A new year births bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. I find I’m not at all lonesome to see the back of the old one. I take a peek behind the digital curtain to find headlines of a spanking new theatre of war in Venezuela. The latest global super-drama elicits an indifferent yawn. On opening my actual dusty curtains I observe the promise of sun and the chill dawn sitting on the window-sill outside. Mischievously inviting me out to play. So, I decide the bad theatre and amateur dramatics can wait for an hour or two but I am struck by thoughts of Shakespeare’s play the Merchant of Venice for some odd reason.

I chew on this thought bubble a little. Perhaps, with Venezuela as Antonio who can’t pay Shylock’s bond, and the US as Shylock. I consider why the US neo-con con-artists are strangely insisting on a pound of flesh at this particular moment under very questionable circumstances indeed. The bond in this instance can be viewed as an inability. An inability to pay debt, disband drug cartels, eliminate an alleged dictator or sure whatever your having yourself missus on this fine January morning. Regardless of the exact set of Shakespearean missteps, we once again have the United States taking charitable flesh in a country swimming in oily lakes of petroleum reserves. The more things change, the more they remain precisely the same.

More interesting than a co-ordinated coup halfway across the world, though, is my latest experiment. I’m trying out day two of my New Year’s resolution to whisper aloud the rosary down by the stream on the Green Mile in the early morning. The Green Mile takes eighteen minutes to walk and the rosary twenty six minutes to recite; so I need to either slow down or giddy up. One of the glorious mystery’s of my life in a nutshell right there. At any rate, early results indicate The Blessed Virgin and I are batting two gold-streaked sunrises out of two so far in 2026—just saying. Or, put another way, if chemtrails evaporate permanently from the sky and normal weather resumes eternally—you’re all very welcome.

My meditative state reveals a recurring truth—I have a weakness for strong women who show a capacity to bear heavy burdens in the face of high winds of adversity, derision or seemingly insurmountable suffering. In all walks of current life and indeed history. But, for the purposes of this piece let’s just mention women like the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene, St Bridget and Martina Burke. It also strikes me that the emerging Venezuelan situation is missing a strong female lead or the Venetian Lady Portia character from the Merchant of Venice to be precise. And so my early analogy to the play doesn’t quite fit which begins to aggravate my new found rosary Zen.

At the critical theatrical moment in The Merchant of Venice Portia disguises herself as a man to play the role of a male lawyer and strategizes a solution to ensure that Shylock doesn’t receive his pound of flesh from either Antonio or the brave but kinda hapless Bassanio. Interestingly, Portia chooses the name Balthazar for this little court-room cameo—the name of one of her man-servants but Balthazar is also one of the three wise men in the bible, I do believe. The world is in short supply of wise men and women applying for acting roles in the play-house of politics at present.

Is this a good development or a bad one I wonder?

How are the wise approaching life at the moment?

As Trump shuffles to the preachers podium to explain his Venezuelan shenanigans he looks neither particularly wise nor servile. In fact, I’m half expecting him to announce a two-for-one property deal. Invest in a five-star beach front sand hotel in Gaza and receive a nice two-bedroom condo in Caracas absolutely free of any pound of flesh requirements in the future. I notice his voice and energy are ever weakening in public now. The words carry no punch, enthusiasm or fire anymore. He looks old, scripted, tired and dare I say it—bored.

Of course, the Trumpster goes through the motions of explaining why the President of Venezuela and his wife are on a ship bound for the Southern District of New York to face US justice. The world and media look on like this fact is some kind of normal political outcome and military intervention. Now, lest anyone forget the Southern District of New York is where justice goes to die in the United States. It is also where justice goes to suicide itself. It was Jeffrey Espteined outta this place a long, long time ago. So, the future for Mr and Mrs Maduro will be an end of days getting free legal advice from El Chapo in some god-forsaken US federal penitentiary. Maybe it is a suitable end for the Venezuelan duo or maybe its an example of man once again playing God. Unseen ripples will echo out into the lake waters no doubt. Even as I write this, though, I am struggling to give two flying fucks about it because it is emerging from a reality I can no longer tolerate internally. The play is not real, the characters are not real, and the plot is thicker and more rancid than a ten-pint Guinness shite.

