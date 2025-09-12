Supporting the West’s Awake: —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Looking out over the barbed wire fencing and heading outward from the town, the fields to the left are still lush with green and the odd thistle. The cattle are holding solid to the land. Lords of the ground beneath their hooves. Protective, comfortable and not planning on relinquishing their stewardship for a few weeks more. There’s still some autumnal growth in the grass.

Most chew the cud and luxuriate on their backsides. A few amble along at an unhurried pace. The skies above them are filled with thick white-grey clouds which roll briskly across the rustic landscape. The watercolours on the picture canvas change every few minutes and I notice the stiffening, determined breeze is elbowing the gentleness of summer away.

Soon, these lads and lassies patrolling the fertile soil will be packed off to the slatted house for the winter. Some will see next year’s spring growth and some will not. The circle of agricultural life. All, seem oblivious to plans of the state to cull about two hundred and fifty thousand of them for forever. Not for the meat on their bones but for a murderous type of enforced veganism soon to be visited upon a spaced out nation.

I walk on a little and think of Charlie Kirk. His death and murder one of the few pieces of matrix noise breaking through from the outside world in recent days. A prominent conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, he was shot and killed the other day, September 10, at Utah Valley University. He was a mere 31 years old. Hero to some, villain to others.

I didn’t particularly like him, if truth be told, too piously sweet to be long-term wholesome but was saddened to hear of his fate. I recall he was embroiled in a damaging spat with another young conservative mouth-piece, Nick Fuentes, about a month ago, which raised my eyebrows at the time. Highly targeted Israeli funding of the Christian conservative movement one of the main points of argument and controversy, as I recall.

At any rate, the young father of two is stone, cold dead and the murder seems indicative of a rapidly expanding sickness puking out of the underbelly of western society. Maybe not even the underbelly anymore but the actual stomach itself. This is not the tired old left versus right disease, or conservative versus progressive codology. No, something else, something more dangerous. Or so it seems from the quiet road.

I consider if the matrix is now actively encouraging us to kill ourselves and each other. The labels and bile we hurl at each other merely a function of the programming language. We begin with the virality of prominent deaths, but soon to be followed with the unreported killings of the underclass. I suppose, we’ll have a world war soon to speed things along.

And the weapons of mass extermination?

Technology.

The evidence used to start the war will be technology based too, I guess.

Even as we admit these truths to ourselves in private instinctively we reach for more of the digital needle and another spoonful of tech heroine. But, increasingly it seems our smartphones are activated to kill us. If it’s any consolation I’m more guilty of reaching for the knee-jerk dopamine hit than anyone else. Leaning on it for comfort and picture editing and fifty open tabs of information for work.

Watching the cattle graze along the green mile it strikes me how at ease they are in the fields and environment around them. How at ease they are within themselves too. They move at a slow deliberate pace and with easy grace. Today, loosely grouped together over half an acre. One animal stops to take a shite while another shites on the move.

A single bullock rustles up enough excitement in himself to take a run and jump at a cow only to be alerted to the impotent loss of his manliness. A timely reminder of man’s interference with nature, perhaps. All in all, the young bullock takes the disappointment in his stride, mooches along, and stops for a consolatory piss. I see no evidence of him dealing with his frustration by parking himself over the drinking trough and consoling his defunct cock by urinating all over the water supply.

A manly squeezed bullock, you might say.

Observing them all, I can’t help but acknowledge that while we exist on the same stretch of road, we clearly experience different realities of living. The same is true of the birds and the butterflies flying mazily around the place. The reality of this natural world seems more or less the same as the one they all occupied long ago. I sit on the concrete bench and investigate one of the closets in my head containing youthful memories of cattle. After a cigarette, the results are in. Cattle haven’t changed.

Not much about them has altered despite all the radical change and madness around them. Technically, they are all prisoners, of course. Yet, the cattle still plop down in comfort on the grass, chew slowly, and shit wherever they please. All the while, gazing lazily in my walking direction - out on the road - with mildly curious and inquisitive eyes.

“ Do you still not recognise freedom aging man “

I begin to wonder if the fence exists to protect them from the outside world. An instrument of freedom protection rather than one of escape prevention.

Hmmm.

One of the interesting features of Charlie Kirk, for me, was how quick-fast he could speak aloud what was in his head. The speed at which his brain matter rapidly processed and output information from his mind. I always marvel at people who manage to speak in paragraphs without hesitation or a need to stop and lob in five or six hums and haws. My own voice hesitates in speech all the time as my mind usually distracts me down a series of thought alley-ways anytime I open my mouth. Whether I am talking to people or talking to myself.

