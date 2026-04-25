The Tuath Dé Danann is running a day and evening of music on Saturday May 23rd 2026 near Monasterevin on the Kildare/Laois border. We will have one or two conversations with people I’ve bumped into on my writing travels over the last year but the focus will be music, relaxation and community building and networking. The day is a celebration of a friend and musician who passed recently and who many of us met for the first time at the Tuatha Dé Danann in Fermoy in May 2023. As always with these events there will be an evening meal where we gather together and break bread.

Camping is available on site and there are couple of hotels very close by. There is no cost to attend but people will be asked to make a donation on the day to cover the costs of the food and camping that our hosts will be providing. I am planning to keep the numbers limited and costs low. So let me know as soon as possible if you plan to attend. I don’t plan to be advertising this event again publicly.

If you might be interested please contact me with a Whatsapp message on 085 1214347 or email me on lynbrook1973@gmail.com.

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