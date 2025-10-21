The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alwayscurious's avatar
alwayscurious
1d

People in a particular place and time, looking out for each other, politics be damned, except politics is always around the corner, as a threat to our private and natural existence. You write so well about the private sphere, but it is now so encroached by the unpredictable and invasive public one that can not leave us to just be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
21h

Thanks for letting your cyber family into the privacy of your real world.

Such examples are not uncommon, I too had an Irish Uncle who stayed with us in our home I'm England, my Mum was from Ireland.

Her brother, Paddy never got over the death of his younger brother, who was rumoured to be in the IRA..

He stayed with us off and on in between stays at the local mental hospital chain smoking his ciggies and playing his IRA records.

When we were getting to be an age when me and my sister needed our own rooms he had to leave and lived the rest of his days in a B and B run by an Irish lady whose business model was profit through state handouts from her lodgers.

While with us he'd disappear to the biggest town every so often on a Saturday to get drunk on Guinness or Mackeson and arrive back at ours drunk and disorderly. It was after one of these events that my Dad put his foot down and he had to leave.

Your poignant story brought back all the old memories and love I had for him. Thank you Gerry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture