The West's Awake

Sarah Posthuma
I remember discovering Dr. De Bruns articles on Cassandra voices during lockdown .. pieces of sanity when most else seemed to have completely lost common sense , not only thst but he clearly described the process of what the ' vaccines' actually are and do . I copied parts of those articles ( referenced) hundreds of times onto mainstream media comments and in arguments online and showed them to friends and family,thinking surely if people understood this from a medical professional they would at least think twice ..it didn't seem to make a dent in the wall of hypnosis . Most People don't seem to trust their own sense anymore or stand up for it if a majority go against it. Dr. De Brun is one of the few people who did not disappoint over the last few years . Hundreds,if not thousands will be there to support him and I will certainly too and Gript won't matter at all, as they generally don't, as far as I can see .

AJLG
Gript... the official state media safety valve... How many trips to Israel has McGuirk taken at this point?

I do feel sorry for Ben Scallan as I feel his heart's in the right place... but as it stands this is how I see it. 90% of the island is vaxxed. The legal/illegal immigration thing is a sideshow as it looks like we're barely able to replenish indigenous numbers... for a lot of reasons besides the fact the state just about neutered everyone. We'll be brow beaten to oblivion about how 'the Irish just won't do the dirty jobs' or 'd wimmins are too focused on their careers...' or whatever. But essentially we've been marked for execution via the long game... shrinking birth rates aided and abetted by the US DOD jungle juice. The bitterest pill...

