The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Áine Fortune's avatar
Áine Fortune
9h

Wasps - maniacs. Especially so at this time of year. Makes blackberry-picking even more precarious. Less so than imbibing 'The News' though, methinks 🤔 Stay with the music. Better for the soul....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The West's Awake
John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
10h

Irish teenagers today have no idea what we enjoyed in the last decades of the 20th century. For them, all this madness is their normal and our new normal, if we buy into the programming. Did anyone see Bannon last week saying civil war is coming to the U.K.? He may be right and Ireland may be the trigger, while France is not far behind..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The West's Awake and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture