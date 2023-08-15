The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

Paddy Early
Aug 15, 2023

Excellent commentary✅🇨🇮

We have become a godless nation that has forgotten its past history of persecution and genocide😭

Some prophesies that the living will envy the dead begin to look very likely👊

It’s a massive spiritual war against humanity and has been ramping up like crazy in the past 30 years👊

You could count easily the number of those who didn’t fall for the lies since March 2020😭

So few seem to be waking up since!

However God has won this war and eventually an era of peace and truth will emerge from the huge mess🙏

Pitchfork Papers
Aug 15, 2023

This is an outstanding read and a well set out roadmap to peak technocracy. My own view - coloured strongly I suspect by wishful thinking and my deeply held conviction that nihilism will be overthrown by the champions of liberty - is that they will run out of money before they complete the project and that the actual high water mark of the globalist movement was reached sometime during the pandemic lunacy. They have been fighting a rearguard action ever since, with increasing desperation. They are also running out of facts as more and more of their fabricated theories of doom and destruction forming the basis of their fear-mongering are shown to be ludicrous and wrong. “Global boiling” being a recent case in point. I appreciate your Irish perspective greatly - this country has been indentured to the EU since 2008 but was well on the way to selling its identity prior to that. You are correct in pointing out that a country that no longer knows how to legislate its own agenda is a country in name only. The Dail’s only job is to rubber stamp directives translated by Dublin 4’s small army of barristers from the original Esperanto in Brussels. I would love to republish this to my subscribers officially as a Pitchfork Paper - would you be amenable to that? Keep up the good work.

