The West's Awake

Eoin Clancy
5h

Yep, 100% with you there. I'm about to go to work for the week with my head full of the same realisations as yourself, the madness of our western world is evident by the Moldovan elections, the next hours will exemplify the eu's totalitarian path as they will surely nullify the result of the election when it's clear that their candidate has lost and nobody I will meet today will even know about this nor would they care if they did.

Long conversations so with god in the cab of my truck will once again get me through the week and keep me sane and safe, it's not fucking easy.

cló Rae tarka
4h

So true, I spent half the night thinking the digital id is the hill to die on, wake up this morning and now it's the pandemic treaty they are still pushing through, I can't decide whether Charlie Kirk died or if it was all a hoax, and I'm waiting for either a financial crash or some kind of Maui real estate land grab or will they slowly cook us in the wifi 🤣.. And then I realise..just forget it all, step outside , to people and nature and watch the myriad of synchronicities evolve in front of me...because life is not what we think..but if I'm inside on my PC looking up all this manufactured theater stuff, they have won... I think u are right, they have found our trigger points at this stage and we are on the hook, unless we actively let go... But omg is it hard to let go.. it's the realm of addiction...but it's so dazzling it's hard to see that sometimes..thanks for the reminder..great piece!.

