Nowadays, we spend most of our spare time watching what powerful people are saying. Digital clips, digital words and the digital world. The powerful are most adept at coercing us into consuming the world through a prism of their creation. The advanced tools at their disposal to carry out this function are many now. These prisms are attractive, deflective, sometimes entertaining and sometimes outraging. Most effective at distracting our attention, in other words. Really, what we should be doing, more and more, is observing what these people, governments and organisations are doing. This is particularly true, I think, when it comes to our political class.

But how do we monitor them that way?

One simple method I use is to execute a general scan of the web portal gov.ie everyday. Gov.ie is the official website of the Irish government, serving as a central location for government information and public services. It also offers access to open governmental data via Data.gov.ie, which is free to use and redistribute. I reckon, people should be scanning this portal on a daily basis, in the same manner they might scan the news headlines on their phones or in an newsagents each morning. These are the headlines really worth watching and also provide the information and data to throw back in their digital faces. It tracks what they do and also how they spend our money.

So, for instance, a general search of gov.ie this morning will reveal the current Irish government is exercised on pursuing the same ideological topics as the previous one. Climate, Gaza, Ukraine, AI and maintenance of anything promoting growth of Ireland’s global economy. If the Irish state has a singular goal you might say it is to rename the nation to the more aptly titled “ Global Ireland “

For example: A recent statement from the minister with responsibilities for Overseas Aid and the Irish Diaspora, Neale Redmond is revealing. Outlining objectives and spending in Africa on maternal health care the minister had the following to say:

“ One area of maternal health that I believe demonstrates, in practical terms, the impact that Ireland is having is in regard to pre-eclampsia [high blood pressure], an unpleasant but easily treatable condition familiar to many. However, in the Global South, it can be fatal.

Pre-eclampsia causes 46,000 maternal deaths every year, and half a million miscarriages or still births. Ireland has provided €4 million over the three year period 2022-25 to the Clinton Health Access initiative (CHAI) in Mozambique to increase the early detection of treatable conditions such as pre-eclampsia. “

Full Statement here

Note: Africa and South America are termed, increasingly, not as continents but in a less human, and frankly patronising new term: The Global South. In addition, this snippet above reveals how Irish tax money is piped into weird and wonderful places like Clinton Foundation initiatives. This is not information ever likely to be found screaming out at us across the front page of the Irish Times.

Over time, scanning this website will give people the flavour and feel of the true direction the Irish government is captaining the good ship Ireland while also fleshing out relationships that branches of the Irish State are building with various organisations around the world. So, in the same year the United States is dismantling its US AID program due to corruption and attempted trans-national influence pedalling, Ireland is increasing its Irish Aid programme for 2025 to its highest levels ever: €810 million. While working with many of the agencies and programs the US have found to be corrupting influences on the national sovereignty of other nations.

Based on Gov.ie, Ireland’s current interests are to massively increase Ireland’s global footprint on Climate, AI, Israel-Gaza, Ukraine, gender equality, overseas development and the hawking of Ireland’s global economy.

One of the curiosities of our Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Harris, and that department in general, is that they now issue press releases on almost every conflict happening of any description in the world. Even when they have nothing coherent or useful to add.

"I condemn the brutal Russian air attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities last night and on Saturday. "The images of cities burning, homes destroyed, and people pulled from the rubble are shocking. "These are not the actions of a country interested in peace. "If Russia is serious about peace it would immediately halt its criminal attacks and agree to an unconditional ceasefire. I call on it to do so now."

The above scatter gun, almost incoherently framed response, was issued on a Sunday night ministerial press release on Gov.ie concerning the most recent Russian air-strikes in Kiev. It seems a case of a government department talking for the sake of having something to say. I believe, this is often when countries get themselves into the most trouble.

What you will find by flicking through gov.ie for ten minutes a day, on a daily basis, is that the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs rarely shuts up and rarely produce anything particularly useful on the diplomatic front but are almost always in the mood to moralise as Harris’s recent comments on US tariffs below indicate.

"Ireland’s consistent position and that of the EU is that we need a substantive, calm, measured and comprehensive dialogue with the United States. "Tariffs are a bad idea. They’re bad for Ireland, the EU, and the US. They push up prices for consumers and businesses. We have built a relationship of prosperity, jobs and investment based on working together and trading together. "Negotiations remain the main focus for both the EU and Ireland and our deep and enduring relationship with the United States merits a more sustained and substantive engagement in the period ahead in a bid to bring about a negotiated settlement. "I continue to keep in close contact with the European Commission, with colleagues across the EU and with industry as we continue to seek to navigate the current challenges. A negotiated solution remains very clearly the goal and the preferred outcome."

We possess a government and state high on their own self righteousness, ideological vanity and self importance. A quite dangerous set of characteristics in the current geo-political climate. Watch the patterns of what they do not just what they say.

