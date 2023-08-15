Share

Introduction

Three weeks ago, as I handed over €9.50 for a hot-dog during the Galway Arts Festival something suddenly dawned on me. The end of the uneasy, phoney peace, ushered in at the end of January 2022, with the dropping of the vaccine passports and most pandemic restrictions is very close indeed. As we enjoy the last drops of sideways driven rain from a typically wet Irish summer - the looming shadow of a much darker winter fast approaches. The faux prosperity is almost empty of the sham currency propping it up.

I want to address five separate problems coming speeding down the highway this winter and as a result this is a necessarily long essay. Indeed, one of the things we will be chewing over is length and why, you and I, don’t have the capacity to read long missives easily anymore.

Three questions spring immediately to mind as we enter the approaching twilight zone.

Where are we as a nation?

Who are we as a nation?

Will we survive as a recognisable nation?

These are simple but relevant questions to ponder now. We’ll very soon find out, I believe. Today, I examine the immediate road ahead, as I see it, anyway. This road is lined full with global narratives accelerating dangerously out of control. Over the next six to twelve months I think we could be living in a very different country to even the banana republic we exist in today.

Why is this important to reflect on now ?

Well, because the economic hour-glass is down to its last grains of sands. As a result, a big move will be launched to fully complete our global incarceration and force us to shed our last threads of freedom. Chaotic eruptions could burst forth from anywhere and it’s as well to be versed in when and where some of these explosions might take place.

So, let’s speak freely while we still can. In Ireland, we live in a completely failed political system furnished with a gargantuan, ever expanding, failed administrative state. We often utter these words casually but it is worth a moment of our time, to pause, and soak in the words. To contemplate exactly what a failed political system and state means. Plainly, it means our politics is killing us. And it is killing the people who defend this bonkers system just as surely as it’s killing those of us who recognise its psychopathy.

Our political system, both the people in it and people defending it, are not going to save us, or indeed, themselves. I repeat, they are not going to ride to the rescue. I include even the kindlier figures within that system like Mattie McGrath TD, Senator Keoghan and the handful of other politicians occasionally making a viral impact. They are making zero impact on the physical ground. These may seem unkind words but unfortunately we are out of time, and niceties are a luxury we can no longer afford. Not in our words, not in our supermarkets. The only response this political system will make, if it indeed plucks up any courage at all, will be to apply another wrinkled global Band-Aid to the bleeding out, blood-soaked frame of the Irish body politic. A nation and politics already tattooed in useless sticking plasters.

Still, even as we enter this winter of discontent, 70-80% of the Irish population are content to tolerate the situation and turn a blind-eye to a nation now fully destroyed. Perhaps, when the money in their pockets requires a wheel-barrow and not a wallet to purchase a loaf of bread, some may begin to roar. But it will be too late then because it is already too late now.

In ways, these people need to be left firmly behind. The quiet coma of the silent majority is increasingly dangerous and their wakening poses a significant risk. Especially, if it comes all at once at this too long-delayed remove. Many, may well beg the first authoritarian with a half-cocked plan to put them back to sleep. If that sounds crazy, remember your history, that is exactly what people did in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash. When the IMF & EU took control of our finances. What no-one realised fully at that time was that we threw away lots of our freedom too before hitting the snooze button again.

So, we need to become observers of what is happening rather than active participants in the Xanax directed slave-lives of the silent majority. Fighting the political system is not going to fix it and that does actually pain me to say. Disengaging with it, as much as possible, seems the only option open. In addition to protecting the small networks and communities we have built over the last number of years. By all means, we should leave the door open for new people to join us but on our own terms.

This is an essay about what that failed political system will do next. One or more of the decisions taken in these areas, over the next six months, may well shock people into consciousness. Although I am not holding my breathe. If you want to do me a favour share this with someone who hasn’t the first iota of a clue about what I’m talking about and see what happens. Virtually nothing most likely but a blank stare or a reach for an appropriate comforting label to sling in my direction.

