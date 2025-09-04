Share

This Green Mile series of writing began with a two year driver’s licence suspension just a little over a month ago. A sudden, shocking predicament I bizarrely only discovered when I set about renewing my car insurance at the end of July. One irate visit to the court-house later revealed I had missed two court appearances of which I knew not a jot and related to a police stop and summonses issued well over twelve months ago; and not long after inheriting Brigid from the saints and scholars. Non display of tax and insurance the offences in question. This saga had been running non smoothly since early April and finally came to a thumping conclusion in my absence with a full and final two year driving ban and substantial sum in accumulated fines.

Now, without going into the details I would say the following: I’d be the type of fella who would view driving without insurance as a kind of mortal sin while driving without car tax, well, I might view that as more of a venal sin, if it is a sin at all, of course. Anyway, I was certainly not guilty of both while remaining careful here in print to not admit to being guilty of any. In my elevated state of fury with the court-house folk I insisted on an appeal.

Over the period of the last month, though, I had more or less come to the conclusion that I wasn’t going to go ahead with the appeal. Two nights after the startling licence discovery I got it into my head that I was gonna go out for a drive. Fuck them, I thought. Obviously, without a licence but also without insurance as it had expired a few days earlier. You might say, I was still amped up. However, when I got as far as the car I discovered it was clamped in a private car-park. A first time clamping occurrence after over twenty five years of living and parking in this town.

I took the clamping as a divine message. Rather than just another one of my many parking and road traffic violations to be added to the list.

I must stay put. The message seemed to say.

For the moment, at least.

After a few false dawns of rage and temper, I surrendered myself to the driving situation. The Green Mile series has been part of the surrendering process. Over the last four or five weeks I have pretty much decided that I am going to get stronger with or without the aid of a 15 year old Peugeot 306 named Brigid. Indeed, I found myself enjoying the micro discoveries to be found along the Green Mile.

Then, last Tuesday evening the call came in.

“ Do you need a lift to court tomorrow morning, I’m off tomorrow I can give you a lift? “

I had purposely avoided making arrangements to get to the town the court-house was located in. If I couldn’t get there, I couldn’t appeal went my logic. I had forgotten that I had told my friend about the appeal. But, he had remembered.

We made initial arrangements to meet the following morning at the West’s Awake’s new fifty thousand square foot headquarters on the edge of town that some people erroneously refer to as Supermac’s. After I got off the phone with him I knew I was getting my driver’s licence back. I wasn’t elated or excited or questioning or thankful even, just strangely certain. And so it turned out to be.

Again, without going into the details, the offences were struck out. If I was to make a comment about my four or five appearances in the district court this year it would be to say, I’m glad I took the opportunity to defend myself in the public setting afforded rather than engage a solicitor. Curiously, things have worked out more often than they haven’t. I am conscious that stating that here might ward in some evil future spirits and there’s a good chance I might walk out the front door and slam straight into a lamp-post with a Garda summons cellotaped to its girth with my name on it.

So be it.

Anyway, after court my friend deposited me back to the corporate headquarters where I treated myself to a celebratory coffee and then went for a walk. I walked as far as the town park and sat down on one of the benches, one located beneath the protective umbrella of a huge beech tree. Some sun was shining through the branches and I sat listening to some classical music on the phone. Oblivious to the walkers and joggers passing by. Absorbing the events of the day. After awhile it began to rain but the huge branches and foliage of the tree kept the raindrops at bay and prevented them from reaching me. Soon, it eased off and I decided to finish out the evening with a visit to the green mile.

Before long I was in front of the rusted brown gates guarding the entrance with my head down dodging watery pot-holes when I glanced up. I guess, what you might say, is that what I observed next was the obviousness of the day’s events. The sudden appearance of himself and he showing off a little into the bargain, between you, me and the pot-holes.

But, a necessary aerial display to nonetheless remind any dunces in the pot-hole vicinity on who and what had just happened. A rainbow, a much maligned word in recent years, but now returned to its proper, heavenly context.

Long-time readers and fans of Brigid will be surprised to note that I have not yet taken her out for a spin. She needs de-clamping, re-insuring, and half a new clutch but I find myself in no rush to get motoring. No rush at all. There’s roads to be driven, and driven hard in the weeks and months ahead. But some lessons to be further absorbed at present.

Namely, that some roads need to be walked not driven and walked alone for as long as it takes to get to the other side.

And, of course, another one too.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Thanks, Pat.

