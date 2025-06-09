The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Depswah's avatar
Depswah
1d

Blessings to the well and the offerings left behind. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mara Elaine O'Grady's avatar
Mara Elaine O'Grady
15h

Beautiful Gerry. And they definitely do hold us; heal and ignite us. Loved your reflection thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture