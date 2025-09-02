Readers can make once off contributions to the Green Mile series - by clicking the link —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Donations to The West’s Awake also accepted via Revolut to phone 085 1214347

email: lynbrook1973@gmail.com

On the long nights, when the moon is of a mood to appropriately decorate the Tuam heavens, I like to take a stroll out into the cement wilderness. Out into the fluorescent streets, safe in the knowledge something a little more natural is illuminating and protecting the darkness. Usually, my walk guides me to the outskirts of town where the spanking new Supermac’s plaza lies in all its concrete glory. After a brief transaction at the window, I sup a midnight coffee, roll a cigarette and sit into one of the outdoor benches. Hoping to massage some stillness into the trouser pockets of my arse and listen to some music.

Share

At around midnight, the automatic doors of the shop and restaurant close firmly shut and the outdoor manual hatch opens for business. Soon, the nocturnal world of the town begins to emerge from the shadows and street lighting. Twenty four hour petrol stations have their own small cast of interesting and odd characters and, I guess, I’m part of the unfolding nightly performances occasionally at play here now. The slow flow of the odd vehicle, or person on foot, eases the speed of my thoughts and I begin to observe the fore-court environment for the few minutes I chance to stop by.

On two, probably three occasions, over the last month my night-time routine has overlapped the shopping pattern of a young couple. The duo seem to run to a similiar rhythm as myself, with me always arriving a couple of minutes ahead of the young love-birds.

The man, in his early twenties, is a most fascinating study in vibrational energy. A big, sturdy guy with a curly mullet, the arse half hanging out of the jeans, with clothes and hands covered in oil and grease and other evidence of honest toil. Maybe a couple of stone overweight into the bargain. A young farmer, mechanic or some type of trade-man.

On all three occasions I’ve seen him, his girlfriend has been by his side in-step with him, but a protective half a step behind. Smaller, blonder, a little overweight too and another bubble of energy. She carries the Supermac’s stockpile; a few bottles of Lucozade sport and whatever packets of deviliment is on offer from the calorie heavy confectionary aisles.

The young fella has a swagger to him that you couldn’t put a price-tag on. In fact, I couldn’t put my finger on exactly what it is until earlier today. Specifically, it hit me, when I read Graham Linehan’s substack piece today, one detailing his arrest in the UK, on return from the US, for three tweets he issued forth into the tweet-o-sphere. With UK authorities further cautioning him to refrain from tweeting in future. Suffice to say, the absurdity of the situation is merely the latest piece of evidence that empires around the world are crumbling at a most astonishing and accelerating rate.

I watched Linehan on the Joe Rogan podcast recently, happy he was getting access to a platform of the requisite size to speak on the subject nearest and dearest to his heart. Namely, the trans codology. I listened for about an hour, or an hour and ten, and then tuned into something else. Graham Linehan is clearly a highly intelligent man, compassionate, wounded and is on the correct side of the trans war. He’s also one of the most creative minds this nation has produced over the last thirty or forty years.

One of the oddities of listening to him on Rogan was setting this conversation against the backdrop of his most famous creation; the Irish cultural phenomenon that is Fr. Ted. It struck me that you wouldn’t pick Linehan out of a police line-up as the creative genius behind Fr. Ted based on the Rogan interview. A timely reminder of the importance of not judging a book by its cover but also of the huge importance the creative environment plays in bringing creativity to life, I think.

Over the last few years, Linehan’s environment has been stolen, robbed and in a lot instances the people in the environment walked away from him. Many of whom he welcomed and invited into it with open arms. Well, all I would note there is: eaten bread is soon forgotten, as the saying goes.

From the thirty thousand foot view, it seems to me that Graham Linehan is a delicate man. Possibly, very delicate. I mean that as a compliment, by the way. Like one of those delicate, exotic flowers or plants you might wonderfully find in a Japanese garden. Except, quite extraordinarily, Linehan is Irish, but where the Irish and UK creative and security environments are attempting to up the temperature dials and over water the flower so that he might wither and die. You might say, Linehan is in great need of an immediate environment transplant.

Each night I observe this lovely mullet couple, at least so far, a strange, repeating thing occurs. Once they begin the easy shuffle back to their souped up Dukes of Hazzard wheels, a greeting horn of recognition beeps out in their direction. On all three nights. Usually, from a gang of young lads packed into another car whose engine is idling and revving in equal measure at one of the petrol pumps. The sturdy lad stops and gives them all the big salute with one of his meaty paws and ambles over to the car. A few words and smiles are exchanged. He listens and nods more than he talks. Then, he’s off again back to his own vehicle with his girlfriend. There’s an alluring freedom and little fear in his vibrational aura. The pull of the group energy field is not a greater force than his own. He can meet it, greet it and he can leave it too, but it doesn’t hold much sway over his own. Or so it seems. He hops into the driver’s seat, and a couple of seconds later so does his girlfriend. And off they go into the night. A strong, silent young man and his girlfriend.

I like to think of the two them tearing down the backroads at night discovering Guns ‘n Roses or Metallica together, horsing down the sugary Lucozades, while the missile launcher exhaust pipes announce their imminent arrival into a nearby town or village. I imagine she’s chatting away about what’s on her mind and the music, he’s answering with a word or two, here and there, but mostly conversing through his vibrational field. Some guys speak with words and others speak with the energetic vibration they create for them and those around them and that is enough. More than enough.

The attractive, expressive, creative safe space.

Graham Linehan could use one, I feel. An environment where his undoubted abilities might thrive again. The UK police tactics against him at the moment are attacking his delicacy so as to thwart his impact. It is totally deliberate. They care not a jot if they destroy his health - physical and mental - in the process. In fact, that’s the goal.

The challenge he faces now is a simple one.

To tweet or not to tweet, that is the question.

If he is going to continue playing the game they want him to play - the social media one - then he must do the thing the authorities have warned him not to do. And do it with all the creativity and gusto he possesses. Perhaps, aided by a few strong souls gathered around him.

Not the gang of lads hanging out of the side of the beeping Twitter cars. No, the ones filled with silence, grace and quiet strength. Authorities can easily handle the twitter mobs of support rowing in behind Lenihan, but not the other kind because those types of people don’t play and live on twitter or any other digital platform. The UK and Irish state know well the dangers this type of character possesses which is the reason they focus on the other kinds of threat.

Because, no matter how many times you might bruise and batter the mullet man and his girlfriend they’ll still get up, walk into SuperMac’s bruised and walk out in freedom. Shaking off any fear by the time they reach pump three en-route back to their car. Attracting people to their positive aura as they go. This is not a choice they make but a vibrational reality that allows for nothing else. I’d say Graham Linehan would birth quite the creative response to his troubles from the back seat of the mullet man’s car.

In the year of never ending candidates for the Irish Presidency, Graham Linehan ought to consider running too.



Or if not, sit down and write a sit-com about the farce of it.

.

Readers can make once off contributions to the Green Mile series - by clicking the link —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Donations to The West’s Awake also accepted via Revolut to phone 085 1214347

email: lynbrook1973@gmail.com

Share