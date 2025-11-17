The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The West's Awake's avatar
The West's Awake
1d

https://amzn.eu/d/fmOSxBO The Amazon Ireland link

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BridgetL's avatar
BridgetL
1d

Just bought it and every good wish...my first saoirse/ tuath event organised by uou and which i attended was in August 2022 in Tuam, and it is not an exaggeration to say it changed my life...to be in a room with like-minded souls and stalwarts of the 'movement' after paddling a lone canoe for two years is a memory I will treasure forever x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The West's Awake
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture