Updated with additions: December 13th 2023

Original publication: July 1st 2023

I probably got the timing of this article wrong. We’re into the final furlong of the Hate Speech legislation in Ireland over the next week. So, once more with feeling.

The time has come to defend free speech not with protest but with language. Words, phrases and language, after all, are the tools of our daily interactive community trade with one another and they are, without doubt, under seismic attack in Ireland. To protest and fight back, in the first instance, we need to find the words.

Now, to undertake this exercise I must force myself to utilize language and a word, about someone, I’d much rather not utilize but only by doing so can I truly defend the free use of language in our nation. Our Justice Minister, Helen McEntee has many terrible political characteristics and most people are well versed in the litany of them. Indeed, I have detailed many of her shortcomings right here during the course of my frequent ramblings on the globalist capture of Ireland on Substack. So, as she is the lead donkey promoting the hate speech legislation she must be the person I lather my words and this particular word on.

The inspiration for today’s piece was picking up the Irish Times to unearth yet another political interview and puff piece by one of the Time’s political correspondents. A “ journalist” in other words. The interview was with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. Asked to explain why “ Hate “ isn’t defined in the legislation the beneficiary of Ireland’s commitment to nepotism politics had this to say:

“ Hate is a well known, understood concept….. “

I wait for the journalist to pounce. And wait…and wait…. I put on the kettle…and wait some more… but alas, by the time the tay is settled the two have hopped onto weightier matters. A discussion on how to kill babies faster has broken out while the tea was brewing. As I take a sip from the warm mug, and return to the piece, I idly wonder what potent potions our political classes are supping down. It sure as hell doesn’t seem to involve a Barry’s tea-bag. You’ll be delighted to hear that removing the three day cooling off period for women accessing abortion services seems to be the best method to achieve less babies faster. Again, McEntee, herself a recent mother, is clear where she stands on killing the babies of others faster.

“ I am pretty straight-forward on that. I don’t believe there should be a three day wait…” etc, etc, etc..

So, in summary, and thus far, based on a preponderance of the available evidence, I’m settling on the notion that our very own Helen McEntee might well be a cunt. One of quite sizeable proportions, possibly.

Now, usually, I delight in finding alternative, humorous and off-beat methods for illuminating the collective of buck-toothed, braying donkeys responsible for championing the darkness enveloping Ireland for the last three years. Not least because it entertains me, but also because laughter is the great circuit-breaker. Make no mistake your government and McEntee hate to be laughed at, made fun of or satirized. They take themselves and their totalitarian leanings so very seriously and want to force you to now as well. Well, they are coming to wipe that cheeky grin off your face with this piece of used toilet paper. Gifted wrapped as legislation. Indeed, they don’t require evidence of your bad vibes as this law will allow them to fling you in prison-cell, for up to a year, if you don’t give them the pass-code to your phone to help them find some. The only question that remains is whether they understand exactly what they are doing or are too stupid to see it. They ain’t that stupid methinks.

So, based on the above, this would also seem to be a minister hell-bent on destroying not just free speech and free thought but laughter too and let’s not forget the tens of thousands of babies that will never be because their mother was rushed into an abortion instead of being given the opportunity to have adoring arms wrapped around her by a loved one, family, friends or father, whispering:

“ Are you sure, it’s OK to have this baby, you know, honey, everything will work out. we’ll help you get through this, we’re here for you” in those three days.

McEntee is not a lone wolf cunt though. She works in a cabinet jam packed full with them, and in a country rolling them off multinational production lines as fast as the ink will stamp C-U-N-T onto their bare buttocks. You see cunts are both male and female in Ireland. I’m still occasionally one myself. Right now, possibly. Indeed, this point is a not inconsequential one. One of the curiosities about the likes of McEntee, Varadkar and Harris, to name but three current political cunts, is they aren’t at all like a traditional type of Irish cunt at all.

I’m aware of the severity of utilizing this particular word here and in the context of Helen McEntee. The triggering nature of it to a proportion of Irish women. Many times, growing up and working in pubs, I’ve heard this word hissing out of alcohol stenched breathe of bad men filled with ill-intent towards women. Men filled with hate. More often, though, in Ireland, I’ve heard the humour and variety of its use. Would removing the word make the hateful hate less?

The answer to that question is a resounding No. Hate Speech legislation will embolden the haters and cower the general public. Great news for the haters, I guess.

The early summer’s in and the weather for the most part has been glorious. Irish summer-time means a massive flooding onto our shores of beached-whale sized American tourists. You’ll see them wheezing up and down Shop street, Quay street and the Latin Quarter in Galway by the JCB bucket load making indentations and potholes on the cobblestones this time of year. However it is a separate, noticeable feature about this type of Americano I want to converse with you about now.

American vocabularies.

As a young lad, working in a busy tourist pub, it was this vocabulary feature I noticed almost immediately about our yank friends. They most often had vocabularies much more expansive than our own in the West of Ireland. Initially, being young and foolish, I associated the breadth of their language bank as an indicator of superior intelligence. This is an easy mistake to make. It’s not at all a reliable indicator of US brainpower but rather a result of a US education that scores vocabulary skills at the end of high school education through the SAT exams.

Often these people, similar to our current political class, mouth the words but are shaky as to their actual true meaning and altogether clueless to their value. Historically, Irish people don’t usually have the same commitment to a widened vocabulary set. This is probably changing now though with the Americanisation of our university sector. A system that offers more words or access to an increased vocabulary set as long as students agree to say less and less with smarter phrases. A terrifying side-benefit of our hate speech legislation will be that our best and brightest will think twice before speaking-out half as much. They already are indoctrinated to keep too quiet and of one systemic mind as things stand.

Old Ireland was far, far smarter than this nonsense. Instead, we bent words to our will. Still today, most Irish people can make one word mean twenty different things. Words like cunt. Language in Irish hands is akin to what great Gaelic footballers of the past like a Peter Canavan, Maurice Fitzgerald or a Diarmuid Connolly could do with an O’Neill’s football. We don’t just kick words. We flick them, curl them, drive them, stun them, trap them, chip them, spin them with the outside of the left and right boot, back-heel them, and bend them to our will, intelligence and humour. English is a language that doesn’t sing to our soul so we have to remorselessly shape it into something somewhat agreeable to our spirit. Removing a single word from the Irish vocabulary set destroys twenty different uniquely Irish conversations. Helen McEntee and the coterie of cunts at the heart of Ireland Inc know this well. Removing distinctive Irishness from Ireland is part of the long-term goal.

A good retort to the hate speech legislation is the word cunt. When you see a government Minister, TD, Senator or county councillor out and about casually destroying Ireland be sure to nod your head in greeting to them and smile.

“ You know, you’re only a cunt right? “

Because that’s all any of them really are in this country, at this sad time. And most of them know it too behind the fake flashy smiles.

A final thought. Is calling someone a cunt a soon to be hate crime?

It might be. We will soon find out.