The reality, though, is probably even worse. Many know some of what follows and simply have given up on doing anything to save Ireland or protect themselves.

Five Roads to Irish Perdition

1. Artificial Intelligence

The most obvious problem, to me, in any discussions on AI is the grammar we use when discussing it. AI is not a future problem or a present problem in the first or second instance. AI has been a past problem, conditioning human thinking and behaviour for over fifteen years, and in a very pronounced manner for a good five of those years. Government and administrative state policy ignores this fact entirely when discussing the topic. They still pretend that the problems of AI are mostly in the future. When the truth is AI has already half-destroyed humanity in western civilisation. In short, we are not addressing the current damage created by past AI iterations. If we are not capable of facing up to this fact then it is laughable to suggest we’ll be able to manage the exponentially more powerful current or future iterations in AI technology.

All social media is AI.

Google is AI.

Microsoft is AI.

Mobile phones are AI.

All of us have been profoundly damaged by AI already. Our mental capacity to critically think, store information, and remember basics like people, places, and things has been dramatically affected in recent years and the proponents of more AI know this well. Soon, it will not be possible to exist outside the digital world.

Incredibly, those within the Irish political system are dim-witted cheerleaders of AI. The reason for this is simple. The multi-national corporate tech world want more of it so as to control us even further. By far, the most destructive element in this AI arena has been the attack on human attention span. Slow consumption of information through physical books, newspapers and magazines now hurts our minds to consume. These activities actually aggravate our mental faculties. The AI model encourages that fragile mind to ditch these ancient endeavours in favour of speedier and shorter information hits. The results of this have been a societal disaster.

Our government and state is run through social media consumption and reaction. A cyber-hive of mass negativity and ego. Average minds with AI shattered brains. These are not humans but humsheens. Part human, part mobile phone machine. And we’ve entrusted these humsheens to manage the future of the country. It’s akin, as I’ve said before, to leaving a teenager house-sitting with a couple of bottles of vodka, 8 lines of cocaine and a sawn-off shotgun and telling him to redecorate the house while your away.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment issued a progress report last week on Ireland’s AI Strategy. You can click on the link below to read in full, but there is no need to delve too far into the Irish AI strategy as the giant clue is in the title:

Progress Report on implementation of the National AI Strategy: AI - Here for Good

So, AI is here for good. Roughly translated this means the attack, infiltration and takeover of Irish minds is here for good too. And our humsheens are fully onboard the bus for a journey that ends at the gates of trans-humanism. All the while, singing:

” the wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, round and round “ as they daftly go where no humsheen has gone before.

2. Digital Currency

A concrete decision on a digital euro is most likely going to be announced properly in late October or November of this year. The legislative roadmap was clearly laid out, in June 2023, on the subject by the Directorate General for EU Financial Stability, Financial Services, Capital Markets Union. - The key paragraph from this document lays out EU bureaucratic plans pretty clearly.

“ To reflect these trends, the Commission proposes two sets of measures to ensure that people have both payment options available when they want to pay with central bank money – physical and digital euro. The package includes a legislative proposal establishing the legal framework for a possible digital euro as a complement to euro banknotes and coins. It will ensure that people and businesses have an additional choice – on top of current private options – that allows them to pay digitally with a widely accepted, cheap, secure and resilient form of public money in the euro area. If the proposal to establish the legal framework for the digital euro is adopted by the European Parliament and Council, it will ultimately be for the European Central Bank to decide if and when to issue the digital euro “

I’ve written on a number of different occasions about the introduction of a digital euro and I will link to one of those articles below for any interested in more detailed information on the subject. Suffice to say here, the technocrats try an eloquent sleight of hand whenever discussing the digital euro. They equate the current financial system’s high percentage of digital transactions to a central bank backed and controlled digital currency regime. They are not at all the same entities.

