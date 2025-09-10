Words found me one dark February evening eight years ago while working the night shift. Between cigarette breaks and a month-long throbbing, endless, guilty silence. I was on my knees contemplating the seductive attractiveness of the thinly carpeted office floor. It was a black period, maybe the blackest, but the last shred of something inside of me refused to die. Maybe it was a faint, faceless hope. Or, perhaps even, the soothing sedation of a grey, comforting kind of hopelessness. I’m not sure. Either way, it wouldn’t seem to let me go.

I didn’t know if this hanging thread of a thing was bad or good. But, at any rate, I got up, sat down and slowly began to punch out some words on my computer screen. A distraction portal of escape. I can’t remember what I typed and it doesn’t really matter, because those first few consonants and vowels began a word trail which is millions and millions of pebbles long now, that’s traced out a path leading me here. A place I am more than happy to be and also energised by where the next twenty thousand words might lead me. Over the last few years, I have written myself out of that factory environment into inexpensive spaces but freer places. However, I have also penned my way into bad times, pointless arguments and more than a few cul-de-sacs. It’s not been all sweetness and light by any stretch of the imagination. A constant adventure and learning exercise.

Words are about the only thing I have consistently shown up for over these past eight years. Which isn’t much of a statement but isn’t nothing, I guess. Over-time, little by little, and bit by bit, the written word spoon-fed me true tears and occasional puddings of authentic, laugh out-loud laughter. Exposing wounds and some sort of healing too.

Of course, in the beginning, I had no idea of what I was doing or precisely what these innocuous looking rascals were doing to me. They were stirring something, though. At times deep and at times frivolous. I suppose, you might say, we began a stumbling walk and then a slow, awkward dance together. A companionship and rhythm developed. Soon, I fell in love with them completely. And often out of love with them too. But, I can’t imagine ever giving up on them. Because they spoke to me when no-one else could reach me.

Along the way, we’ve bumped into the curious sights and sounds of a world losing its mind. Together, carefully jotting down each event and then shuffling along to the next insanity, to record for posterity’s sake. Somewhat comforted by the notion that while the words and I might be a little unhinged, the world around us was completely losing the fucking plot altogether.

Words have brought me into contact with new people and community who have shown me godliness and some devilment too. I am thankful for the friendship and the signposts they provided and provide me still. I haven’t always been the best in return. Much of my time has been spent writing about the lights and shadows of this world. An exercise that ultimately brought me back to an examination of the lights and shadows within me. Not the prettiest of sights but which should’ve been of no surprise given how I began this journey - on my knees on a factory floor - but somehow it was a great surprise indeed.

Sometimes, internal words, phrases, poor grammar and bad language is all I’ve got inside. Many times, I have no audible, external voice except for the one I manage to carve out with the keys on this keyboard. Which is why when someday I get around to putting a book together, it will be an audio book. So I can hear aloud my voice within from those days when I couldn’t speak but managed to find a few words instead. Everyone should find time to give voice to their voice, I think, now and again. For, when you hone the words and a voice emerges from the mist - it is the rarest and truest of friend’s. Exposing weaknesses and offering stern words and warnings to tackle them but while also whispering guidance, good humour and healing into an unvaxxed soul. And we all have common access to one of those, I believe.

Words swirl and circulate through my veins now replacing the alcohol that once scented my bloodstream. Bringing with them the same intermittent highs and lows. And some of the same dangers too. I guess, though, my scribblings are where I now build my house of prayer. My solitude and some sanctity. Where I find enough pure aloneness to feel whole for a moment or two in this distracting, digitised and hyper-connecting world of disconnectedness. It is in the quiet, silent spaces between one phrase and the next that I have tripped over forgotten joys and old buried sadnesses and mined a paragraph to keep me going.

The promise of these happenings guides me on the sleepless nights while speeding down a motorway at a pace to match my latest frantic worry and obsessive thought. Or while trundling down some grassy laneway wrestling with a fragment of my shadow; trying to shadowbox the shard into submission, and much later, into some sort of integration with my spirit.

My spirit’s path behind is shovelled and spaded with words and they seem destined to provide the foundation stones of my journey ahead too. Finding them, lump-hammering them, and chiselling them down into place. Bending them into surrender and then into release. Searching for a spark. Which like cruising into an unexpected flicker of moonlight on a cloud filled night, will hit me, and chase a trouble away or an understanding into being. A tiny new creation of myself with a new word arrangement to concrete the dawning into day.

The promise of these chinks of light-filled words, just the merest chink, brings me back, again and again, to sit down at this keyboard. The further away I get from each keystroke the further too I slope away from encountering any faint whispers of divinity in me. I can’t afford to step away from them for too long or I’ll lose myself again. But, thankfully, a series of words have always shown up, somehow or someway, to jerk me off the floor and back onto the road again. At times, greeting me like an old soul-friend, but at others knifing me through the gut like a pure-bred cunt.

After a number of years tinkering away with these meanderings of mine I cannot escape the fact these are almost entirely spiritual tinkerings now. I find things, I lose things, and find them again. Lessons learned, mistakes remade, the same lesson in need of re-learning. Over and over again. One of God’s most impatient typists and weakest spellers in the class. A man filled with words, missing commas and inexplicable grammatical errors.

But, on we go in search of the next clump of them hiding beneath a bush together.

