowns to mass immigration and now to fuel. The developments of the last week have the fingerprints of both on them. Especially when you read media reports that Minister for Defence, Helen McEntee, and other cabinet members were booted out of the loop over the weekend.

But, first, let’s jump back to Thursday and a statement O’Callaghan gave to assembled reporters and Irish media.

I would ask people involved in the protest to cease their protest. The government has heard the point that they’ve made but it is now clearly the case that considerable damage is being to inflicted to Irish people and to the Irish economy and I’d ask them to stop their protests now.

When you look online at present You can see that many “ outside actors “ are seeking to manipulate these people for their own purposes. I see Tommy Robinson, in the UK, referring to and relying upon these protests to advance his own political measures.

—Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, April 9th, 2026.

O’Callaghan’s delivery above—recorded for cameras—was calm, steady but not particularly anger-ridden. A marked contrast to his own party leader and colleagues in government. Which is an oddity, considering his ministry was the one tasked with bringing the blockade of ports and motorways to a safe conclusion via the Garda Siochana.

O’Callaghan’s statement reference to former British Nationalist Party member, Tommy Robinson, is a tell but not in the fashion many in Irish resistance circles might think. A day after O’Callaghan’s address to reporters government negotiations were announced on Friday. Over the weekend these talks were conducted with stakeholder organisations like the IFA, Road Haulage Association and others as mentioned in my article on Friday. Now, it’s very conceivable that senior members of these stakeholder organisations were heavily involved in the conception and roll-out of the fuel protests with a private nod of approval from people, security forces, and politicians within our captured state. People in Official Ireland, in other words.

A fly in the ointment to a semi-inside job would if the protests expanded to incorporate other huge Irish issues like, say, mass immigration, state lockdown and vaccine policies during Covid, or a host of others. This would threaten to introduce chaos and affect the rogue elements within the state and their ability to remain in control of proceedings. These other issues are not ones these elements want to touch with a barge pole at the minute. Which is why, I believe, the only note of concern in O’Callaghan’s tone last Thursday was when he made reference to the non-existent problem of Tommy Robinson in Ireland.

Now, despite all of this, I think the fuel protests were a success. For the very simple reason it brought waves of young Irish men and women onto the streets for the first time. General public support for what occurred remained high through-out. In a sense, members of Official Ireland who spend ten hours a week in their cars driving to work joined forces with Unofficial Ireland and those diesel-covered jean wearers who spend over fifty hours a week working in their vehicles. Both sides of this equation were authentic and angry and possibly virgin to how the hidden hand works. But, all now possess first hand experience of how state, security forces and media collude with each other and manipulate message and agendas. Only bitter experience teaches this lesson so that it’s never forgotten, unfortunately. As I said earlier, what happens from here will be instructive. Will the protests peter out?

Last Saturday, at Galway city and port, an education was on offer for any who stuck around to absorb it in full. The early evening saw a carnival atmosphere as hundreds popped in and out of the port area to support the trucks, vans and tractors blockading Galway’s oil storage facilities along the docks. Fires, food, chainsaws cutting up pallets, and some singing were all part of the early evening proceedings. Newbie protesters interacted good humouredly with a smiling local Garda Siochana.

Protesters cutting wood and stoking fires, circa 8pm, Saturday evening in Galway.

The smiles were knowing ones, though. Three or four hours later, under the cover of darkness, the public order units descended on the area from out-of-town and dispatched hundreds of balaclava masked police to begin taking back the port facilities. Ushering in a different, authoritarian face of the state many reading this have seen and felt before. The barricades were pushed back four hundred metres, protestors efficiently ejected, approach roads cut off quickly, and by sunrise Galway Port began transitioning back to a quasi-normal state. Fuel traffic could flow once more to a degree. To repeat—the ease with which Irish ports were so easily blockaded in the first instance and then so handily taken back leads me to wonder about how much insider dealing was at play overall.

Quite a bit, I suspect.

Garda invasion, circa 2am, Sunday morning, Galway

So, to draw this piece to a conclusion we can say the following: The government and security forces have played their full hand with the roll-out of fuel concessions and the repossession of the ports. Stakeholder Ireland signed a deal agreeing to look after their own members while the average motorist received a paltry 10c-a-litre in fuel cuts.

The next few days will tell us if Jim O’Callaghan and the Garda Commissioner have played their cards correctly. Have they moved—just enough—in the direction of the protest crowd to quell an uprising. Crucially, though, what actually happens next is largely out of their control. However, I can guarantee one thing: the Irish ports will not be so easily taken by protestors for a second time. There will be no smiling assassins patrolling the sun and showers in Garda uniforms for a Round 2.

My experience of the last week was meeting lots of very authentic, hard-working and angry Irish people, ones I haven’t seen before on the various protest fronts. Grounded, earthy, and good-humoured. An Ireland I recognised but haven’t seen for quite awhile. The fuel protest was the first rodeo for many and ultimately government and the public order unit forces used this naivety to their advantage in Whitegate, O’Connell Street, Foynes, and Galway.

The fuel protests brought real Ireland to the streets but it remains to be seen if this novice protester will now get back in their cars satisfied with the 10c bribe the government are offering.

Interesting times.

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