As a quick aside, the digital euro could very well be the catalyst for massive social unrest across Europe. Although, I should add, this unrest is unlikely to erupt first on these shores. No, Ireland and Minister Donohoe, our minister for Financial Unfreedom, is chair of the Eurogroup of EU finance ministers tasked with spearheading and smoothing over its introduction in the EU member states. So, we can be certain, Ireland won’t be at the tip of any spear fighting back against the introduction of a digital euro and the loss of individual freedom and privacy this will entail.

Link here to previous article on digital euro

Now, while the EU technocrats pretend ignorance on when a digital euro will be rolled out, the likely date is January 1st 2025. The date is highly dependent on when inflation, interest rates and the European economy as a whole falls over the cliff completely. Initially, cash will be included in the new currency environment, but for small transactions only, and will, no doubt, be eliminated and out-lawed for transactions over a certain size as time goes by. A digitally backed central bank currency will sound the death knell of individual privacy and financial freedom. For it will not be a currency but rather a voucher system. The currency will be programmable, and so, will have the facility to determine what you can purchase, possibly when you can purchase it, and what individuals can’t purchase with it over time. What I can buy with a digital euro may not be the same as what you can buy with the same digital euro. In all likelihood this currency will be tied to all the other information the EU and our failed Irish state possesses about us. If that failed state doesn’t like what it sees, or what it hears, well then, try eating the side of the chair to cure your hunger there Bosco.

If you’ll remember, during the height of the pandemic our government pushed hard for the introduction of MYGOVID accounts. Over three million people had registered by the end of 2021. If I was to hazard a guess these MYGOVID accounts will be in someway linked to the new currency regime. Accessing currency and social services without one will become near impossible. We shall soon see.

3. Gender and Transgender Ideology

September, sees the first full academic year roll-out of Ireland’s new SPHE/RSE education curriculum. Children already indoctrinated by AI through heavy on-line phone and tablet use, and over stimulation and influence from apps like Tik-Tok and others, will now, in addition, be subject to taxpayer funded lessons in this ideological cult-ology in the classroom. The transgender NGOs in Ireland with the heaviest influence on the Irish education system are TENI and Belong To. Both receive large amounts of government funding and are registered as lobbyists too. For example, BelongTo Youth Services LTD has lobbied the Irish government on 99 occasions since 2016 on a range of LGBT policy areas but with a very definitive focus on influencing Children and Youth Affairs policy as can be seen below. They have submitted returns 47 times on this policy area alone in the last number of years.

Link to full details and lobbying activities can be seen on Lobby.ie site here

The Irish Education Alliance have quite correctly noted some of the bonkers-ology at play in the new draft curriculum.

Gender Identity is defined in the draft curriculum as ‘a person’s felt internal and individual experience of gender, for example, cisgender, transgender, non-binary, which may or may not correspond with the sex assigned to them at birth’. The curriculum is teaching children to refer to people who ‘identify’ as their biological sex as ‘cisgender’, as though girls and boys should no longer exist.

This is the type of subliminal indoctrination these NGOs push all the time. Not just in education but across all Irish government departments. Transgender ideology is focused on the indoctrination of children. Time spent debating LGBT activists or policies in any other areas is a distraction and complete waste of time. The real question to be asked here is the same one to be considered with regard to AI & digital currency.

Do the parents of these children have the mental capacity to understand what these non-state actors are proposing to do to their children?

Are too many parental minds addicted to short-term pleasure hits of social media virtue signalling on this subject, other distractions, and in possession of such reduced long-term critical thinking capacities that they no longer retain an ability to protect their own children?

I fear the answer might be yes to that last question.

4. Mass Immigration

While the nation’s collective minds are flooded with wave after wave of cerebral tsunami attack, along with the state-sponsored abuse of the nation’s children, the political system is doubling down on its plans to physically double the number of skulls at large in the general population. As quickly as is feasibly possible. Reasons, great and small, abound for Ireland’s demented immigration policies. Again, many of these motivations are washing in from outside of these shores. The external reasons are probably more nefarious than the internal Irish reason but let’s start with why the failed Irish state loves mass immigration.

Ireland’s aging population.

