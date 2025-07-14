Well, I let you down again,

For the thousandth time today

And I just can't seem to find

What it is I'm supposed to say

All my words are falling short

Of their mark inside my head

And only cinders still remain

Of the roses in their beds - Bet on Beauty, Kingfishr

Readers can make once off contributions to my work - by clicking the link —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Donations also via Revolut to 085 1214347

Regular readers please now consider upgrading to paid subscription below. New readers can sign up for free to receive my articles by email.

When I discover a great song it often acts as a source of writing inspiration. But, usually too, the discovery leaves an after-taste of slight depression. Because I’d happily trade about fifty thousand of my own words to have written the fifty or so quoted above. Never mind, to have compiled them into a beautiful song.

The song lyrics above come from a young Irish band named KingFishr and the words almost projectile explode from the lead singer’s gut, vibrating thunderously out through the vocal chords from some ancient, forgotten bog land. His gravelly voice embracing the shadowy dangers of a hidden, water drenched bog-hole and yet the promise too of turf and the warmth of a winter’s fire. It is about the sixth song in a row by this band I have become semi-addicted too.

The reason, besides the quality of the music, is simple.

These lads get it. The music breathes the soul of the nation.

In fact, they get Ireland in a way many who I speak to regularly do not. I am not talking politics or current affairs here, which are essentially side-shows in this context. No, I am talking about the threads of our past, present and future and how these threads are weaved together, generation after generation, so as to pulsate as a unique, continuous melody down through time. Somehow, someway, this group of twenty-something young lads instinctively understand the shadows of the nation. Of how we love and lose in our own unique way, and of how we hope again and dream.

Why might this be relevant?

There are many different ways to slice and dice the ill-health of the nation. One method might be to say this: Ireland is run by people and interests who do not understand or care about the shadows of the nation. This ignorance is an existential danger to us all, I believe.

Yesterday, I bought the Sunday Independent and eventually turned to the business section. The lead story was a puff piece with Ernest & Young’s ( Ireland ) managing partner, Frank O’Keeffe, on how Ernest & Young’s - “ new signing “ - former Tanáiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney was proving to be a game-changer to the EY business. The article is a stocking filler of meaningless corporate-speak mumbo-jumbo.

One interesting revelation, though, is the Irish management consultancy class have created a new type of consultancy division in Ireland. Geo-political strategy. Former Tanáiste, Simon Coveney, is now employed as a “ consultant “ with this Ernest & Young unit.

Coveney follows former Taoiseach Varadkar and senior state official Dr. Ronan Glynn into the global corporate world. Much about the corporatisation of politics annoys me but chief amongst my annoyances is how it demeans and slut-ifies our highest public offices, as the holders of those same offices now wantonly whore themselves out as consultants to work at Ernest & Young and elsewhere. By virtue of possessing those offices for a time. This new-age public to private dance feels a bit like watching a nun ditch her habit and climb up the nearest lap-dancing pole wiggling her hips.

Ex-political leaders and senior civil servants are a weird, new kind of professional soccer player with their political lives acting as the lower leagues of their professional careers until they get their big money transfer to the global consultancy or global tech network team. A foreign owned Premier League who give not two flying fucks about the local supporters other than to filch their pockets of cash.

“ For us ( Ernest & Young ), again, it all comes back to our clients. Simon (Coveney) has been tremendous in the boardrooms with our clients, helping them think through their biggest strategic issues “

Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner E & Y (Ireland), Sunday Independent, July 13th, 2025.

Ah yes, it all comes back to the global network of billionaire businesses and government clients with access to billions in public money. Now, I am old enough to remember when Simon Coveney arrived on the political scene at the tail end of 1990s and began the chicken and chips circuit of appearing and stuttering his way through a host of political programmes like Questions and Answers on RTE.

Coveney was very much a 5.0 or 5.5 out of 10 intellect and a pushover for the political heavyweights of the time, or the times recent to that past. A past containing people like Brian Cowen, Bertie Ahern, Padraig Flynn, John O'Donoghue and further back Charlie Haughey. That is not celebrate those names but to remark Coveney was so far out of his depth in comparison it was embarrassing to watch. I know this is true because I’d have been a Fine Gael voter in my twenties hoping they might produce someone of substance to one day make it into political office. God forgive my particular brand of stupidity. But, Coveney was nowhere near the mark. And like most of the current Fine Gael office holders only got his opportunity in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008.

