It was quiet, and she was quiet too.

A seagull swooped low to begin some shrieking,

But, whispered mist from her lips kept peeking.

It was quiet, and she was quiet too.

Peacefully free from the chaos and the cries,

Maybe the soft sunlight was balming her eyes.

It was quiet, and she was quiet too.

She smiled like a girl from a far off age,

Dreaming of the day she’d escape this cage.