A massive pensions implosion is a mere corner away. In July, John McCarthy, chief economist at the Department of Finance addressed his fellow department colleagues at their annual financial wonk-fest. Speaking on likely expenditure pressures he zoned in on the biggest.

Let me now turn to the expenditure side of the fiscal equation where, beyond the near-term, structural change will present major headwinds for the public finances.

Perhaps most notable is the impact of demographic change. The population is aging rapidly and the window of opportunity for policy to address this is closing.

The fiscal costs are enormous: age-related public spending by the end of this decade will be around €7-8 billion per annum higher than at the beginning of the decade. Thereafter, the costs are set to increase exponentially – around €17 billion higher per annum, in real terms, by 2050 than they are currently.

Link to Full McCarthy Address here

The method our government have chosen to solve this aging population problem is to import bucket loads of mostly young Ukrainians and non-EU nationals. These are not viewed by the failed Irish state as refugees at all but rather as necessary economic migrants who will eventually pay, through taxation, for the gross mismanaging of our demographics and failed pension system. When viewed in this light the immigration policies of the last 18 months make a lot more sense. The aristocratic class need more serfs to pay their obese pension entitlements. In a sense, the war in Ukraine was exactly the human calamity the mis-managers of Ireland’s finances and future needed. We’re engaged in a human experiment similar to the one Germany executed with Syrian refugees almost a decade ago. The experiment was a total social disaster in that country. On a per head of population basis Ireland has taken in more Ukrainian and non-EU refugees than Germany took in Syrians.

Irish birth rates have been consistently plummeting for over a decade stopped only by a brief bucking of the trend in 2009.

Allied to this severe drop in birth rate are new government attempts to increase the number of abortions, by championing calls to remove the three day cooling off period, currently in place, before expectant mothers can access abortion services. For the record, and according to research carried out by the Life Institute, an estimated 1,000 women per annum change their mind about abortion during this cooling off period.

A country serious about protecting the future of the indigenous population would be offering incentives for women to have more children and not promoting further incentives to reduce the number of children born each year. Financial incentives should be enacted to encourage women and families to consider having more children. But, of course, the word “indigenous” is viewed as a racist term in Ireland and only defended tooth and nail, by the failed Irish state in other countries with indigenous populations under threat. More AI driven, humsheen logic working its dark magic.

The motivations of the US multinationals and the EU commission are quite clear when it comes to mass immigration into Ireland. They crave lots more of it. They want to create a slave state with no identifiable character, culture or spirit. In return, about 20% of the native population will be rewarded with a decent living and coma filled lives as long as they promote the ideologies piped into the country and stay quiet about the visible abuse and indoctrination of their children. While the nation is virtually addicted these forces will take physical possession of our land and remaining natural resources.

However, the key to keeping this phoney merry-go-round spinning is money. The printing machines of the US Fed and European Central Bank must keep churning out bank-notes and those notes needed to retain a value north of worthless. The race to keep the merry-go-round moving until a digital euro arrives is the game at play. This is a magician’s act harder and harder to keep going. Ireland’s over reliance on corporate taxation and jobs means we have no native representatives in the room deciding Ireland’s immigration policies. And when the tax revenues dry up as they most certainly will in the near future, as Europe begins to financially melt, the immigration mess will not be easy to clean up. And most of the humsheen class can forget about their pensions too.

5. Climate and future pandemics

If you take a deep dive into government legislation on the books scheduled for enactment or laws recently passed you will find that almost all legislation passed into Irish law is in response to EU directives, UN recommendations, or with specific reference to global co-operative bodies like the WHO. What this tells us is that we do not make any laws for ourselves anymore. We implement the wishes of out-of-state actors on the people of Ireland. If we don’t control 90% of the major laws being enacted we do not in any real sense have possession of a country. That’s just basic facts.

I relate this information above to prepare people for a reality where global climate and health policy are intermingled together and taken out of the hands of Irish people. In the spring of 2022, WHO pandemic treaty negotiations began in earnest. An inter-governmental negotiating body was set up to commence talks on behalf of the member states. Ireland’s failed state is fully onboard with signing up to the WHO pandemic treaty by the way.

