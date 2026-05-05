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I was very sad to read, Irish writer, John Waters is stepping back from his weekly Substack diary due to illness and low reserves of energy. John has been at the coalface of many honest endeavours in resistance Ireland and has a long history that pre-dates his pandemic notoriety in mainstream Ireland. My first conversation with him was on the subject of writing and our shared passion for it. It is still one of my favorite memories of these past five years. In many regards he’s a pioneer, not least as the Irish pioneer of the written word on this platform—another occasion where he’s been the one to walk first where few dare to tread—and I pray his recovery is swift and his weekly return inevitable at the appropriate time. I know first-hand—from the podcast series we did—some of the attempts to censor and stifle his voice over recent years and yet most have ultimately failed. In Irish terms, the Streisand effect might more accurately be described as the Waters effect.

I’m glad John is taking some time out and I doubt anyone in Ireland has hurled the resources at their disposal at the problems of this nation more than he has done. He’s thrown everything including the kitchen sink at them. There was a particular section in his announcement that troubled me, maybe frightened me a little, because I could relate on a personal level even though I very much doubt it is what he is experiencing but it brought me back to some horrors of my own from last year.

One symptom is that my energy levels, already in single digits, have utterly collapsed. This has happened gradually over the past month — since just before Easter — and at first seemed to be just standard exhaustion. In the past week, however, it has become clear that something more sinister may be in train, as I have been encountering difficulties with the most fundamental functions: walking, eating, drinking, lifting, even typing for more than short periods. Click Here for Full John Waters Piece

For the last couple of months I’ve begun to feel properly alive again but during the second half of 2025 my energy levels completely jumped off a cliff at various points. My moods and vitality levels swung viciously. As much as you try to keep these feelings internal they occasionally erupt externally. I didn’t know what way was up and just when I thought I did—I fell flat on my face again. At some point, though, quietly, quietly—I stepped back from almost everyone in my writing life and real life too. John, included. It was utterly selfish, not entirely a conscious decision, and had some very real world ramifications. However, I had unconsciously walked close to an edge that left me bereft of choices and in real danger.

I was failing an internal NCT test and one of the few tangible clues this was the case was the breakdown of my actual motor vehicle. A situation leaving me without a car for a stretch of months. A blessing in disguise.

Now, the normal course of medical advice for what I was feeling and sometimes writing down in print might be to bandy about a word like depression. Except it wasn’t depression. Because I’ve had encounters with the black-dog during my life and it felt nothing like those episodes. No, what occurred felt energetic and quite often seemed like energetic attacks that primarily involved me knifing myself in the back and depleting my own vital statistics. The conduit for these stealth offences was my mind. My solution was not exactly scientific or even conscious in the beginning. I started a series of writing called The Green Mile and it kind of saved my energetic-life. Although it didn’t feel like it at the time or for several months afterwards. Looking back, the key thing was the writing felt pure. The impurity of what my mind was consuming, thinking about, producing and worrying about was destroying my energy. Worse, it was largely imaginary. Somehow, someway. The daily purity exercise of walking The Green Mile and experiencing natures magnetic field helped cleanse my mind—just enough—to escape my mind. And the emotional waves it was triggering.

Now, I have developed a rather quirky way of moving in the world but the longer I lean into it the more certain I am that it is correct for me. Not recommending for anyone else. It’s quite fucking nuts and intuitive based so I don’t advertise it too frequently. I came across something not so long ago that captures it best. The difference between the guidance of the over-active mind and intuition is this:

The overthinking mind speaks in anxious questions—often. Intuition speaks in short clear sentences—not so often.

So, maybe I’ll dive into it a little today by way of an old problem resurfacing repackaged and presenting as a current problem. And how I’m…eh, dealing with it.

Back in my free-wheeling days of monthly pay cheques and endless weekend nights, I had a friend who was a stock-broker. One night, I seem to remember him revealing one of the trade secrets of tracking the progress of the global economy—circa the year 2000. One of the most reliable indicators to map the short-term future fortunes of the western world was the sale of golf club bags. Now, it was either bags or a particular brand of golf clubs—’tis hard to recall precisely as the conversation took place over vodka and red-bull in the upstairs section of CopperfaceJacks niteclub.

What stuck in my mind, though, was how the sale of something so random could be a more accurate guide than a team of economic analysts poring over data, day-in and day-out. In a similar vein, more and more, I’m beginning to evaluate my spiritual health on the basis of how well my fourteen-year-old automobile is running. Over the last year, across two different cars, I’ve noticed a link that wouldn’t exactly stand up to the scrutiny of a team of forensic theologians. But a link seems to exist, nonetheless.

Recently, my car has been running well. So, I treated it to two new tyres. You know, trying to stay ahead of the spiritual curve. But, ever since I purchased the new tyres I’ve had nothing but car trouble. In fact, I’m sitting in my usual undisclosed, off-grid location near the Laois/Kildare border hoping to get these problems sorted over the next couple of days from the usual undisclosed, off-grid mechanic. Touch wood.

Long-time readers might remember my last car was named Brigid but probably don’t recall the sequence of events that led to her sad and sudden demise. Two days before she passed from this world into that great, big divine scrapyard in the sky I put two brand new tyres on her. I even went to the trouble of investing in some luxury items for the windscreen like a taxation disk. Yet still, a complete unravelling of the car and my life occurred that led to a winter of inner discontent and turbulence. A necessary discontent but quite the colossal pain in the hole and the soul. The torture was only slowly halted in its tracks by the process of healing that seemed to embody, bit by bit, as I set about compiling my first book. In short, spiritual carelessness led directly to car-less-ness and only through car-less-ness could the footsteps forward be found back to car possession and myself.

Let me save you the trouble.

Quite bonkers.

Nevertheless, these two new tyres and my current mechanical troubles are worrying me now in a spiritual manner. On both occasions, I thought I was doing the right and sensible thing and I was on one level, yet a car-death and car-trouble followed in both instances. But, I was ignoring the underlying signal—the bald tyres. A need to slow down and interpret some of the gifts and lessons I’ve inherited over the last few weeks. Also, I think the mechanical faults lie in a single engineering flaw.

I christened the new car with the wrong name.

Cue, bonkers again.

I kinda knew it wasn’t the right name at the time but thought I could make it work. It doesn’t work, though. And I’d prefer not lose another car or worse for the lesson. In addition, and sitting here in the middle of the night, Himself seems to have me earmarked for another book. The Green Mile opened up to Unvaxxed Soul which led to calmer waters. Again, a short series of writing I began at Easter feels similar—not a series of articles at all but rather a book. I can see that now.

So, hopefully you’ll be hearing a lot from Padraic and I from the road in the near future and in the meantime I need to slow-down and find some writing time for Black Sheep and get it dispatched before the end of the year or the end of the car.

Now, on the off-chance that I’m completely wrong about all of this—-The Green Mile 2 will be starting on Friday :-)

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