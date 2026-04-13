The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Paddy Early's avatar
Paddy Early
6h

A most interesting take on these protests✅

I think that you are on the money!

But so much pressure is on ordinary decent people and families right now and who knows how much worse it will get?

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Shay McInerney's avatar
Shay McInerney
2h

I really don't understand why anyone would have any expectations of revolution in the republic. The situation in the north in the 60s and 70s was completely different. A different response to an abusive state.

South of the border taking the few bob has always been the way. And tbh farmers will take money to grow nothing. They will sell their birthright for windmills and solar panels. Farming is all about subsidies and grants so I'm not seeing heros.

Maybe it'll be a wake-up call for them. Everyone can learn through bitter experience and maybe they will too. But someone is joining FF and FG. Someone is out canvassing for Mehole and the teaboy at election time. I too voted for the EU. I learned I was wrong. Me aculpa. I thought teachers and guards and doctors were probably decent people. Then came COVID and I learned that Irish people will sell their bodies for a fucking donut.

For the moment nothing has changed. It still raining all feckin day and freezing cold at night. Typical Irish weather.

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