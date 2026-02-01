Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

It’s hard to know what to sit down and write about at the moment. Everything and everywhere seems in a state of mad flux. Maybe mirage is a better description. Investing twelve hours of writing time to current affairs feels akin to sitting beneath the boiling heat of a Saharan desert sun and gathering information, descriptions and quotes about the imaginary lake a hundred yards away watering my eyes and lips simultaneously. Tempting exercise but one likely to make an ass out of any opinion formed in less than a fortnight.

But, I did purchase the Sunday Business Post last week to check-in on the mid-wits and run an eye over their scribbled down thought patterns on the annual WEF summit in Davos. Sure enough, the gilded midwitry set were hyperventilating and lustfully blowing admiring adjectives in the direction of Canadian Prime minister, former Irish citizen and ex governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney and his speechifying. I listened to his fifteen or sixteen minute talk, and sure, his words made a certain honest sense in down-town mid-wit land. A land where soft, intellectual types are treated like paragons of reason and erupt in effusive praise of anyone offering future vision but who also curiously want to be kinda lusted over like UFC fighters too. The big problem for Carney and the WEF crowd is while they might have all the money and beautiful diction they are not in possession of the guns or more pertinently the nukes. On the upside, though, if anyone out there needs to be roofied with anti-biotics for a sexually transmitted disease just on the off-chance they accidently slip on the dance-floor and find Bill Gates on top of them—-the Gates Foundation is fully stocked up.

Unfortunately for Carney, Gates, the WEF and the Sunday Business Post, the Trumpster rolled into Davos like the head of the Gambino crime family and informed everyone present that the five global mob families would be carving up the world between them and he’d get back to everyone present if he needed anyone to ghost write his updated autobiography or to erase some old borders on the maps of the new world. In a weird way, both men were refreshing to listen to—for entertainment purposes, obviously.

Now, I must say, if ever a guy rolled off a global elite production line Mr. Carney fits the bill nicely. I’m quite sure I had a great idea for an article based on this theme but somehow got distracted and spent most of the last week walking and driving. The fact that Carney spent a good chunk of his life working for Goldman Sachs in New York means it is highly likely the two have crossed paths many times over the years and might be why I abandoned the piece as my brain moved back to worried thoughts of watercolors in the desert again.

Anyway and suffice to say, Carney’s speech can be summarised as follows: Yes, the international rules based order is a complete fallacy, and always was, the stinger though is that the real tough guys now in charge of world affairs would quite like the mid-wits to watch them and applaud as they fuck their wives and not just stand in the corner fiddling with themselves as in previous incarnations of international rules based shagging. In short, the old mirage system allowed the mid-wits to pretend to be intellectuals and tough guys—occasionally. No longer.

Finally on the Carney front—according to mainstream sources three of his grandparents hail from County Mayo which makes absolute sense in a way. What with the big romantic heads on them up there in Mayo and devil the All-Ireland to show for 75 seasons footing turf in the same bog. Sadly, the born-again Mayo man had to relinquish his Irish citizenship on becoming Canadian prime minister but no doubt Helen McEntee or Simon Harris will re-instate it about five seconds after Russia, China and the US carve up Canada between them. And sure if he needs three new grandparents to help speed things along no doubt the dynamic duo will front-bucket them out of a graveyard in Ballyhaunis or Belmullet with a yellow JCB.

Anyway, I had no enthusiasm for diving deep into the seemingly sinking WEF ship this past week but I am noticing how quickly time is passing in my realm. Not sure if any of you are feeling the same way. I have more or less given up trying to figure out any specific day between Sunday and Saturday. My energy levels are at times full to the brim and then gone out as fast as a tsunami tide before bigger swells return again. Most odd.

Brigid’s replacement is still nameless after two weeks. I’ve been on the hunt for a christening site but have come up short to date. I’ve a sneaking suspicion this car is a male spirit but we shall see. To that end, on someday between Monday and Friday last week I followed the sun for two hours in the car and after a rather circuitous journey ended up in Coole Park, near Gort, in County Galway and bumped into a guy I hadn’t seen since we had a stand up shouting match last year. Well, it was mostly me doing the shouting to be fair. I promptly and automatically apologised for my wickedness before my mind had a chance to stop me and we went for a walk in the woods. I was reminded that a lot of people are going through a lot of things and last year was tough on many.

Last time I flicked on my phone a news notification informed me Gold and Silver prices were down big, about 30% in a single day for the latter, yet another reminder of the tumultuous seas ahead and all around. I have neither silver nor gold but have decided to keep the Christmas tree in place for the entire year. Just in case it comes early this year.

Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

Regular Reading Cunts please upgrade to paid subscription below…..