I’ll be hosting the first of two events to launch my book Unvaxxed Soul this Sunday at 4pm in the West Wing Restaurant in Tuam, County Galway. Joining me on the day will be traditional musician and singer Caoimhe Hogarty, poet and substack writer Aine Fortune and playwright Tina Noonan.

The first part of the event will be a single movement of song, poetry and some short extract readings from my book. This will be followed by a general discussion on the importance of finding methods of creative expression in the times we live in. Tina and I will host this part of the day and we will be opening the discussion up to questions and answers from the floor. I’ll have copies of my book available to purchase on the day. If you can’t make it and would like to buy a copy of Unvaxxed Soul please click on the link to get a copy on Amazon. Hopefully I’ll see a few of you there and have a great day. All told the event should run no longer than a couple of hours.

Amazon Ireland - https://www.amazon.ie/dp/B0G2MQT18F

Amazon UK - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0G2MQT18F

Amazon US - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G2MQT18F

