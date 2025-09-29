Every solid truth in the organisational order of the planet seems now a grand lie. All hold deception, doubt, deceit or sleight of hand at their decaying core. The evolving situation is so serious, so damaging, it is impossible to take anything or almost anyone seriously. All the world is a farce and in the most theatrical meaning of the word.

I find myself wondering - quite often - is acquiring more knowledge and expending energy on exposing the various new farces giving birth daily, in anyway useful. Or is it in fact personally damaging and debilitating. We are moving into a void existance day by day. A between worlds state. How long this lasts is anyone’s guess.

Quite clearly, the old consensus reality is crumbling at a frightening pace but its replacement is not yet visible or fully formed. Assuming one comes along which is not at all a given. Any new, autonomous consensus would need to be built on solid foundations from the ground up slowly. Yet, all emerging solutions or realities are top-down constructs with an emphasis on speed and quicksand foundation. Collapse seems inevitable and imminent.

How big are the biggest lies stitching the old consensus reality together ?

I’m no longer buying the notion most of the world are asleep. I believe a goodly majority intimately understand what is going on. It’s a matter of choice. Choosing to believe a certain set of consensus lies to keep reality going awhile longer just as long as the monthly wages hit the bank account on the last Friday of the month awhile longer too. Character actors in the mass charade. Except too many new lies are coming on stream faster and faster to patch up holes in the consensus reality. Lies that above all else require a huge amount of brainpower just to remember them all and then merge into the list of old ones.

US President Donald Trump is a classic example of the current madness and flipping of realities. Quite literally, this is a man totally unrecognisable from the character who took office eight months ago. In ways great and small.

It’s as if we are witnessing the roll-out of a global play long written and rehearsed but badly scripted. On whatever front you look, home or abroad, very recent or not so recent - Epstein, Israel, Charlie Kirk, Maria Steen, Ukraine, mass immigration and Covid-19 to name just a few popping into my head, inconsistencies, deception and total weirdness abound in the presented narratives.

Death too, let’s not forget.

Incidentally, from an Irish perspective it is worth noting that we live in a country where none of the three largest political parties actually wanted to run a front-line political candidate in the presidential race and in the end one of those parties, Sinn Féin, didn’t go to the trouble of nominating anyone at all. We’ve seen unexpected withdrawals, celebrity grandstanding and blatant blocking manoeuvres. The people running the institutions of our nation from political parties to corporations to security forces to media are addicted to maintaining carefully crafted digital images of themselves as opposed to revealing the physical actuality of who they are.

Why?

Because they are more and more terrified of private or public appearances in the physical world outside of their own bubbles. Bubbles that are shrinking, colliding and beginning to burst. This cast of characters work professional lives entirely focused on influencing an electronic electorate. The virtual person is increasingly the only one who counts. So, we must all primarily become virtual people.

The void reality.

Each day, the void reality convinces us there is a new game that can be won or lost. Global, national, or regional. A new battle or war to be fought. A shiny opportunity to be the good guy against bad guys. The key, though, is none of these games actually manifest to any great degree in the real world for most people. Attention must be distracted from existing reality. Mass on-line illusion requiring our attention transmuted into delusion. Nobody wins and nobody loses the game but the game keeps looping into new, repeating iterations. Infinitely. We don’t live and we don’t die. We become void. Nullified and completely empty. Emptied of thoughts, emotions and life force. A physical battery that can only be charged via an online charging unit. Except the online battery is the only one plugged in to be fully recharged.

2025 has been the strangest of years. Off-the-wall bonkers in many respects both personally and as a sometime observer of the forest fire that is western civilisation. It has been a year fighting to escape the pull of my persona. Digital and actual. Or more to the point, nine months establishing which has the controlling supremacy. My digital influences and online consumption over the last five years have chiselled out an algorithm or two. Ones to shape a controllable persona for the future. My own information, attention and data points all now utilized to attack me. The void reality has ear-marked a suitable identity, set of trigger points, and some mathematics to try to ensure I never break-free. Its grip feels vice-like sometimes. I can’t be the only one. I feel, this is the only crusade for many of us in the first instance nowadays, forget anything else.

The year has seen some success and failure. Much of it recorded here for others to judge. One good sign, perhaps, is that anytime I attempt to lean back into the old way of living or consuming, or in someway participating in old realities for a period of time, bad things happen. And happen fast. I’m recognising this a lot faster but still not fast enough. I’m not even talking about old realities of five years ago. I mean old realities of twelve months ago. Quite bananas.

But, on the other hand, anytime I step outside the front-door and treat the day and hustle and bustle of people like I’m stepping onto the set of a Netflix drug-trafficking series like Narcos for the afternoon - good things tend to occur. A conscious appreciation that even the consensus reality of the everyday is a lie.

This requires a touch of magical realism as an approach to living, I suppose. A dedication to basically accept a realistic view of the world but while pouring in heavy dollops of magical or supernatural elements as a natural part of embodying the physical environment. Blending everyday, mundane reality with an openness to being guided by extraordinary, otherworldly occurrences.

More intuitive guidance less intellect.

