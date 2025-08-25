Earlier in the afternoon, shuffling along the grassy path I noticed the concrete symbology of the Waterboys. Standing stern and upright in front of the barbed wire fencing that runs parallel to the green mile - separating the lane from the fertile grasslands on the opposite side of the River Nanny. A secret lettering system marking the locations of the water hydrants and safety valves, and other accoutrements of the town’s plumbing. Hinting at the underground network of pipes keeping the population’s thirst and uncleanliness at bay.

The sight of them hearkened me back to another time and other places.

It was the summer of 1996, and then as now, I was between worlds. Just finished university but not quite sure where to get drunk next. In the absence of obvious choices, I spent the summer working in the county council as a temporary labourer. A position acquired through a little family nepotism.

Now, the rivalry between the road workers and the water gang was mostly good-natured but needled at times too. At the 10am break, if we were still in the general vicinity of Tuam, Tommy, Jack and myself would roll into the council yard in Tommy’s yellow Ford Transit for the tea. Usually, a fair number of the road lads would be congregated around the steel hut waiting for the kettle to boil, admiring a stack of men at work signs, leaning against the wall, in a non ironic fashion.

“Ah, will you look at here, if it isn’t Tommy Glynn and the fuckin’ Waterboys, Give us a song lads coz ye cunts couldn’t find a burst water main if it came gushing out of the jacks and hosed ye in the arse “

Tommy, was a fitter by trade, and the senior man, a big barrel of Mountbellew good humour, and he’d merely chuckle aloud, accepting the barrage of compliments hurled in our direction without much aggravation. Safe in the knowledge, though, that Jack was growling under his breath somewhere, and dripping with saliva like a bullock landed out of a slatted house after the winter and would intervene with a blast of fucks, if things got a little too salty.

The townies were all in the roads section and Jack a reformed alcoholic knew every pub secret in the tea-cabin along with the location of every man-hole cover in North County Galway and wasn’t afraid to dive down into the shite of either when the occasion demanded.

I didn’t realise it at the time, of course, but this turned out to be my all-time favorite job in the history of my life. Mostly outdoors, manual labour, cruising along the country by-roads in the van and holding up traffic with a jack-hammer whenever the hell a man might feel like it.

On Monday mornings, the lads would be full of chatter about the previous weekend’s Gaelic football matches, drink and the state of affairs with the “ hop ups “ at home. The latter a term of endearment and mild sexism reserved for the good wives of these same council workers, who, for the most part, back then, were housewives. Tending to the land and raising the children, while their husbands went off living it up on the highways and by-ways of the county from Monday to Friday labouring for the county council.

Generally speaking, the homes where the hop ups were in charge of cashing the weekly council cheque, which arrived in the post on a Friday morning, seemed the happier homes. By a fair distance.

So, say, if a particularly excitement filled week of burst water mains or extensive roadworks arose, with plenty of over-time gushing through the letter-box, it meant the cupboards were filled with food alongside a few pound left over for St Jarlath’s credit union. In such circumstances, by general tea-time agreement the hop ups would be exceedingly well pleased indeed. So much so, that they might passionately grab a hold of the swarthy hunk of council meat in the bed beside them and hop up on top of him after Gay Byrne had wrapped things up on the Late, Late Show.

Generally speaking, the homes where the hop ups were in charge of the regulation of sex seemed the happier homes too. By a fair distance.

Jack and his wife rather famously detested each other. Tommy would often collect him in the mornings from the house and he’d never leave home without forty wood-bine and about two thousand pounds wedged into his wallet pocket. Tommy ran short of money one morning and asked him to borrow a tenner and Jack pulled out the wallet and the two of us nearly had a heart attack at the sight of so many old blue twenty pound notes welded into the old wallet.

“ For fuck’s Jack, it’s dangerous walking around with so much money you should lodge somewhere“

“ ‘Tis, a lot more fucking dangerous leaving it at home “ was his dry reply.

Jack, had quit the boozing many years before I arrived on the council scene that summer but sobriety did little to improve things at home. In fact, the opposite seemed to be the case. He was a hard man and spoke little, but when it came to work and getting his hands dirty there was none to match him. I remember one time there was a blocked sewer somewhere outside the town and we were trying to locate different manholes to check the flow of the waste water, to get some idea about where the problem lay. Tommy and myself were walking up and down the road looking for one but to no avail. When Jack arrived on the scene he took one look at us and treated us to a scowl reserved for a pair of particularly stupid spare pricks, Then pointed into a field by the side of the road.

“ There’s a man-hole in the middle of that field “ he said

Sure enough, after a bit of mooching around in the meadow adjoining the road, he was proven correct. Soon after, he was staring down into it with the black wavin rods, pushing and pulling them back and forth, fucking and blinding and smoking.

But, before too long the offending blockage was cleared and a steady stream of the town’s shit began flowing again.

