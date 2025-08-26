Darker clouds rolled in, over the last day or two. I’d been expecting them. Often, we can be fooled by two weeks of dry roads and the warmth of the sun’s shine. Not fooled, perhaps, but a bit too cock-sure of the predictability of the road ahead. Not this time, though, I’d been waiting patiently, maybe distractedly even, for some new showers of rain and stealthy greys to breeze in; to see how I might react to their arrival.

The vibrant nettles seem muted by the wet of these rains. Their stinging leaves heavily cloaked and weighted with dampness, curiously making their imminent danger more obvious and less worrisome. Dense nettles but longing for the return of the sun to sharpen their spikes, and armour them with the invisibility cloak of lazy surprise to visit upon a passing foot soldier reaching for a blackberry or fistful of flowers.

The long grasses droop too, hiding stones and tree-roots underneath but the brief heavy showers add thick lustre to their green manes. Heavy with absorbed wetness, and a reminder that these fleeting paintings are best observed and admired at a distance without the wellington boots on. The flickering spots of sun, advise sagely, not to trip before the arrival of the fall. A scene not to be missed. When greens turn to reds, and browns and golden yellows.

I sit on the cold bench and hum an old song playing on my phone. I look down the long, empty lane to my right to see if any are following. But, I am alone. This day, no different, than all the others on this stretch of road. Aloneness is not loneliness and I am energised by it sometimes.

I suppose, I could get up and amble back along the lane, back into the busy town and silently submerge into the noisy din of the crowd. Strengthened with the nutrition of the last few weeks and begin again. With a half a smile and half a heart.

I could do that, so I could.

I have done it before, too many times to mention. With half success.

The wispy curl of cigarette smoke draws my gaze left and once more I consider the high gate and security fencing that marks the end of the green mile. What’s behind those gates no-one really knows. A house, and fields and a stream that threads on and on. But, not certainty, that’s for sure. Beyond the fence lies twists and turns and more moistened nettles too, probably.

And yet my heart will only smile at the thought of clambering over it.

