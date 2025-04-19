Revolut donations to The West’s Awake on 085 1214347

Readers please consider upgrading to a paid membership today.

Thomas Sheridan, John Waters & Gerry O'Neill sit down to dissect Friday's landmark interview between Tucker Carlson and Conor McGregor on some of the serious issues facing Ireland.

A wide ranging discussion including the choice of the Grand Lodge of Ireland and Freemasons' Hall on Molesworth Street as the choice of venue.

Please support the Scholar Gypsies channel by liking, sharing and subscribing to our channel.

Support Thomas Sheridan's work by subscribing to :

Support John Waters work on:

FULL INTERVIEW CLICK BELOW: