The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Sarah Posthuma's avatar
Sarah Posthuma
6h

Yes…I noticed when my daughter was small and I was dealing with kid politics that it was when they had more than they needed of something already that the greed monster took over .. not having enough had different symptoms. It's really trusting life to provide exactly what we need when we need it and that takes a real connection with life ..Faith in LIFE . The ‘darkness’ is the lack of faith . .so we start trying to control and that’s the slippery slope to where we find much of the human world now .

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J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
4h

Ireland showed its greedy nature to the world as far back as 1972 when we voted in large numbers to join the Common Market, now the EU.

I am not suggesting that every 'yes' voter was thinking of European money flowing into our pockets. There were probably some idealists in the mix, but 'mé féin' was a bigger factor I believe.

Clearly the powers-that-be noted the above and it's been downhill ever since.

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