Coveney was earnest, bog-average and a goody-two-shoes with a stutter and family political heritage which never hurts. This whiter-than-white persona seems to have been the political identikit formulated after the financial crisis of 2008 to replace the previous breed of corrupt Irish politician.

It is interesting to note, perhaps, that most of this older breed of politician - named above - possessed a very real and discernible Irish shadow. One visible to the public. You could sense and feel it when they spoke or appeared on radio and television. So, it was no real surprise when later we learned Charlie had a taste for fine clothes, fine islands and fine women, or that Bertie Ahern didn’t exactly have a functioning bank account when he was the Minister for Finance, or that Cowen was fond of a pint or ten, or that Pee Flynn began bitching and moaning about how hard it was to live on a hundred grand a year during an interview on national television.

Recognisably Irish shadows. One way of describing all of their downfalls would be to say they fell due to a lack of progress on the integration of these shadows and the nation paid dearly for the snails pace in the end. And one of the outputs of the fall was the birth of this new breed of deadly politician.

The replacement iteration of politician by comparison is far worse. These lads and lasses seem to have no outward appearance of a shadow at all. Coveney, Martin, Harris, Jack Chambers, McEntee and the list goes on. This is very much not to say each doesn’t have one but rather those shadows are so deeply buried as to be rarely visible. To the public or consciously to themselves.

The Earnest Youngians

Now, if I were to clumsily summarise Carl Jung’s philosophical tradition as an integration of the conscious and unconscious mind to seek wholeness and full self-realization, I might equally say this new breed of Irish politician and Irish globalist - “ The Earnest Youngians - are feverishly addicted to the exact opposite. A total disintegration and split of the conscious from the unconscious. The right hand doesn’t need to know what criminal acts the left hand is engaged in. As though, they are unconnected.

So, the Earnest Youngians will consciously dedicate two hours a week to mindfulness in the workplace, developing a compassionate workplace climate and a patronising imported culture of inclusiveness while simultaneously and unconsciously grafting sixty hours a week destroying the fabric of the nation for generations to come. All done in the name of ‘client interests ‘. In a city like Dublin with an average house price of 475,000 euro, where IPAS centres are popping up faster than new homes, these people can still say things along the lines of:

“ But, we also have to remember…Ireland as an economy is in a very strong place. And actually from a societal perspective is still a very good place to be “ Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner E & Y (Ireland), Sunday Independent, July 13th, 2025.

Corporate-speak gobble-de-gook that mainstream press outlets allow the Irish captains of global industry to get away with all the time unchecked. Decked out in business casual attire and a pair of loafers while they champion A.I. advancements none of them particularly comprehend. Just so long as it delivers profit in the short term for their clients. And sure, won’t the medium to long-term hopes and dreams of the nation look after themselves - seems to be the consistent logic of the Earnest Jungians across a wide-spectrum of subject matter areas from AI to immigration.

But, the grand societal thinking of the Earnest Youngians has led us very quickly to where we are today. A harmless looking bunch of non-descript men have managed to obliterate the long-term future of Ireland in less than fifteen years. Now, if we individualise the forgotten notion of “ long-term thinking and responsibility “ by substituting the word long-term for unconscious we might come to a little better understanding of the huge dangers these masters of finance pose as societal stewards and the future ahead. These people are unconscious, if not comatose, to the concept of a responsibility to the long-term health of the nation state. AI and mass immigration are inevitable in their eyes so we must inevitably run towards them faster than everyone else.

So, at this point, let’s jump back to the real Carl Jung and away from his earnest imposters and his concept of the shadow. Referring to hidden and repressed aspects of ourselves and our personality that the conscious ego doesn’t identify with or simply attempts to reject wholesale and keep buried deep. In this context, we might say we have a political and business elite whose shadows are so far buried from surface reality that when they collectively explode the 2008 financial crisis will look like an ATM machine being out-of-service for the weekend.

