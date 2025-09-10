The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
8h

Thanks Gerry. Your writing has a spiritual element to it so that although it's you who is doing the writing its like it's done through you by the God that is within us all.

Your honest unbaring of your soul make the words jump out the page and we swallow them up and they elevate us to a higher plain.

It's a great gift, go write that book I'll buy it !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ronan Mcgregor's avatar
Ronan Mcgregor
6h

Do not stray from the path you were set upon. Great piece Gerry

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture