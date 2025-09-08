Share

If the Celtic Tiger era had an anthem which adequately captured the mania of those times best, then Mark McCabe’s Maniac 2000 is probably the perfect tune to sum up the collective, engulfing madness. I can’t remember exactly the year it was released but it was a summer that seemed to stretch out into a couple of years. A song and times of peak wildness, peak madness and peak euphoria. Peak full of ourselves as a nation and grooving a little too arrogantly into our new found wealth.

On a personal level, peak double vodka and red bulls and out of my mind.

Some night, last week, I found myself traipsing around the town listening to the song once more. On repeat. Maniac 2025, you might say. The upbeat, loud dance beats in stark contrast to the milky silence of the night. Somewhat comforted by a truth. I’m still a part-time maniac in my mind. Now, whether I should be balmed by such a notion is quite another matter.

“ She said, Greetings, Hold tight with a new jam. Hold tight with the mic in the left hand, It’s me and I’m up on the groove tip, Are you ready now, Move to the roof, Now life, It has no meaning, Are. You. Ready “ -Mark McCabe, Maniac 2000

I began scribbling into a journal about a month ago. A copybook and pen. Just to jot down some thoughts as I thought of them. Sometimes, I get hit by phrases or snippets of stories when I am out walking or driving and then completely forget them and lose access to them as potential writing material. A peer-reviewed commentary on the results of this journal exercise might note they’d best belong on a 2001 dancefloor somewhere on Hardcourt Street, accompanied by Maniac 2000 blaring away in the background, alongside fantasies of buying a Bulgarian apartment complex or two with my bulging overdraft facility. It’s the song you’d pick if you read my random, unfiltered daily thoughts on life, love and figuring out this world and my place in it.

Today, at nearly twenty five years remove from first consuming and being consumed by the tune in some forgotten nite-club, I only have one objection to the words.

Life does have meaning.

Life has an abundance of meaning and the inconvenient evidence of that seems everywhere, even down to the smallest insignificant vein network on the leaf of a tree. Too much to handle at times, probably. A second consideration and question quickly follows on from this one.

Does that make Maniac 2000 more euphoric or less so?

More so, I’d argue. Life is daunting, rock hard sometimes, painful, illuminating, exhausting, joyous and maybe even a little terrifying, yes. But, alive too with the promise of much more of it to come. An eternity of future presents. Excusing the double-entredre there. The song, much like the unfolding world ahead, is bizarre, unpredictable and hugely chaotic but I find peace in the words and rhythm of it too. I guess, the repeating nature of my obsessive listening to the music recently is do with that last elemental it provides- a strange calm facing an unknown future.

With the last line a looping challenge to me.

Are. You. Ready.

Readers can buy Gerry a coffee here —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Donate to The West’s Awake by Revolut to 085 1214347

15% September discount on all Paid Subscriptions below

Get 15% off forever