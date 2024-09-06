The West's Awake

Gerry_O'C
Sep 6

...wishing u a speedy recovery Gerry!...that's no joke, cellulitis, got a savage attack of it about a year, near exactly ago, i couldn't believe how my left leg looked and, overnight, a few who saw it were visibly shocked, and worried, luckily a healer friend happened on the scene...long story very, very short, she returned with a bottle of chlorine dioxide solution, i'm not exaggerating, my language and desc ription is precise on this...hardly had i taken my first gulp, simultaneously, i felt some affect immediately, shock no. two, the relief, i knew immediately that 'we had this'... it took a week, ten days, maybe more...apparently, complete recovery...thank God, didn't need antibiotics...they destroy ur immune system, if i wrote what i experienced some of those nights hardly anyone would believe, i remained extremely lucid throughout...my sleep etc was equally, the solution went at this literally demonic infection with a vengeance, in it's dimension...look it up on wiki...if u want some of this stuff let me know, i'm sure if she had some we can get it up to u... another friend of mine sent me an article on it... https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/chlorine-dioxide (click on Dr Robert Yoho link ref:1) and i know of online sources where u can order it at a great price, a lifetime supply is approx 40 euros...(i can't scroll the text box, so i hope this reads)... here's an intro, edited just now, that i wrote then.... 'Thanks Orla!...alternative health healer! Having recently and very temporarily been laid low for my first time ever, by the onset of a vicious infection, and its horrible impact, cellulitis in fact, the above named arrived with a bottle of chlorine dioxide sulphur (edit: solution not sulphur!) , and recommended a dosage, that immediately attacked the root of the problem, and following the protocol soon emphatically divested me of its insidious effects. Based on this singular experience i couldn't recommend this stuff highly enough, and the ability and kindness of the healer, based in Cork, Ireland! Jayz, never thought i'd see the day i'd be recommending such a product. I can categorically state in fact, that i am so glad that i did!'... (edit: here' s the link directly to the Yoho article... https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/280-nasa-said-that-chlorine-dioxide ...)...

Kat Bro
Sep 6

I wish for your speedy recovery. Thank you for writing what is on your heart so eloquently. Much appreciate the insider perspective of your hospital experience. Small institutions seem "safer" relatively speaking. I feel as if I could have written this (if I could put words together as well as you) because I am on a similar journey. Nearly 16mos sober and more afraid of living than dying (though perhaps you didn't express this exactly). Wounds are there for good reason and when not attended to by those who inflicted them (esp. those who "brought us into the world") become scars that are a sort of distorted lens we now view everything through. Growth without my usual crutch has been a pain in the ass but here I am. Much easier without a hangover. I suppose.

