Support Gerry and The West’s Awake below:

Revolut article donations: - 085 1214347

Upgrade to a paid monthly or Annual Subscription below

Late last week, the track-machine moved in on the green mile to dredge the stream. After the summer’s growth the waters are slowed by reeds and rushes and the floating debris of sweet-grasses gently swinging their hips in the current while anchored to the river-bed. The mechanical beast sits quiet by the river’s edge, the day’s work done. But, to begin anew tomorrow scooping more of the overgrowth out. The metal tracks inch further and further up the bank each day restoring some natural flow and balance.

These flotillas and islands of green hardy bucks provide natural filtration and purification services, but excessive growth of the same reedy lads can effect water quality, flow and degrade the oxygen levels as they decompose. A picture of Man and nature trying to figure things out. I shuffle by and photograph the memory.

All week, the pot-holes fill. Now full to the brim with rainwater and can be properly referred to as puddles. These puddles won’t empty completely again for a couple of seasons more, I suppose. Their innate depth or shallowness veiled by the heavy rains. Pleasing to the eye yet topped up with hidden danger now too. The dusty pot-holiness of summer is sinking fast, lost for another year.

Some of the holes pock-marking the green mile are coloured in with a sandy, brown liquid and my search for a clear puddle ends in failure. In the wind and frequent showers, too much sediment swirls excitedly around in the darkening pools as the turn of season whistles and ripples across the face of them. The particles happy to breast-stroke in a different reality for awhile. Unconcerned by the murkiness of a new, wetter environment. I dip my runnered toe into the cold muddiness of one to stir the pot a little. Maybe soon, on some sharp, cold morning of still sun the potholes will settle and I might peer down into one of them at my reflection. Perhaps chancing to forget the man staring back at me and continue on.

Behind me, out on the streets and down in the smart-phones, the glitches in the matrix are everywhere. It is almost the only thing people silently nod and hypnotise themselves on nowadays. The glitches. Sure, plump aging men still mount their carbon-fibre horses for an unsteady whizz through the streets, stopping for the obligatory cat-walk run of self congratulatory breakfast baps and sausage rolls in a local deli, and yes the ladies still queue for shots of paralysing anaesthetic to pretty lips, but it seems everyone is worriedly consumed by the tales jumping out of the lumps of digital meat lodged in the centre of increasingly sweaty palms.

Something is awry, and five thousand euro bikes and face-lifts can no longer ignore or hide from it in full anymore. This age of laser removed eyebrows is beginning to raise an arched grey, pencil-lined tattoo where a bushy eyebrow used to live. A dawning that while eyebrows are bothersome to maintain, the world residing in the palm of their hands is not just tattooing eyebrows anymore. But, more and more, digitally printing a new life to replace the pale, pudgy, high-maintenance arse cheeks squeezed into ill-fitting pairs of lycra bicycle shorts and ball-hoggers.

Of course, none of this is manifesting in the hot topic issues of today or in the issues of the five years of yesterdays that have preceded this morning’s breakfast roll. Not yet, anyway. But, it is there in the voices of twenty thousand souls huddled together at a Wolfe Tones concert, or the saddled and raddled holes sitting at top the bicycling machines, and also in the isolated and exhausted eyes of a youthful crowd sprawled on the concrete pavement in Portarlington train station on the Monday afternoon return home after Electric Picnic. All glued, at break-times, to the distracting noise of the matrix cajoling them and dragging them back into their phone existance with fresh news of foreign outrages and evils. Yet, the news and modern injections and toys bring less and less assurance that those same evils might never wash up here.

Soon, a realisation will birth that what they fear and lambast in the digital arena moved in and took over this nation quite some time ago. And, soon after this, a clear day might arrive when the sediment of the recent past will settle down fully and the swimming pools will reveal themselves as puddles of tears. Of this, I seem inclined to be certain.

At the weekends, I treat my legs to a midnight stroll out to the twenty-four hour plaza and sit down outside with a coffee. Scribbling a few thoughts into a notebook. Last Saturday, a couple of Brazilian lads emerged into the night and out-door decking area through a side exit. Tired and grumpy looking after a night spent flipping burgers and dousing the great and good of the town in salt and vinegar chips. The rain lashed down in side-ways sheets across the fore-court. Too heavy to even chance running to their car for flight and sleep. The duo sat down near me, under the canopy, glumly accepting the fate of the rains and the extra few minutes distance between them and their pillows.

I felt sorry for them but unknowing as to the reason why exactly. A part of me wanted to assure them the heavy shower would pass in less than ten minutes, probably five, and a window of escape would be provided by the gods for both them and me. Passing weather never stops for long around these parts, and when you get over the sadness of such a thing, it brings a considerable amount of joy and excitement. I decided against sharing my caffeinated thoughts, though. The intimacies of this place and land bring more balm to those souls water-bred in generations of wind and rain than those souls born of sunnier climes, I think. Perhaps, this was the extra douse of sympathy I felt for them. The intimacy of Irish weather was alien and it would be for a couple of generations to come if they decided to stay slaving away for Pat McDonagh and Supermacs. There’s no freezing rain or blustery Atlantic winds tattooed into their souls.

