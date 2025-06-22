" The uniqueness of the Irish experience " - Through the Looking Glass Ep 7 @ Tuatha Dé Danann
In the latest instalment of our Through The Looking Glass series John Waters introduces the episode with a short reading from his new book The Abolition of Reality which then leads into our discussion on the uniqueness of the Irish experience and the storms it faces in a mechanistic and technological driven world. Please Support our content, written and video, by becoming paid subscribers of our substack platforms.
Episode 7 - Through The Looking Glass.
Great conversation, setting and video .. thank you Gerry and John and Co . I often thought I'd love to have a chat with some of them top of the combine folks too, like John was saying ...but I can't even seem to have a productive chat with my own family.. every person probably has their own magic passwords ..I wonder if an AI could find them🤔 😅.
Just one question to John Waters, I asked him several times.. But he never answers.. John, I always loved you as a writer, but started falling out of love .. Why? Because of how you never answer questions about Zionism and the Genocide on the Palestinians..
Now's your big chance to answer.. If not, again.. I will never ever listen to anything you write or say.. I know you don't care, also not about all those dead babies and women, hospital workers, teachers etc... but I do. I chose to defend Humanity, Not Psychopaths who love killing..