Revolut donations to The West’s Awake on 085 1214347

Readers please consider upgrading to a paid membership today.

As far as I can tell, Dr Marcus De Brun, is a good man. I have spoken to him twice in my life. Once on a recorded conversation for the Scholar Gypsies, and the second, a private phone-call to set-up the recorded conversation. I’ve spoken with people, at length, who know him a lot longer than my two conversation relationship and their suspicions lead them to believe that he might be a little better than good.

For the record he faces a fitness to practice hearing on June 10th by the Irish Medical council, a governing body he was a member of as recently as April of 2020 when he resigned over the treatment of the elderly in our nursing home sector. Or to quote directly from a recent tweet of his:

“ Five years ago, I resigned from the Irish Medical Council over the State’s treatment of the elderly. They told the press it was “for personal reasons”. Next month I face a fitness to practise hearing. Some truths are still too dangerous “

Now, I have pretty much abandoned getting emotionally invested in the future fortunes of the people I interview. But, I must admit, I still have a weakness for these good men and good women with their decent bloody hearts.

In the summer of 2020, Dr. Marcus De Brun spoke at a summer lockdown protest in Dublin, the same protest where the barrister and senior counsel Una McGurk addressed the crowd. I note, today, both seem to have suffered an almost identical and terrible retaliatory targeting from the Irish state for the temerity of swimming against the flow of their professional tides at that particular point in the Irish lockdown story.

I understand why.

Because, at that moment in 2020, all it would have taken to break the abusive Irish State’s grip on the collective psyche of the Irish people was for a dozen more doctors and a handful more barristers and lawyers to stand with them. Along with the handful from both professions who did stand up with De Brun and McGurk. And then, for a media outlet with extensive reach to investigate what was going on and investigate what they were saying.

So, here we are again, in 2025, and Dr. Marcus de Brun has decided to stand up once more. In the interim period, he has closed his GP’s clinic and as I understand it works as a locum doctor with DDoc, a far cry from running his own busy practice. But, a blood-thirsty state wants to take it all.

I interviewed him two weeks ago and even since then the situation has been moving with the fluidity of a fast flowing mountain stream. Then, out-of-the-blue, Dr. De Brun surprised me. He went ahead and did the type of down-right bonkers thing only good men and women could conjure up the notion to do.

He refused to take the deal of a life-time.

A deal to keep his licence to practice.

He refused to take a deal to bring these past five years of state attacks to an end. He refused to put his career and no doubt financial safety of his family first. He could have easily taken what the state were offering and still walked away with his head held high. He could have whispered to himself, gently and soothingly, with no little truth.

“ I played my part, let someone else take up the baton now “

But, he didn’t.

Dr. De Brun could keep his licence to practice medicine and his career, all he needed to do in return was keep his mouth publicly shut on nursing home deaths and vaccines. Just a teensy weensy bit of laryngitis on those two topics. Forever, obviously. Besides, no-one would ever know, and in the gnat-like mind cycles of the hoards addicted to social media news, no one would remember Dr. Marcus De Brun and his medical licence after about thirty minutes of his silence.

Unfortunately, though, good people don’t seem to be wired that way. They stand regardless of their immediate safety or without checking which way the wind is blowing. They stand on those old-fashioned notions of principle and duty, it seems to me. It is not about how they look on Twitter but entirely about how they look in the mirror in the cold light of dawn. I’ve been observing Dr De Brun from a distance over the last couple of weeks, as a variety of names and voices put their shoulders to the wheel. But, one big name is so far missing.

Gript.

So, this brewing and breaking story, concerning the fate of one Dr. Marcus de Brun with its daily twists, turns and revelations is met with silence by the darlings of the slightly alternative scene in Ireland. I mean the revelation of the hush-offer is a blockbuster all on its own.

But, sadly, Gript often arrive on the scene in a manner similar to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez docking into Cannes last week. Fashionably late and on a mainstream gas guzzling superyacht, screeching about saving the Ben Scallan environment at all the major cocktail parties in town.

In no particular order, Gript have been late on vaccine questions, late on excess deaths questions, late on lockdown questions, and late on the mass immigration crisis yet behave like they discovered all of these issues. And once again, in the case of Dr. Marcus De Brun’s fitness to practice hearing, Gript are noticeably very late.

Of course, when they arrive they kinda dance around things. They have written about De Brun and other controversial issues before but it is never with the wash, rinse, repeat zeal of a newspaper attacking a breaking news story from every conceivable angle, mounting pressure and an undying passion to get to the bottom of the truth.

Gript, are a bit like this tweet above from 2022. And in addition, you won’t find what you are not really looking for.

Incidentally, is the above tweet the work of a crusading editor or an opinion-ating one would you say?

Clearly, very clearly, government and state directed policy in nursing homes was closer to the fruitcake variety in the early months of Covid than anything else and needs to be forensically examined. The nursing homes and treatment of our elderly within them is the explosion that will detonate an examination of everything else too. Vaccines, vaccine mandates, and excess deaths too. The huge spike in deaths of those elderly, in the early weeks of Covid, instilled a frenzied fear into the general population which allowed our government to continue a general lockdown of the population for nearly two whole years.

In three weeks time it will be too late for Gript to help expose the nursing home scandal or help Marcus De Brun.

Last week, we were treated to a digital furore over Irish politician Ruth Coppinger refusing to answer a fairly straight-forward and non confrontational question from Gript reporter Ben Scallan on the deportation of failed asylum seekers. An Irish Mirror reporter dived in to defend Scallan’s right to ask the question. Much applause and back-slapping all round. But let’s take the interaction between Coppinger and this mainstream reporter into extra slow-mo mode.

Irish Mirror Reporter: Ah, that’s not really fair Ruth. He’s a member of the press. If he’s asking you a question…… Ruth Coppinger: ehhh I’m just saying I don’t answer questions….. Irish Mirror Reporter: We have press freedom in this country and he’s a member of the press…. - Now wait for it - Irish Mirror Reporter: ….[he’s] a member of the Press Council, If they’re asking you a question, that’s not very fair.

The relevant piece of information in this little exchange is the Gript brick being mortared into the mainstream wall via referencing their membership of the Press Council. Gript are part of the club, in other words. It was at this exact point Deputy Coppinger went into meltdown mode. A synopsis of this little exchange might be to say: Ireland has press freedom but only for members of the press council politburo.

Maybe, just maybe, with all this new found press freedom - next week - John McGurk might raise the De Brun issue on his podcast and designate Ben Scallan to cover the story with a little enthusiasm. Surely, Ruth Coppinger has added enough new Gript subscribers to live a little.

It’s about past time Gript started showing up on time.

A good man deserves your full attention.

Revolut donations to The West’s Awake on 085 1214347

Readers please consider upgrading to a paid membership today.

Share