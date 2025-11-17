Hi Everyone,

I’ve been a little quiet lately but after eight years of typing away I’ve finally completed my first book. A personal memoir of the last four years.

It’s called Unvaxxed Soul – a post pandemic spirit journey, and the paperback is now live on Amazon.

Click here for Unvaxxed Soul

I wanted to ask for a little help, if you feel moved to give it.

What I’m hoping to do

to give the book a “lift off” by gathering enough paperback sales on Amazon in the first 72 hours to lift up the Amazon book sales charts for greater visibility.

use the income to fund a small independent print run in 2026 that I can bring on a small book tour, and place copies of it with with some independent bookshops here in Ireland

and then to record a professional audiobook in a proper studio, so people who prefer to listen can listen to it that way.

In short, a short burst of support on Amazon to give the book enough momentum and hopefully sales for me to carry out steps two and three on my own terms. Any help you can provide is greatly appreciated.

What the book is

If you’ve been reading The West’s Awake, you’ll recognise my voice and road I’ve been travelling the last few years. It is an episodic memoir and the starting point is in the weeks after the Irish lockdowns ended in January of 2022. The book is divided into four parts, Runs to 280 pages, and is based on fifty pieces of my work over the last four years.

Unvaxxed Soul is part road story, search for meaning, and part conversation with my past. It’s about moving from searching for answers in the world outside to paying attention to what’s been happening within: conscience, memory, spirituality, shadow, old wounds, enlightenment, and stubborn streaks of faith.

How you might help (only if it feels right)

If you’ve ever thought, “I’ll pick up his book when it comes out,” this would be a lovely time to do it.

The most helpful things just now would be:

Buying the paperback on Amazon during the launch window [Click here for Unvaxxed Soul]

Even if you’d like a signed copy from a future print run, this early sale is what helps me get there. Leaving a short, honest review when you’ve read some of the memoir A few lines on how it landed with you is more than enough. Reviews really do help new readers find the book. Passing the link to one or two people Especially anyone you think might connect with an Irish road-memoir about spirit, freedom and inner change.

Sharing the Amazon link or reviewing later is helpful.

Why these first days matter

Amazon tends to notice little clusters of activity in the first few days after a book is published. If enough of you pick up the book around the same time, it has a better chance of appearing on charts and suggestion lists, which means it might move out beyond this small corner of the internet and maybe find a few new readers.

However it goes, I’m grateful you’ve read this far and that you’ve walked with me this far on The West’s Awake. Normal service will resume shortly on substack.

Here’s the link again, if you’d like it:

[Click here for Unvaxxed Soul]

Thanks,

Gerry