One of those alley-ways is the consideration that the speed of Kirk matched the pace of the AI abused collective hive mind. Until two days ago. A collective brain culture that rarely walks or jogs anymore. It operates at full sprint from morning to evening. Followed eventually by bouts of total mental exhaustion and collapse. Humanity seems engaged in a mind exercise that involves attempting to sprint the marathon. Every day of the week. Meanwhile, out in the fields, the cattle ramble along at the same steady group pace as they always have and march to nature’s beat not an information super highway getting faster and faster.

Another Hmmm. Another alley-way. A world without a steady beat. Something to consider on another stroll, perhaps.

It’s funny, prior to 2020, I never once heard the following phrases in common Irish usage: psyop, far-right, leftie, progressive, conservative and a range of others that we live and die by today. Eighties and nineties Ireland had a small number of extreme lunatics on both ends of the spectrum and also possessed a series of terrible governments. We mostly just left all of them to their own devices. Which, obviously, was a radical mistake.

Weirdly, today, both radical extremism and age-old controlled power structures have benefited most of all from technological advances - at least thus far into the experiment. The emerging tech and expanded vocabulary sets have benefited these blocks most of all. Engendering the production of copious amounts of fear. Fear of the other. Which leads me to believe that when the fall comes it will be sudden and look like nothing anyone can currently imagine.

The last five years has infused all these lunatics with new words and new technology to expand their influence, which in strange ways legitimise them in a manner their policies, ideas and un-creativity could never do. In short, without the aid of smartphones this country would have drop-kicked the obvious destructiveness of Simon Harris and Micheal Martin a long time ago. Martin, a survivor of the last great Irish fall only survived because he was thought to be the good apple in an apple-cart full of bad ones. Technology platforms have saved him, re-digitised his image, and promoted a reputation and political party that bears zero resemblance to the old him or anything that came before from that party. The same is true of all the main political parties.

The technology screen means political, activist, extremist, and even intellectual classes no longer really need to meet and greet people in person. Or argue their case and ideas in public forums against rigorous in-person counter argument. As long as staged technology settings exist, and help bounce a message that spirals that message into hundreds of thousands and millions of phones, no one really cares whether the person or proposal has spaghetti western levels of weak plot lines and the equivalent number of obvious bullet holes in the arguments. Everyone can be a short term winner. As long as everyone agrees to be a long-term loser.

The result of this madness?

It is so much easier now to capture huge chunks of peoples attention into specific orbits and spheres of influence. However, the new evil, not much talked about, is that with each passing year as tech advances, it is becoming much more difficult to keep those herded people together in a specific orbit of influence for very long. The herd splinters and splinters again. Instability abounds. Old enemies are new friends and then everyone falls out again only to make new allies with some other group. Detachment and disengagement rises, discombobulation and dissatisfaction expands. This benefits both radical extremists and the establishment. Keeps them dancing together. Each a useful tool of the other.

However, this system upgrade, I think, is leading to an uptick of outlier happenings, like the Kirk assassination. On the one hand, the murder is explainable in a matrix sort of way. Right versus left. Conservative righteousness versus progressive derangement. But the disease is much deeper, I believe. Something is very wrong, something is very sick. But no-one slows down long enough to explore what it might be. No, instead, the Youtube rolodex pops out the next confirming outrage to our feed. Confirming our outrage and our opinion. Based on the millions and millions of data points we have already provided it with over the last few years. Unbeknownst to ourselves.

It’s as if the fields are filled with wild heifers mixing with bullocks just escaped from the slatted house after a long winter and the local veterinary surgeon’s proposed solution to settle things down is an injection of a little mad cow disease. Kinda bonkers.

In recent years, no-one has criticised the deputy leader of the Irish matrix, Simon Harris, more than this substack but we have a developing, potential Kirk-esque situation developing with him and it needs to be nipped in the bud. Harris has been targeted with threats and forced to evacuate the family home due to these same threats. Now, some believe the reports and some don’t and some believe he’s milking them for political gain. This is an unfortunate, software feature of our tech infused world - the inability to establish verifiable truths. However, the absolute worst thing that could happen for freedom in this country is if something were to happen to Simon Harris or a member of his family. Or any other member of government for that matter. It would be the absolute worst outcome for freedom imaginable.

Yet, the algorithms are inching and herding people in the direction of acts like the Kirk murder across the globe. Out of control algorithms and AI are encouraging people to consider these violent options in much the same way they might decide on whether to have a bowl of cornflakes or bowl of porridge for breakfast. AI infuses people with levels of detachment, displacement, alternative reality and detached emotion in their lived experience never before seen in the history of man-kind.

