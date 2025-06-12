Revolut donations to The West’s Awake on 085 1214347

Omey, or "Iomaí" is an island divided from mainland Connemara by a sandy causeway of close to a kilometre in width. At low-tide, nature opens its arms wide and handsome in a majestic Céad Míle Failte to allow lucky visitors access to the secrets of the island on foot or by car. A parting of the sea-waters and revelation of a portal to another world. These are the imprints of a set of feet during a parting of those waters.

The birds flew low and fast over the island ground with the confidence of nineteenth century landlords; rulers of all they surveyed. Somewhat welcoming, but certain of themselves too and their obvious ownership rights. The dune-lands of the five hundred and forty acre island were pock-marked with hundreds and hundreds of rabbit-holes.

Everywhere.

Wild rabbits and Irish hares raced hither and thither across the top of the turf just north of Omey beach and close to St Feichin’s well. An ancient holy well marked by a mound of stones and some crosses. The sky seemed blanketed by a singular grey, a mirror reflection of the blanket boglands of Claddaghduff and the nearby austerity of the mainland’s west connemara topography.

There was warmth and moisture in the air and wind too. But, dark sea crowned with frothy waves, thrashed against the granite shorelines. Their tempo quick and turbulent but not quite sure what the day held in store. Rain and a storm, perhaps. Or a gentle tug back down into serenity by the surrounding ocean’s patient depths. A few flecks of precipitation parachuted onto the grassy dunes and flowers, testing the terrain with salty kisses. It was a day swelling and heaving with uncertainty.

A between world’s day.

The open dune-lands rose gently from the solitary road. Here and there, to left and right, granite boulders materialised on the landscape. Flung from the belly of the Western Atlantic and as stony grey as the cloud cover above their impenetrable heads. Proud and stern and a reminder of the power of the sea. The wind was neither gentle nor billowing, and its sound a mere backing vocal to an island enchanted by the melody of bird-song and scampering feet of hares. A solitary bumble-bee circled overhead conducting the orchestra.

The odd sight of a stranded settee cushion lying beneath a small sandy cliff offered comforting sights of the sea and Cruagh Island in the distance. Cruagh looked craggy and filled with tall, jagged edges on its right-hand side. A sanctuary for only the most determined pirates a gull seemed to mouth. A small fishing boat was anchored at the mouth of the narrow strait between the island and mainland.

The complete tranquility of the natural noises seemed almost false. The stillness immense. This calm silence- between passing breaths and thoughts - refused to be ignored or denied. The entire contents of the island submitted to its will without question. A silence that smiled knowingly at the folly of furious minds and speedy thought patterns. Of any thought patterns.

A pair of larks began rapid, low patrols above the shipwrecked cushion, bottoming out no more than a foot above the washed up sponge before turning and repeating the exercise drill. The echoing sound of the larks flight pattern softly draughted in drowsiness and peaceful, wordless dreams.

After a time, a gentle light could be seen illuminating the backs of the thick grey clouds. Hinting at a sun somewhere, unseen. The rain held off but the wind whistled up along the shore a little stronger. The larks still on patrol, encouraged shoe-less movement amongst the dune-grasses and villages of rabbit-holes. Holly-like clumps of prickly green grew in patches along the way. Occasionally, pricking the soles like a tuning fork, encouraging continued attuning to the sacredness underfoot and all around.

Back up towards the beach and twenty paces behind St Feichin’s well a black iron bench looked out over the sea offering more sightings of Cruagh and two other islands. The skies held grey and the aroma of rain-drops loitered in the air but the bench asked for pause and reflection. Something deeper, perhaps. On a different day, the sun might’ve begun its slow, long descent into a mid-June set. On this day, the colour of light was tinting, a shade or two, with silvery-ash hues.

The bench was sturdy but uncomfortable and a couple of birds struggled in the mid-distance flapping against the breeze over the foam of the sea inlet to the left of the bench. Suddenly, though, three-quarters of the way across the small bay, the birds turned and flew back towards the rocky coast near St Feichin’s well. The change of direction transformed the white aviators entirely. The brisk southerly wind stilled completely their outstretched wings and glided them higher and faster. Swooping them up and down at breakneck speed without the birds seeming to move at all. Until, finally landing on a rocky piece of shore-line granite where a small flock of friends awaited their safe arrival and two more took off in their place.

A new view from the bench offered a slightly lightening grey peace but a peace without truth. Without truth of this day or the days ahead. A rickety, unstable kind of peace. The colours kept moving and slowly changing. Mesmerising and seducing the senses. Far out past the islands, the curious spectacle of a few rays of sunlight beneath the clouds could be seen. Yet, without any sight of the sun from the bench’s perspective. Only cloud. The landscape asked for a patience that the flowers and the rabbits and the birds instinctively understood. The sounds of the island knew patience was merely a slowing down of time. The sun would come as surely as the changing of the wind.

Gradually, one after another, strands of gold, lethargically brushed themselves onto the canvas in front of and behind Cruagh Island. Then, finally, high above the sea, a yellow oval face peeked out through the tiniest break in the grey. Every living thing basked in its warmth for a few seconds before it again disappeared.

The narrow road back to the causeway was mapped with cottages old and new but no smoke piped from any of the chimney stacks. The laneway was lined with barbed wire fences atop stone walls on both sides. A couple of small birds hopped along one of the fences ten paces ahead guiding the way off the island. On the final turn down to the beach a new sight could be seen. The wide, sandy expanse of causeway was disappeared. Instead, the tall blue-headed directional posts lined up across the beach were now up to their necks in gently lapping water. The sun winked through once more from the cloudy skies this time grinning. The return drawbridge to the unnatural world shut firmly closed.

A turn left along the remaining island beach not succumbed to the sea revealed a graveyard. Familiar Irish and Galway names engraved on the headstones. An island long bereft and robbed of new households and people, or townlands filled with voices, had an interesting twist. The headstones revealed people still return to the island to make their final escape from this world. The burial ground marked graves with recent dates. Dates more recent than the last inhabitant to leave the island in nineteen seventy three. A graveyard facing the mainland - less than a kilometre away - but a site possibly a million miles closer to heaven too.

Beyond the graveyard, and a turn in the curvature of the island, the ground rose and then fell again. A few cows mooed, here and there, sounding the way ahead. The high-tide produced a temporary cove with granite blocks cut into the island for clothes, a coat, and plastic bag along with a magically created narrow sandy beach. The water here was cool but not cold and sloped gently downwards to waist-height, crystal clear. Invigorating and fresh and life-giving. The breeze dialled into its towelling nature as a few house-lights from Claddaghduff sparked to life. A temporary beach to simply be.

The north to north-west shore of the island hugged close to the 7th century monastery remains of St. Feichin. The old walls of the church hidden for centuries by protective layers of sand-dunes until the early nineteen eighties. Reminding the passer-by of the ancientness of the island and the secrets and wisdom held beneath its sands.

The second circuit of the island eventually coaxed the old settee pillow into view a second time. With it, a new appreciation of the soft sponge and tired colours. A colony of different birds sat near the shore but was noticeably absent of larks second-time round. Darkness dripped in, drop by drop, and enclosed the old bar-room cushion in its comforting slumber.

Until the return of the larks and their winged tidings of a sea and its ebbing.