These are not people afraid of their own shadow but rather a controlling group who largely don’t believe in it at all. Through my own limited experience of attempting to tackle this area on a personal basis, I’d merely say, the shadow integration process, often called shadow work, basically involves becoming a private detective. But where each new client knocking on the door is a different aspect of yourself looking for help. Or actually sprinting away from help as the case maybe. According to Jung:

“One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious”

In the context of the Earnest Youngians, the philosophy is entirely topsy-turvy. The darkness is ignored and made more unconscious. There is only light and no shadow within themselves worth exploring, and obviously no personal unconscious. So, Simon Coveney is not a 5.5 out 10 intellect, over-promoted, and out-of-his-depth for the entirety of his political career. Instead, Simon Coveney is:

“ If you think about his achievements politically, not just nationally, but also internationally. Simon is, in my view, as well-versed as any international politicians around the changing world. His relationships are unreal; his knowledge of the Irish, European, British, Middle-Eastern and the US landscapes is second to none. “

Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner E & Y (Ireland), Sunday Independent, July 13th, 2025.

Yeah, but what’s his relationship with himself like, I wonder. I bet, he thinks its pretty trouble-free and unremarkable and falls asleep safe in the notion that he’s not Charlie Haughey. And therein lies the problem for the world at large with the Earnest Youngians running it. They are consumed and comforted by who they are not. Rather than consistently looking in the mirror to establish who they really are.

So, they’ll quite easily and piously destroy and sacrifice the environment, and all humanity living on it, so they can profiteer to the very last dime from saving the climate with a side order of preening moral superiority. It is sobering to remind ourselves at this point that it is this same bunch of retards who are driving the Artificial Intelligence agenda world-wide too.

O’Keeffe is a strong advocate for AI and has introduced it into various parts of the EY business, such as audit. However, could it become a threat to to professional services companies like EY?

“ Yes, there is a threat to certain parts of the business “ he replies.

“ There should be always. That is competition. Certain elements of work we support the market in, or we do ourselves, that is more routine in nature, I believe technology will help people go better and faster in future “

Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner E & Y (Ireland), Sunday Independent, July 13th, 2025.

It is a rather odd type of answer and way to address AI. The type of worrying response where it is clear the person doesn’t actually understand the potential problem. Now granted, and on the plus side, for Frank and his clients, is the relief that during the next iteration of melding the political class, AI and the Earnest Youngians, it will not involve them having to fork out top dollar for the Simon Coveney’s of the world, which at the moment is the equivalent to paying Paul Gascoigne’s mate Jimmy-Five-Bellies Ronaldo type wages. No, the future will be an AI equivalent of a former Minister for Foreign Affairs, or, who knows, the AI equivalent of an acting minister for Foreign Affairs working for EY.

The problem but possibly also the salvation for the nation from the Irish Earnest Youngians harks back to the beginning of this piece of writing. The Earnest Youngians don’t get Ireland. They have already disintegrated from themselves and by extension the threads of the nation. It doesn’t matter how much they all shout all day about going to watch the Dubs play football in Croke Park.

While, this piece might seem a little depressing; there is hope, I believe. Much hope. We are still producing kids who sing from the belly of this time-worn island. The solutions vibrate from their lungs. Of course, they are not the solutions any of the mainstream or alternative political classes tune into in any way. Because the way forward is not political saviours. The Earnest Youngians have already thrown those people into their algorithms.

But, the flickering light is these people are collectively unconscious to the shadows within themselves and that is their Achilles heel. If we learn to observe and learn from them.

A bunch of young lads have already figured out that the brightest lights are mined from the darkest mountains. It is in the depths of the shadow that the future of the nation will be won.

But if, by chance

I could find the light

And if my hands could be pacified

By love, by you

By the trials they put us through

By hope, by life

By the tears I held inside

By new, by old

By the dogs within my soul

By right, by true

By the peace we never knew



'Cause it ain't fair

And it ain't easy

When you're trying to fight the pain

So bet on love, bet on beauty

On the chance to rise again - Bet on Beauty, Kingfishr

