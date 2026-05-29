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The Irish Government are moving ahead with the controversial Occupied Territories bill. A piece of legislation targeting and banning the import of Israeli goods from lands occupied by the same. As previously written here this bill is the type of woke nonsense dreamt up to give Irish political and media elites something to gaslight the public about while allowing both sides to feel high and mighty about themselves on world affairs. This is a mask-slip moment, though. Even as their shiny, new drone-powered legal vehicle machine-guns condescension and faux-morality down on top of our heads from Twitter and TikTok.

Ireland does less than 250,000 euros worth of business with the occupied Palestinian territories in question. A nothing amount in relative terms. But, I must admit, this number doesn’t include the tens of billions in trade we conduct each year with Israel’s other illegally occupied settlement—the United States of America.

The revelation in the latest rendition of this bill is that it now excludes a ban on the provision of services from Palestinian occupied lands. So, a non-ban on Israel’s biggest export arenas—Tech and AI.

Interesting, wouldn’t you say.

“ Crucially, however, the proposed legislation will not apply to trade in services. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “fundamentally, it’s not implementable in terms of services. He added: “Secondly, our strong legal advice is in the negative also. And thirdly, it would perhaps potentially damage Ireland more than anyone else. In terms of potential impact on US multinationals based here and back in America. “

— Irish Times, Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

The third point above is the only material point. Additionally, I would note Taoiseach Martin didn’t refer to the economic effect this legislation might have on Irish multinationals or indeed anyone Irish.

The removal of the services element to the Occupied Territories bill is a bit like giving up sex for Lent except for orgies, threesomes and the missionary position. A worthless bill made more worthless. Sadly, Ireland itself is an occupied territory but unlike the Palestinians we have no idea just how many other countries or entities occupy us. Pieces of legislation like the one described here and the subsequent rollbacks shine a little light on who these occupying forces might be, though.

Rather than look at this issue in political terms or by naming countries, political leaders or individuals, let’s try something a little different and see where it leads. Instead, let’s consider the basic problem is a simple one and say:

Ireland’s economy and way of life is now almost totally funded by outrageous greed. The greed of outside agents whether they be US corporations or EU funding or a small cabal of other powerful interests.

In biblical or spiritual terms we might contemplate this word ‘greed’ as not just indicative of selfishness but as an intense desire to possess more. And then more and more again. A fierce, ferocious and dark energetic force that ever expands. So, in these terms, Ireland behaves not just as a tax haven for the rich, and a site for the creation of more riches for these same rich, but as a safe harbour for the expansion of these deviant desires. After forty years of this economic behaviour we are a nation at a point where economics has blackened our soul development. Where the island now acts as a magnetic force for attracting the darkest amongst the greedy few.

Why?

Because after four decades of the same policies only the darkest energy remains out there to reel in. Or worse, the established corrupt energetic force in the country only sustains and feeds itself via the importation of blacker and blacker pools of it.

You might say, the Occupied Territories bill is a recognition in some small way of this kind of darkness existing in the world but as it skates along through its initial stages in Dail Eireann—the blackness emerges to remind everyone involved their souls have already been sold. Bizarrely, the Irish government, and the Irish Development Authority as marketers in chief for the country, have hammered-posted signage across every corner of the land which reads something as follows:

“ Only the greediest welcome, visas and citizenship will be supplied “

In real terms, Ireland has become an energetic concentration and indoctrination camp. Here, you go to school in one, you go to university in one and then get a job and career in one. Later on, you might join one of the sanctioned political, sporting or media groups to pitch in and help promote the greedy merry-go-round from a high horse going round in circles.

But, our state institutions, finance houses, government departments, NGO sector and right on down to the local village community council, GAA pitch and town hall are all, eventually, thread-linked back to the same bottomless pit of avarice coursing through the work, leisure, public and civic bloodstream. Viewed through a vibrational or energetic lens something quite obvious emerges. No long term good outcomes can ever establish, sustain or prosper because the wholesome energetic life-force of the people servicing the greed is drained away over time, or worse still, corrupted entirely.

So, for example, we might say Ireland has a terrible health system despite the fact tens of billions of euros a year is spent on it and then question why. One way of answering the question is to say: Well, it is because the investment, year after year, is sourced from a dark pool of greed. Greed gets greedier and because it does, all solutions must service and unrisk the greed—first, second and last. What is left over isn’t much good and quite often toxically bad.

The occupied territories bill is a joke and, I suppose, the only sensible response to a joke is to laugh.

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