Over 2 days that IGN group held about 8 hours of public discussions. But it was the remarks by Dr. Alexandra Phelan from the Georgetown Centre for Global Health Science and Security that sharpened my focus and grabbed my attention. Rather than leave myself open to the accusation of mis-interpreting what she had to say - allow me instead to transcribe her words here, regarding the “substantive elements” that Georgetown University and by extension the US administrative state and its band of merry academics believe need addressing in any proposed WHO pandemic and preparedness treaty.

“ While it may be tempting to focus the treaty as narrowly as possible this would be a mistake. The pandemic treaty is an opportunity to actively breakdown the silos that left us so vulnerable to the risks and impacts of pandemics……

….We have identified 12 elements for a cohesive and evidence-based treaty for the pandemic era. Two of which I will flag today “

Now, let’s break in here for a laser-focused second. It is safe to assume from the above introductory extract that whatever two elements Phelan is about to focus her attention on during her time slot might fairly be described as priority items for Georgetown and the US government. Or else why flag them for special mention.

“ The first is a planetary approach to health negotiations. In the next decade climate change will overtake land-use as the biggest driver of pandemics and is predicted to create hundreds of thousands of opportunities for viral cross species transmission. The treaty text must recognise the role climate change will play in outbreak emergence “

Link to full April 2022 WHO inter-governmental body hearings here

Now, if you examine the first sentence carefully it seems to be a call for expanding the remit of the treaty to incorporate all health negotiations. Dr. Phelan was Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Georgetown University at the time of those negotiations. Your guess, is as good as mine, as to how a microbiologist can speak so authoritatively on climate change impacts over the next decade. She must be a fourth cousin of Luke O’Neill or something. And how anyone can claim to predict how climate, may or may not, impact future pandemic outbreaks is breath-taking in its humsheen arrogance. Of course, the arrogance always comes with a request for more authoritarian control over the daily lives and freedoms of the world at large.

Dr Phelan was the second Georgetown University delegate to speak in the afternoon session of Day 1 at those talks. The influence of US institutions and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the Inter-governmental negotiating body was pretty obvious. It seems crystal clear what “ elements” the US academic and NGO sector wanted to focus on during the negotiating of the WHO pandemic treaty. Namely, expansion of all the elements.

This expansion is set to include global agreement on all types of health negotiations with the specific micro attention on climate. This will ensure climate change, pandemics and health are irreversibly intertwined at World Health Organisation level. The power to decide how Ireland responds to future pandemics and climate will evaporate.

In the interim period between April 2022 and today, climate fear porn has unsurprisingly pervaded our failed government departments and failed media sectors. And why wouldn’t it when the Irish government literally announced funding of media production of climate fear at the end of 2022 to the tune of €5 million euro this year. This included funding for 1,200 new programs across 24 different stations.

Click here for full statement on Gov.ie

As a result, climate stories are everywhere you turn in 2023 and pitched at a level almost equal in measure to the coronavirus narratives. We’ve seen an example of that in recent days with the hyper-focus on what is going on in Hawaii with its wildfires. However, despite all of this a massive global triggering event is still required. A climate event with added brownie points if the same climate event triggers a pandemic event. It matters not whether the events are real or phoney to the humsheen class, I suspect. The two combined might engender enough fear to seize control of our day-to-day freedoms once more and allow the masters of our destruction another attempt at seizing what they failed to grab during the pandemic.

And Finally….

Famously, during the financial crash of the late noughties UCD Professor Morgan Kelly spelt out the incoming calamity with an article that related a simple truth. Ireland’s future was dependent on the kindness of strangers. As we can see now any kindness afforded back then came with a huge price-tag. We would have done well to remember the old shopkeepers proverb

“ beware the happy stranger “

Get ready, the immediate future ain’t looking bright and all we have to aid us this time round is the strangeness of family and past friends.