If anyone wants to see the back of Harris or a wide range of other ne’er do wells on this island the answer is pretty simple in the first instance. Stop making them such a big part of digital life. Ignore the fuck out of them. Starve them of the digital attention they crave and the digital likes they bank like gold but more importantly starve them of hate too. Because digital hate translates to very real negative emotions. These toxic emotions are now rampant across the world and almost entirely generated by AI at this point, in my opinion. An out-of-control looming threat.

The Kirk shooting occurred during an outdoor event called the "Prove Me Wrong" debate and he was hit in the neck by a single shot fired from a rooftop approximately 200 yards away.

Apparently.

An increasing feature of matrix smartphone existance is that the word “apparently “ now requires placement in front of all matters of fact. Or all matters of phone fact. As we no longer live in a civilisation where any single fact is 100% agreed upon by all. Now, these "Prove Me Wrong" debates were made for your phone events. The idea being to get some smart, young, democrat-voting college students to look foolish and deranged in a debate with the now deceased Charlie Kirk.

Then, afterwards, a clip of the derangement outbreak was distributed on Youtube and elsewhere, with Kirk usually “ winning “ these challenges easily enough. While everyone sits back feeling great or terrible about themselves. Depending on whether they’ve attached to the label of conservative or progressive. Meanwhile, back at the tech ranch, two million views roll in, millions of hours of attention are successfully siphoned off, and tonnes of digital money is generated into the bargain. The end result - triumphant self righteousness and over confidence on one side and seething outrage on the other.

Anyone who has ever been twenty one years of age will understand the following: It is pretty much a year comprised of three hundred days of foolishness and derangement mixed in with sixty five days of study and lectures. The years either side of it are much the same. After all, youth is for foolishness and high, outlandish opinions about the evils of the world. But, one of the sad features of the AI phone dictatorship is youth and youthfulness have become a very, very, serious enterprise indeed. Less fun. Unfortunately, the matrix loop does not allow for holding space for another’s contrary opinion or problem. This is true for young and old now. You win or you lose. Thunderously.

It is no mean feat to hold space for another human being. I think I have done it, here and there, during my life and a few special people have done it for me too. Holding space takes something from you. It requires something of you. Emotionally and energetically. For, if it didn’t, it wouldn’t be worth a curse to the soul in need or the problem crying out for resolution. It demands investment in the act of coming together in safety and goodwill and not much investment in the outcome. Because most good outcomes are not a reality either party could’ve envisaged on their own. Energies and vibrations merge and meld together. Done correctly, it leaves a most profound and positive mark on everyone involved. I would suggest it is almost impossible to hold space on a technology platform, or if it is possible the enterprise is diluted to such a degree as to make the possibility of positive results negligible. Holding space doesn’t generate clicks or make much money. It’s far too labour intensive.

The internal, wicked turbulences of western civilisation and its choices are now manifesting externally faster and faster. The Kirk assassination is just the latest example of this software bug eating the whole. It seems to me these are no longer times for endless reams of more gory detail about global devilry. We can live and die by the fast fading sham-light or determine to escape it as much as any individual can. Nothing new or lasting will come from this world and the systems of power currently in place. Or from those fighting for a place in those systems of power.

For what more can be said and learned.

“ The world as we once knew it is completely fucked “

The techno feudalists aim is no different than any other block of power in history or within the dying control structures of the here and now. Namely, to convince you of your own powerlessness so as to implement their set of controls. It will be painted as a victory or a new way forward. But, slow death and quieter slavery is still death and slavery. Half-living folded in half. And then, folded in half once more.

They’ll call it peace and they’ll call it freedom. They’ll insist on a war or two to get us to believe in it and insist on killing sons and daughters to win the wars for this new tranquility. And if we all stay glued to our phones long enough there’s a mighty good chance we’ll probably believe them in the end, I suppose. But, each individual has more power within them than they believe or recognise, I think.

Anyway, enough. I’m rambling.

As I make the turn back to the town the cattle seem rested, calm and thankfully undisturbed by my wandering thoughts. It’s a fresh evening with a little sun and a little rain. The nights roll in a few minutes earlier each day now and soon winter will be upon us. The fields will empty and be laid bare for another year. A couple of beasts look up idly in my direction but mostly the herd seem concerned with themselves and drinking in each present moment. Inhaling the simple truths nature provides. There is peace and serenity all around and it is slightly intoxicating to be a part of it for a few minutes.

And therein lies the rub.

Truth and presence in all its forms is a problem. Out on the roads and at rest in the fields. It’s probably why the matrix needs to cull any herds searching for it or living their own.

