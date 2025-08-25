The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beca Del Oeste's avatar
Beca Del Oeste
1h

Very enjoyable read of a simpler time. Interesting and relatable how (despite the proximity of sewage) working outside , on the road , with real men , was the favourite job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
D Mc D's avatar
D Mc D
2h

Great story !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture