J. P. Bruce
15h

Two thoughts come into my mind after reading this wonderful and heartbreaking story. The first is, 'aren't this family fortunate to have met Gerry? Otherwise we wouldn't know about their struggles.' The second is perhaps a bit more obvious. 'After reading this story, why would you believe any diagnosis or prognosis given by the medical establishment?'

It's not that individual doctors and nurses are bad people. Quite the opposite in many cases. In my recent experience they can be the most loving and attentive people to have around in a crisis.

But they are part of an evil system that has nothing whatsoever to do with human health and happiness. So however lovely they are, those individuals will answer before God for their participation in evil. Thankfully a few doctors and nurses realise long before then what the medical system is really all about and back out. It is possible for anyone to wake up, if they want to.

Nicky Jr. is lucky to have such caring and resolute parents. His strong will, and theirs, will see him through. I am convinced of that.

Margaret Gallagher
15h

Eugenics never left the mentality and the actions of the medical establishment. Consequently parents are bullied and coerced by the denizens of that system to end the lives of their allegedly disabled children before they are even born, and treat them as disposable afterwards. This kind of heartbreaking situation is all too common. I hope very much that this family gets the help they need and will definitely be sharing your story.