I wonder if absence of true intimacy will be the actual, specific thing that kills off humanity in the end. The absolute lack and digital redundancy of it. Serendipitously enough, I tuned into an episode of Paul Kingsnorth’s new podcast The Machine Sessions on Monday with Mark Boyle. Boyle penned the best-selling book “ The Money-less Man “ a number of years ago and is a man who for over three years quit using money and employs almost zero technology in his day-to-day living on three acres of land and a cabin. In particular, a question Kingsnorth asked him struck a deep chord within me. He enquired what was the biggest positive gain Boyle acquired by sacrificing these things. His simple answer was intimacy. Intimacy with the food he eats, the water he drinks and the natural environment around him.

Bingo, I thought. Fucking Bingo.

My recent enforced incarceration and chaining to one physical location has brought a couple of benefits and this Boyle identified gift is one of them. For most of the last six weeks my activity involves two walks a day and writing. Still addicted to an over abundance of digital interference but I’ve felt a developing intimacy with the natural and even unnatural world around me.

Once upon a time, each town and village had its own intimacies, lights and shadows, at play. Much of this is completely eradicated today. Of course, back then, people still moved around for work and leisure, as they do now, but news of the world arrived through different avenues and more lenses. Often, through people. A cattle-dealer or local lorry driver who spent the working week patrolling the surrounding villages and towns would return home to bring news of the world outside. Each place had its own interpretations of this news. Each place had its secrets and bright illuminations.

A bus or car-ride to a village fifteen kilometres away for a football match might reveal a footballer of sublime skill unknown and unappreciated outside of the town’s speed limits but whose unique set of kicking skills warranted recognition and appreciation by the particular gathering of football invaders and day tourists passing through the town that day. A different touring party, though, might unearth a different uniqueness and learning.

Then, afterwards, and late, late into the drinking night and revelry of the local ‘foreign’ hostelry, the drinking house accommodating teams and supporters and high jinks, you might briefly happen upon another discovery or two. An erotic scene feverishly at play on top of the front bonnet of a car and privately marvel at the sight. While, at the same time, pausing, to reflect on why intimate, stolen acts of drunken devilment like this didn’t properly take place on top of the pool-table, as they did in the far-away village of your upbringing ten miles to the north-west. At any rate, the news and new information of the good and the even better, at work in the world of far flung villages would be packed away along with boots, wet towels and smellied geansaí for future consideration and dispersal.

The peculiar intimacies of place no longer seem to exist as they once did. There is a creeping sameness rubberstamping everywhere. One of the features of the post human age is the stealthy removal of intimacy. Whether that be intimacy with the natural world or intimacy and feeling for each other. One of the unusual features of the pandemic era for me, was a noting of an odd kind of fact. Many who rejected the pro-offered injections of our state had a curious, special bond with intimacy, I think. Sometimes natural, sometimes induced through earlier trauma.

In a sense, what was rejected was the forced intimacy of a bullying state prescription. Rather than a scientific or legal rejection, in the absolute first instance. A recognition that in the panicky coercion and authoritarianism, a sacred frontier was being crossed. An invisible boundary; a line trusted people crossed previously in their lives, whether as children or adults, but a threshold that would never, ever be crossed again. A throbbing vibration of an ancient, damaging intimacy that vibrates anew in times of imminent danger.

Whether true or false, though, intimacy in all its forms seem set for the chopping block.

I sit on the concrete bench to consider these things and if I had a duvet or sleeping bag might stay awhile longer and sleep on them. A world running towards the elimination of intimacy and the people most aware of this threat are possibly the ones most damaged by the worst excesses of it and yet standing firm against its elimination. Something to consider, perhaps.

As I walk back towards the track machine I remember back to my weekend return leg journey from Supermac’s and the two Brazilian lads. The rains halted for a time as predicted, but I didn’t quite escape the arrival of the next wintry shower. It was close to one am and the back of my jacket was starting to turn a different shade of wet grey. The local night-club was open for business and a small crowd huddled outside in a queue. I looked up and noticed nearly everyone was in their late thirties and forties. Chatty and loud and filled with the joyous release of faux intimacy that liquor brings and quite undisturbed and unnoticing of the falling rain. “ Nobody Noticed The Falling Rain “ might be a good title for a book recording these times.

The streets were mostly empty other than the crew queueing outside for the disco. Where were all the young people, I wondered. Hmmmm. Perhaps, at home, glued to Grok or ChatGPT and trying to figure out how to overturn the wild, thoughtless intimacies and sins of their parents. Maybe they’ll figure it all out for us and themselves.

Ahh, cursed hope still springs through the rain-soaked clouds. I might need to keep walking as its a fucking addiction I can’t quite give up. It’ll be the death of me on one of these fine puddle filled nights.

I think maybe one of my first car journey’s might be to track down Mark Boyle for a conversation.

Support Gerry and The West’s Awake below:

Revolut article donations: - 085 1214347

Upgrade to a paid monthly or Annual Subscription below

Share