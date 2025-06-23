Here I sit.

Tucked in on a motorway lay-by.

With a flat tyre.

Again.

Is it the third or fourth in the last three weeks?

Truth is I can’t remember.

No spare in the boot.

Again.

There is a significance to these airless wheels.

A danger and warning hissing and pissing down motorway behind me.

Three kilometres ago.

But, my ears keep missing the vibrations.

Deaf to the danger and signals.

I must repeat the mantra.

There is a significance to these airless wheels.

I am sure of it.

I was sure of it after the first episode,

of operation softened wheel.

Old wounds dagger the rubber,

Oh, come let me clutch thee.

I cough and wheeze and remember my struggle.

The easiest promises to break,

Are the pacts you make with yourself.

Three or four tyres,

Three or four attempts.

The answer to these punctures is simple.

It lies not in new rubber

but hoarding aged and worn threads of time.

Like Gollum and the ring.

I must surrender one of them now,

Right now.

But, I grip them like a miser.

So, I will sit here until this one is released.

Before moving on to a new wheel.

For, if I don’t - I may run of lay-bys and new tyres.

Hmm, interesting.

Each new tyre then is more unsteady and destabilising.

A fool’s gold.

The skies are overcast and the air lightly misted.

Warmth and moisture; a proper Irish summer’s day.

I roll down the window

And hear the whizz of passing wheels.

Pleasant weather for car-sitting and open windows and jacking old threads.

Perhaps.

And dreaming of new roadless highways,

Where birds, flowers and a reality of the senses reign supreme.

