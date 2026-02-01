The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
10h

Great stuff Gerry.

Carney was a Labour stooge and he talked down Brexit at every opportunity, whereas the bloody Covid lockdowns and mismanagement really screwed the economy. Can I suggest Ita or if male, Patrick as possibke names for Brigid's replacement. I still miss her 😢 !

Reply
Share
2 replies by The West's Awake and others
J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
11h

I laughed and laughed as I read this brilliant article. Especially the description of Trump in Davos.

I watch Trump's rambling pronouncements on YouTube and I swear his New York accent is getting stronger. He also does that thing with his head just after he cracks a joke that reminds me a lot of Ronald Reagan. Trump can be hilarious and would have done great in stand-up.

I didn't hear Carney's speech but he is surely smart enough to see what way the wind is blowing worldwide. He may not like Trump (which of them really does?), but he will bow in the end.

Fun times!

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerry O'Neill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture