The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Marsha McGuire's avatar
Marsha McGuire
7h

I love John Waters!

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Seanie's avatar
Seanie
4h

I reckon life is easier if u don't think too much. It's hard driving up hill all the time. Sorry to hear John is feeling unwell. I pray he feels better soon. All the best to you as well Gerry.

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