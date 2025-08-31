Each day, fast-moving clouds appear and then quickly bluster across the canvas of the Laois skies. The winds have a cool hint of Cailleach, Goddess of the Winds and High Queen of the approaching winter. The sun peeks out, shakes it head, and peeks back in again. Then, tries again fifteen minutes later. Fifteen miles away, Electric Picnic, draws to a noisy close. One hundred thousand souls between all the men, women, and A.N. Others in attendance, the locals say.

A festival exercise in mass communal belonging, perhaps.

Here, in this spot, though, on the outer blip of the picnic radar, it is country roads quiet, with the sky country roads black. The vast sweeps of aerial blackness are dotted with a multitude of stars. Rain threatens the days, but there’s safety baked into the nights. Or so it seems.

Outdoors, the oak trees are laden with green acorns and the flow of the canal waters swim against the tide of an outside world ready to detonate into thunderous, murderous terror-fields of blood and man-made fire. The rage of the machine cranks up another notch or two. The talk of it is all consuming to the all consumers.

The swallows, though, have had their fill of bad cess and pack their bags in hurried disgust. In another couple of days they’ll head off for sunnier climes. As they always do and always will. Maybe some year they’ll chance to stay if our bad news and bad ways ground to a halt for an autumn or two. Or maybe not.

Yesterday, I sat on a chair to consider the sunrise. Some tall, sinewy trees and evergreens whistled out a tune from a passing breeze. The birds sang and danced to the music of the hastily thrown together composition. Over and back, high and low, they flew. Across the canal air, like a bunch of drunken bargemen stumbling home after a lock-in at their favorite quayside pub. Exuberant, boisterous, confident - and between you and me - wildly fond of themselves altogether.

For a second or two, I managed to dip my head into the power of it all. The oneness and the belonging. The spirit within magnetised to the greater spirit of nature and natural things all around. Then, like a flash, it was gone. Like the last wisp of a dream caught behind the shutters of opening eyelids. No way back until I might seduce my eyes into a sleepy wakefulness again.

It is a time to belong in this world, I feel, yet fewer and fewer remember the way.