Observed as a work of fiction we might say the world has an over abundance of tough-guy method actors on the grand stage but none embodied with moral compass. On the female political front it seems to be the era of Lady Macbeth rather than Portia. In Ireland, we are blessed with neither. Instead, we have a Minister for Foreign Affairs named Helen McEntee. She says things like this about the US coup of Venezuela :

Ireland, together with our EU partners, underlines the absolute necessity of full respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter. While we have been clear that President Maduro does not have any democratic legitimacy, we have consistently called for a peaceful and negotiated transition in Venezuela, and have supported all international efforts to that end.

Eh, did she just say the full respect for international law?

I think she did, you know.

In short, Ireland is a nation run by illiterate professors of English literature. When questioned about the alphabet they will seriously claim to have never bumped into it on their literary travels. The Irish tragi-comedy will end in tears for promoting incompetence so far up the food chain some day soon. A country that continuously calls the Russian invasion of Ukraine illegal for four years and counting has interestingly not used the same word to describe the US intervention in Venezuela. Quite revealing, I’d say, about all of our poorly spelt words on the world stage in recent years.

Meanwhile, Trump explains how his administration are going to run Venezuela until suitable replacements—ones palatable to the interests and tastes of the United States—can be found, rubberstamped and installed via “free elections”. It’s all very upfront and in a way refreshing. No grand illusions of Venezuelan sovereignty or independence. In the meantime, all the black, liquid gold will be sucked out of the Venezuelan soil and sea by helpful US multinational oil companies and put to good use by the billionaire representatives of the star spangled banner. The initial reports from Irish media on this subject are laughably mute. Not the moment for the squeezed bullocks class to start bellyaching in bravado at their ability to ride Friesian cows, I suppose. In case anyone asks them to prove it.

Ah democracy, eh.

To cheer myself up even further I ask ChatGPT about the likelihood of renegade Irish alternative media outlet Gript being controlled opposition and the answer is: Medium to High. A cyber-proof, if a digital one is necessary, that the future in low vibrational frequencies like politics and current affairs is likely to suck the life out of anyone religiously according faith to the solutions these arenas will provide in the near, medium or long-term future. My prediction is 2026 will be about lightening quick delivery strikes of global distraction plays like Venezuela. A form of geo-political speed chess and with any bit of good luck at all we’ll have a world war before Christmas or St. Stephen’s day at the latest. So, I figure the rosary might be important and I’ll need to get cracking on a protection prayer for the Green Mile in case I need to move and take the road, the fields and river with me to pastures new.

The only plus side in all of this is the nocturnal patterns of Irish leaders like Mickey Martin and Simone Harris are likely to become a little more uneasy now. No doubt, cognizant of another new reality facing them. Step out of line for long and they too can receive their own personally commissioned team of Green Berets and Navy Seals ski-roping into Leinster House. If they haven’t been visiting already that is.

I’ve a feeling Trump doesn’t makes it out of 2026 alive politically. The tech oligarchs are the new world bankers and seem to be grooming JD Vance to take over before the 2028 election. Maybe after the US mid-terms in November. Old Vladimir Putin must be scratching his head. After four years of death and destruction, Russia still toy and toil away in Ukraine and half-negotiate with President Zelenskyy. Meanwhile the US President has just beheaded a government and taken over a country in a single night. Obviously, this could not have occurred without significant advance work and truck loads of bribery cash to the Venezuelan political and military establishment. Yet, through it all Trump looks as if he might actually fall asleep during one of his own victory speeches. Totally bizarre.

In all of this, Ireland is like a small dinghy afloat in a turbulent ocean, yet still inhabits the world of children and Santa Claus. Believing gift wrapped plastic air-craft carriers possess real fire-power and protection. The New Year brings news of the great MAGA trumpeter, Steve Bannon, and headlines about an Irish nationalist movement getting off the ground here wrapped in the comfort blanket of MAGA type policies and money. I have a sneaking regard for Bannon’s undoubted strategic abilities but this is exactly what happens when a country has profoundly lost its way. When failure is catapulted forward as success. Outside forces and agendas muscle in to the politics under the freedom flag.

A reminder: Steve Bannon has hours and hours of Jeffrey Epstein interviews in his possession. Interviews carried out by his good self over seven years ago maybe eight. So, the guy who was attempting to re-ignite and salvage the reputation of Jeffrey Epstein in the hours before his eventual arrest and then apparent eh suicide has a plan to restore Irish nationalism.

Sure, what could possibly go wrong?

Thankfully, though, the United States don’t parachute in special forces and special ideas under the cover of darkness to get their wicked way in a country.

Oh, wait a minute……

Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

