The woman said she had felt guilt and that a holy-well held her. In a well-waters embrace. Tiny joltings of emotion shimmered through her tongue and tingled the back of her throat as she spoke. Old jolts of memory yet new tears seemed close by. The holy-well held her, she said again, and I believed her. I thought of grief and of smoke and of wells. I had a well and I wondered if it might hold me for a moment or two.

I had never thought to ask.

I rolled Brigid to a slow stop on the grassy bank and slid down my window. I glanced across the road to the field and to the well. It was cold and blustery and darkish grey in the heavens above.

The well was protected by a circle of trees. I bent down on the step, cupped some water in my hands and wet my lips. It tasted a little indifferent. Under some bushes some tented chairs were folded up and stored away. I plucked one out and flipped it open like an umbrella and then sat down. I randomly opened a page of my book and read the random poem. The wind whistled and whispered through the branches as it always seems to do here. I could feel my racing thoughts starting to jog and then slow down to a quiet shuffle. I lit a rolled-up smoke and pondered it and enjoyed it. I could smoke here all night, I thought.

Beyond the well-waters were five trees. Four green leafed but one tree in the middle grew leaves of a deep purple. A stain in the sea of green. The branches of all five swayed back and forth together as the tempo of the wind rose a little. The deep purples flowed and flamingo-ed with the greens. An intimate, knowing dance. They seemed to have comfort in each others movement even as the winds swirled around.

I inhaled and exhaled the smoke and understood the picture. For it was my picture. Deep-bruised shadow of griefs and secrets and hurts and pains. The purple sycamore tree wasn’t so big and wasn’t so small, I noticed. It looked a beautifully natural and unique part of this five tree forest. It struck me that the greens would be lost without the deep-purples.

I sat mesmerized and smoking for a good while, stilled by the sounds of trees and breeze against the calmness of the well-waters. I started to speak whatever words came into my head and just let them gush out through my lips. They flowed easily, and pleased my ears. I looked again at the five trees and something drip-dropped into my mind.

I wouldn’t exchange my shadow for a fifth green tree, I thought.

Soon, I finished my smoking and rose from my tented chair. I emptied my pockets of the tobacco-pouched grief I had carried with me into the well. I carefully placed it in the centre of the chair, and moved the chair under the protective branch of a tree. I tossed the lighter and packet of cigarette papers onto the seat too and left. You’d never know who might show up there some dark night in need of a quiet smoke of contemplation.

I sat back into the car content and turned the engine, looking back across the field to the well.

To the well that held me.

Just long enough.

