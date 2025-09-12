The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Depswah's avatar
Depswah
2h

Blow me some thistle over the dew to reach me ranch before the new idea of the world - I shall sow them for the birds, butterflies and the remainder of the crew to take hold. We shall sup and be merry, with out nary a thought of those devil we bury.

Blessings ~

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alice Stone's avatar
Alice Stone
2h

Powerful

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture