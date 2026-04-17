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The grassy verges on the country by-ways fill now with golden armies of dandelions. More infantry men than officer class. Yet, filled with their own fragrant healing and knowing. The unknowing war on the black tarmac ruffles them not a feather growing in flowing clumps between hedgerows. Too busy replacing the droopy heads of the daffodils hanging on as long as they can but who wilt away peacefully into full repose. The baton passed to the thick, lush and full arrival of the dandelions as a new season quietly steps onto both sides of the road ahead.

A tulip or two pops their head up too, here and there, in purples, and reds, in purples and whites, and purples again. Summer whispers its old yarns of promise through the air though the skies are troubled with clouds of seasonal uncertainty. Off the beaten track the eye is drawn to the fertile squelch in the ground and some unexpected waterfalls streaming down the side of a Maam Turk mountain. Occasionally the sun casts a ray or two over the contours of a self indulgent puddle, beating it back.

But, there is thunderous raw power and protection everywhere around. Stone, rock and wet, ancient bog. New grass swamps the old marks of the scythe with cocky new growth on the old wounds of turf long past. A circle of stones marks out Tobar Padraic. The water is cool and surprisingly holy. Blessing the brow and quenching the thirst of the lips deliciously.

He is there, and I am too.

Away from here, for a moment or two.

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