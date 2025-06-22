In the latest instalment of our Through The Looking Glass series John Waters introduces the episode with a short reading from his new book The Abolition of Reality which then leads into our discussion on the uniqueness of the Irish experience and the storms it faces in a mechanistic and technological driven world. Please Support our content, written and video, by becoming paid subscribers of our substack platforms.

John's latest book The Abolition of Reality can be purchased by on Amazon by following the link below:

Click here to purchase The Abolition of Reality by John Waters on Amazon.

Episode 7 - Through The Looking Glass.

Share